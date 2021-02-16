COVID-19 kills Manatee County resident. 225 new deaths reported in Florida

A Manatee County resident is among the 225 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday. More than 170 new coronavirus infections were reported in the county.

The official death toll of Manatee County residents killed by COVID-19 now stands at 548.

Across the state, the deaths of 220 residents and five non-residents were confirmed Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 29,154 residents and 505 non-residents have died in Florida from the respiratory disease.

There were also 6,297 new coronavirus infections in Florida reported on Tuesday. Infections in the state now total 1,837,285.

Of those new cases reported, 173 of them were in Manatee County.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 26,011 to 26,071. The death toll rose from 676 to 701.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,563 to 3,583. The death toll remained at 71.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,720 to 2,725. The death toll rose from 25 to 26.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 106,661 to 106,996. The death toll increased from 1,402 to 1,418.

Pinellas County cases increased from 63,326 to 63,568. The death toll increased from 1,372 to 1,384.

This is a developing story and will be updated.