More COVID-19 vaccines to be scheduled in Manatee after new shipment of 3,000 doses

More COVID-19 vaccine appointments are being scheduled for later this week after Manatee County received another shipment of doses.

The county’s 311 Center is expected to begin contacting seniors 65 and over who have signed up for the Vaccine Standby Pool as of Tuesday morning. New appointments are randomly selected from the pool as soon as more shipments are delivered.

To register for the Vaccine Standby Pool, visit Vax.MyManatee.org. Those who need assistance may call the county’s 311 hotline Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to a news release, the state sent Manatee 3,000 doses — the county’s largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet. Officials said 600 of those doses are reserved for patient-facing health care workers, who may sign up to receive the vaccine by visiting Vax.MyManatee.org/Frontline.

The other 2,400 doses will be administered to senior citizens. To confirm your appointment, look for a call from (941) 742-4300. If the first call is not answered, the county will try again one more time before putting the person’s name back in the standby pool.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 133,000 people had signed up to enter the Vaccine Standby Pool. To register, you must be at least 65 years old. As of Tuesday morning, there are no exceptions for anyone who does meet that requirement, even if they have pre-existing conditions.

New appointments will be scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Bennett Park, 280 Kay Road in Bradenton.

The vaccine is offered free of charge and does not require proof of Manatee residency or U.S. citizenship. For more information, visit www.MyManatee.org/Vaccine.