COVID-19 kills 2 more Manatee residents. Florida resident death toll nears 28,000

COVID-19 has killed two more Manatee County residents. Their deaths were included among 127 newly reported by the Florida Department of Health on Monday.

There have been 510 Manatee County residents who have died from COVID-19, since the start of the pandemic. Overall, there have been 27,816 residents and 472 non-residents who have died, according to the health department.

There were also 5,737 new coronavirus infections confirmed statewide on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,783,720 people have contracted the coronavirus.

In Manatee County, there were 81 new cases reported, raising the total number of infections locally to 29,547.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 25,449 to 25,510. The death toll remained at 650.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,473 to 3,474. The death toll rose from 68 to 69.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,648. to 2,653 The death toll remained at 24.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 103,599 to 103,835. The death toll increased from 1,353 to 1,359.

Pinellas County cases increased from 61,546 to 61,730. The death toll increased from 1,335 to 1,345.

This is a developing story and will be updated.