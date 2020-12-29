Three more dead from COVID-19 in Manatee County as Florida adds over 12,000 cases

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 172 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 12,075 new cases confirmed statewide on Tuesday. The state health department also recorded the deaths of 101 Florida residents and four non-residents due to COVID-19. The state’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 21,409 residents and 309 non-residents.

The death toll in Manatee County now stands at 415 residents, while the cumulative case count is at 21,711.

As of Monday morning, 1,001 people in Manatee County had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department. The agency had not yet provided an update on local vaccine distribution on Tuesday, but confirmed that statewide, 146,160 people had been vaccinated as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Vaccinations for residents ages 65 and older in Manatee County are slated to begin this week. Distribution capacity will be limited to 300 residents a day on Wednesday and Thursday and then increase to 500 residents per day starting on Friday, according to county officials.

Slots are completely booked for the first six days of vaccine distribution, but officials say that more appointments will become available on Monday. Residents can check appointment availability and sign up by visiting www.MyManatee.org/vaccine or dialing the county’s information hotline at 311.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 21,539 to 21,711.

The death toll increased from 412 to 415.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,076 to 1,095.

Since the outbreak began, 9,902 males and 11,202 females have been infected, with 263 cases unidentified.

Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 1,280,177 to 1,292,252.

The resident death toll rose from 21,308 to 21,409. The non-resident death toll increased from 305 to 309.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 122,881 to 146,160.





Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 17,916 to 18,144. The death toll remained at 502.

Pinellas County cases increased from 43,480 to 43,869. The death toll increased from 1,035 to 1,040.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 74,788 to 75,547. The death toll remained at 1,064.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,057 to 2,070. The death toll remained at 20.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,843 to 2,858. The death toll increased from 52 to 55.