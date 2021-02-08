Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills 2 more Manatee residents. Florida resident death toll nears 28,000

COVID-19 has killed two more Manatee County residents. Their deaths were included among 127 newly reported by the Florida Department of Health on Monday.

There have been 510 Manatee County residents who have died from COVID-19, since the start of the pandemic. Overall, there have been 27,816 residents and 472 non-residents who have died, according to the health department.

There were also 5,737 new coronavirus infections confirmed statewide on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,783,720 people have contracted the coronavirus.

In Manatee County, there were 81 new cases reported, raising the total number of infections locally to 29,547.

Surrounding counties

