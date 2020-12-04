Local businesses describe impact of relief funds as Manatee races CARES Act deadline

A $10,000 check made all the difference in the world for Rather Hosch. Like many other business owners, she was devastated by the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year.

Owner of a 3-person operation, Hosch lost about 50 percent of her income during the COVID-19 shutdown. Her business, Bins Be Clean, specializes in sanitizing garbage cans and is popular among short-term rentals, which were banned during that time.

“We were on an upward trajectory growing our business,” Hosch, who launched the company in late 2016, said in an interview with the Bradenton Herald. “We were about to need a second truck and all of a sudden, half of our business stopped. Everybody went on pause, and that’s half of our income.”

By applying for federal relief through the CARES Act, Hosch was able to keep paying her employees and save up enough money to afford another cleaning truck to continue expanding her business’ reach throughout Manatee County. The check came at the perfect time, she said.

“This CARES Act was definitely a turning point. It released the burden that so many people have,” Hosch said. “An injection of $10,000 for any business is a miracle worker.”

Since July, Manatee County government officials have received more than 1,500 applications from businesses seeking to tap into those funds to pay and protect their employees from a deadly virus. Nick Choat, owner of Sport Clips Haircuts, was one of those recipients.

Deemed non-essential during the shutdown, Choat’s Bradenton store at 1606 Cortez Road closed for seven weeks in the spring, forcing staff layoffs and a huge loss in revenue. His application for about $30,000 allowed the business to keep paying 10 employees and launch a huge marketing push.

“People are still scared to go out in public. People don’t want to contract the disease,” Choat explained. “That’s where the Manatee CARES Act comes in. That’s given me the ability to bridge this downturn. I’ve spent more on direct mail and digital marketing over the last six months than over the last three years. We want that reputation as the safest haircut in Bradenton.”

As of Wednesday, county officials said they had already distributed about $10 million in CARES money to businesses, nonprofits and individual residents seeking COVID-19 relief funds. About 1,300 applications still need to be reviewed, which could send another $22.7 million to businesses and residents.

Manatee has until Dec. 30 to spend up to $70.5 million, or else the money has to be returned to the federal government.

Deputy County Administrator Karen Stewart, who is overseeing the county’s CARES Act program, said her team is fully committed to meeting the deadline and distributing the funds in time. In recent weeks, Manatee has hired temporary workers and approved overtime to process as many applications as possible.

“A lot of our businesses are small and this type of loss can be the end for them,” Stewart said. “I often get emotional when I talk about the program because there is just so much need out there. To think our community has been devastated is just very sad.”

“We only have a few days left, so we are all working very, very hard,” she added.

Business owners praised county staff for their help with the application process, which had been described by some as “overwhelming.”

“There were a lot of kinks. It was easy to get it wrong. It was time-consuming. It was cumbersome,” Hosch said, referring to the grant application. “There was a learning curve, but the county did a great job. I’m impressed.”

With the help of county staff, Laurie Aitken, manager of Florida Home and Patio, 6807 14th St W., Bradenton, said the application process was a breeze. Aitken, who runs the furniture store with her stepson, received $5,000 — enough to bounce back from a six-week shutdown.

“The grant for us meant everything. It meant we could open back up and have availability for payroll and purchasing,” Aitken said, noting that her shop spread the CARES Act funds around for paychecks, cleaning supplies and other costs.

With Congress back in session in Washington D.C., there are preliminary talks of another round of coronavirus relief funds.

“We did receive some information that there’s a bipartisan group in Washington hoping to come up with relief for people impacted, and that could last for four more months,” said Stewart. “We’re hoping that will come through and we’re able to get more money out of the door.”

Every business owner the Bradenton Herald spoke with expressed interest in another round of CARES Act funding to further bolster their financial position in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

“I see the money as an infusion. I see an opportunity to build my business back as close as I can to where it was. You either fight back or you lose,” said Choat. “I fought back with CARES money.”