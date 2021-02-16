Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills Manatee County resident. 225 new deaths reported in Florida

A Manatee County resident is among the 225 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday. More than 170 new coronavirus infections were reported in the county.

The official death toll of Manatee County residents killed by COVID-19 now stands at 548.

Across the state, the deaths of 220 residents and five non-residents were confirmed Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 29,154 residents and 505 non-residents have died in Florida from the respiratory disease.

There were also 6,297 new coronavirus infections in Florida reported on Tuesday. Infections in the state now total 1,837,285.

Of those new cases reported, 173 of them were in Manatee County.

