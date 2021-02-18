COVID-19 kills four more Manatee County residents. Florida’s death toll nears 30,000

Four more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 26 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 5,117 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Thursday.

The state health department also recorded 163 more resident deaths, including those in Manatee County, and three-non resident deaths due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now numbers 29,990, including 516 non-residents.

In Manatee County, 568 residents have now died from COVID-19. The death rate among known local cases is about 2%, according to state health department data, but the rate jumps to around 8% among residents 65 and older who have contracted the disease. And in cases among residents over 85, the death rate is over 22%.

The rate of new positive cases among Manatee County test results fell to 3.9% on Wednesday, the lowest daily rate seen in the last two weeks. However, a lower-than-average number of test results were processed.

Over the last week, an average of 6.4% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to data from the state health department’s county case report. That compares to 5.7% the week prior and 7.9% a month ago.

As of Wednesday, 43,405 people in Manatee County have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 20,165 people who have been fully inoculated.

Statewide, more than 2.5 million have received at least a first dose, and more than 1.2 million have been fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Cases increased from 30,737 to 30,763.

The death toll increased to 564 to 568.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,323 to 1,331.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 6.7% to 3.9%.

1,328 cases (4% of all cases) and 180 deaths (32% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 42,352 to 43,405.





23,240 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 20,165 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

Cases increased from 1,844,627 to 1,849,744.





The resident death toll rose from 29,311 to 29,474. The non-resident death toll increased from 513 to 516.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases remained at 6.4%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 2,487,055 to 2,551,882.





1,319,799 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1,232,083 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 26,193 to 26,229. The death toll increased from 700 to 701.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,612 to 3,624. The death toll remained at 71.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,734 to 2,744. The death toll remained at 26.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 107,513 to 107,806. The death toll increased from 1,427 to 1,438.





Pinellas County cases increased from 63,871 to 64,099. The death toll increased from 1,385 to 1,397.



