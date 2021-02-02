No COVID vaccines at Manatee County Publix stores yet. Two nearby counties have them

Publix supermarkets in another three Florida counties — Nassau, Pasco and Pinellas — were just added to the state’s program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to seniors, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ office.

Starting Wednesday, Florida residents ages 65 and older will be able to make vaccination appointments at Publix stores in those counties as well as 18 out of 20 others that are part of the state program. Another round of vaccinations will begin Thursday, according to Publix’s vaccine website.

Manatee and Sarasota counties have yet to be incorporated into the program. That makes Pinellas and Charlotte counties the closest ones for seniors looking to take part.

Registration is only available online, so don’t try to call a Publix store or pharmacy for an appointment.

The sign-up page can be accessed at www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida, and appointments are set to go live at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

When booking an appointment online, Publix says that residents will need the following information: date of birth, physical address, email address, Medicare ID number (if applicable), state and county or residence and an emergency contact name and number.

In addition to seniors age 65 and up, residents and staff of long-term facilities and healthcare professionals with “direct patient contact” will also be eligible for the shot.

On the day of appointment, recipients will have to provide a valid Florida driver’s license or ID or two items that prove Florida residency. Acceptable proofs of residency include a deed, mortgage statement, a utility work order, a bill or bank statement dated within 60 days of vaccination.

Seasonal residents can also qualify for a vaccine if they currently live with a Florida resident, but they must provide proof of the cohabitant’s Florida residency and a written statement from that person.

Publix is currently offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which requires a follow-up booster shot in order to be fully effective.