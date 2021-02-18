Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills four more Manatee County residents. Florida’s death toll nears 30,000

Four more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 26 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 5,117 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Thursday.

The state health department also recorded 163 more resident deaths, including those in Manatee County, and three-non resident deaths due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now numbers 29,990, including 516 non-residents.

In Manatee County, 568 residents have now died from COVID-19. The death rate among known local cases is about 2%, according to state health department data, but the rate jumps to around 8% among residents 65 and older who have contracted the disease. And in cases among residents over 85, the death rate is over 22%.

The rate of new positive cases among Manatee County test results fell to 3.9% on Wednesday, the lowest daily rate seen in the last two weeks. However, a lower-than-average number of test results were processed.

Over the last week, an average of 6.4% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to data from the state health department’s county case report. That compares to 5.7% the week prior and 7.9% a month ago.

As of Wednesday, 43,405 people in Manatee County have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 20,165 people who have been fully inoculated.

Statewide, more than 2.5 million have received at least a first dose, and more than 1.2 million have been fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

Surrounding counties:

