When will Manatee get more COVID vaccine? Officials urge patience as more than 85,000 seniors wait 

As of Monday, 85,400 seniors have joined Manatee County’s recently launched COVID-19 Vaccine Standby Pool in hopes of receiving an extra layer of protection against the novel coronavirus.

But, after 5,457 people were vaccinated during the first two weeks of the county’s drive-thru program, distribution of the vaccine has come to a standstill as the county awaits additional supplies. This week, limited, if any, vaccines are expected to arrive.

County officials say they are eager to resume vaccinations, but don’t yet know when more of the highly-sought after vaccines will be designated by federal and state authorities for Manatee County.

“We’ve been grateful to receive the doses we’ve received in Manatee County but at this time there’s not enough supply of the vaccine to meet the extremely high number of people wanting to be vaccinated,” County Administrator Cheri Coryea said in a prepared statement on Monday. “We’ll continue to work with our state and federal officials to expedite the shipment of vaccines to Manatee County in order to minimize the wait for those seniors who want to be vaccinated in our community.”

In the interim, local health and emergency officials are urging patience to those awaiting the vaccine. Seniors who have not yet done so can sign up for the Vaccine Standby Pool at vax.mymanatee.org . Those unable to register online can dial 311 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday to be added to the list. Seniors will be randomly selected from the waiting list as vaccine supply becomes available, according to Manatee County.

As new vaccine shipments arrive, a set number of names will randomly be pulled from the list, and county staff will contact those who have been selected. Seniors who have signed up should look for a call from 941-742-4300. If a person selected for vaccination cannot be reached after two contact attempts, they will be placed back in the Standby Pool.

The vaccine is provided free of charge for people 65 and over, and no proof of county residency or U.S. citizenship is required in accordance with state guidelines.