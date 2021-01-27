More than 200 Publix stores in Florida have COVID vaccines. Here is the growing list

Article updated 1/27/2021

More than 250 Publix stores across Florida now have COVID-19 vaccines available.

Manatee and Sarasota stores still aren’t on the list but because Florida doesn’t have a county residency requirement, seniors 65 and older can go to another county to get the vaccine. Vaccinations are available at seven Publix stores in Charlotte County.

You will need to show proof of Florida residency.

Vaccines are available by appointment-only at Publix pharmacies on the list. Appointments can only be made online at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. New appointment slots opened Wednesday.

Which Publix stores in Florida have COVID-19 vaccines available?

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the vaccine rollout program was expanding to include eight Publix pharmacies in Indian River County and 11 Publix pharmacies in St. Lucie County. He said there are now 261 Publix pharmacies in 21 Florida counties carrying the vaccine.

Here’s the list:

Do Publix vaccine appointments fill-up fast?

Like many vaccinations sites across the state, Publix vaccination appointments become booked quickly.

If you can’t book a slot Wednesday, your next shot to get an appointment is Friday after 6:00 a.m. EST (5 a.m. CST).

Several Miami Herald readers have said they experienced long wait times in “virtual queues” that ultimately didn’t lead to an appointment.

To increase chances of getting an appointment, be on the Publix website early and refresh often.