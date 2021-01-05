‘Now we can relax.’ State partnership leads to vaccines at Bradenton’s Westminster Manor

In an effort to protect vulnerable and at-risk populations, workers and residents at the Westminster Manor retirement community received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday afternoon.

Westminster is one of several local long-term care facilities to receive vaccines in Manatee County. State officials have prioritized inoculating frontline health workers and elderly residents who are more likely to experience severe symptoms after contracting the novel coronavirus.

More than 300 people were vaccinated at Westminster Manor, 1700 21st Ave. W., Bradenton, on Tuesday, including about 90 staff members, according to Tracey Rickbaugh, the facility’s executive director. While the vaccine was optional, the vast majority opted to receive a shot, she said.

“It’s been an overwhelming yes. Less than 2% have said no. They’re absolutely thrilled,” Rickabaugh said. “We’re hoping this will bring us to an end. We’re already calling 2021 the year of hope.”

In an interview with the Bradenton Herald Tuesday afternoon, Jake Saur, the county’s public safety director, noted that at least seven other long-term care facilities in Manatee have administered vaccines in partnership with CVS.

Tuesday’s vaccination program was coordinated with state officials in a partnership with Walgreens. Residents and staff were injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which requires a second shot approximately 21 days after the first one. Rickabaugh said Walgreens has already scheduled those shots for later this month.

“This is teamwork to the max,” said Mary Jane Tenny, an 86-year-old resident. “I’m really proud of our CEO to get this started. Now we can relax.”

Another Westminster resident, 69-year-old Nadene Brown, said the arrival of the vaccine brought new hope.

“I’m very excited. we thought we’d have to wait a long time. I’m very hopeful, but I’ll still be very cautious out there,” Brown said, noting that she still plans to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

According to the Florida Department of Health, three residents died of COVID-19 at Westminster Manor since the pandemic began last March.

01/05/20--Residents of Westminster Manor in Bradenton get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine Tuesday. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

While healthcare workers and long-term care facilities are the top priority, the state is already making vaccines available for older populations. Manatee is receiving steady shipments of the vaccine for anyone who is at least 65 years old. However, the process hasn’t been without its faults.

The Board of County Commissioners is set to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss possible solutions to improve the vaccine rollout, such as improving server capabilities to prevent their website from crashing or implementing a waiting list to secure an appointment at a later date.