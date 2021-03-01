State hosting coronavirus vaccine site at Manatee County mobile home park

The state will host a COVID-19 vaccine site and bring 3,500 doses to a senior mobile home park in Ellenton.

The three-day event at Colony Cove in Ellenton, will begin Tuesday and will be open to Florida residents 65 years old and over at Colony Cove, 101 Amsterdam Avenue. Between 9:00 am to 4:45 pmabout 1,170 doses will be administered each day at the park, 101 Amsterdam Ave.

This is the second vaccine site hosted by the state in Manatee County. Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted an exclusive vaccine event at Premier Sports Complex in Lakewood Ranch. Appointments for the closed event were made at the direction of Commissioner Vanessa Baugh by selecting only residents who listed their zip codes as 34202 and 34211 on the registration with the county’s random vaccine standby pool.

Baugh also created a VIP list of names she directed be included for vaccination, including herself, Lakewood Ranch developer Rex Jensen, Jenson’s father and Baugh’s former neighbors. Now the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether Baugh broke the law in doing so, including whether she misused her public position, after a complaint was filed by Sarasota paralegal Michael Barfield.

DeSantis visited the site at Premier Sports Complex on the first day of the event and defended his decision. But on Monday, the state’s highest-ranking Democrat Nikki Fried called on DeSantis to suspend Baugh.

The county has not been involved in organizing the event at Colony Cove, however.