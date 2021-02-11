Manatee County announces 5,100 more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors

Another 5,100 appointments for COVID-19 vaccines are being scheduled in Manatee County.

County workers will begin reaching out to randomly selected Florida residents who have registered in the Vaccine Standby Pool on Thursday afternoon. This round of shots will be administered next week at Tom Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd. in Bradenton.

Any Florida resident who is at least 65 years old may sign up for the county’s Vaccine Standby Pool by visiting Vax.MyManatee.org or by calling the county’s 311 hotline for assistance. If you’re outside of Manatee County, call 941-748-4501.

The county will continue calling people to schedule shots on Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday, according to a press release. These newly scheduled appointments will take place on Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19.

While this new round of COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been delivered to the county, the Florida Department of Emergency Management has assured county emergency managers that they will receive the same allotment of vaccines as they did last week.

On Monday, the county also plans to administer second-dose vaccines to people who received their first shot on Jan. 21. Those who received their first shot on Jan. 22 will receive their second shot on Tuesday. They will receive an automated call to confirm their appointment.

As of Wednesday, about 26,900 people have been vaccinated at the county’s vaccination site and about 34,000 Manatee residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

For more information, visit www.MyManatee.org/Vaccine.