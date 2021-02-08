5,100 more Manatee County seniors to receive appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

Manatee County will begin booking appointments on Monday to vaccinate 5,100 more seniors against COVID-19.

Those appointments will be scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Tom Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd., Bradenton. There will be 1,700 appointments scheduled per day.

Those 5,100 seniors will be randomly selected from the county’s vaccine standby pool and will be contacted with their appointment date and time. Transportation is available from Manatee County Area Transportation buses for those seniors who do not have a way to get to their appointments.

Any seniors not in that standby pool can register at vax.mymanatee.org.

Separately, MCR Health will be immunizing seniors 65 and older from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdaty at the Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto. Vaccines are free, but a small administration fee may apply. To make an appointment, call 941-212-4327 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday thru Wednesday.

As of Sunday morning, there have been 11,631 people in Manatee County who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 21,211 people have received the first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines.