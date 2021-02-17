Coronavirus

Manatee County adds 16 more COVID deaths and 180 cases. Local positivity rate ticks up

Sixteen more Manatee County residents have died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Manatee County’s death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic now totals 564 residents.

Another 180 people have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee, according to the state health department. They were among 7,324 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

Florida ranks fourth for new COVID-19 cases and deaths over the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

In Manatee County, the average positivity rate has ticked up this week compared to last, but it remains lower than rates seen over the past several months.

Over the last seven days, an average of 6.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 6% the week prior and 8.1% a month ago.

As of Tuesday, 42,352 people in Manatee County had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 19,836 people who had been fully inoculated.

Statewide, over 2.4 million people have received at least a first dose and over 1.1 million have been fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Surrounding counties:

