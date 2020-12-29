Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Three more dead from COVID-19 in Manatee County as Florida adds over 12,000 cases

Manatee

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 172 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 12,075 new cases confirmed statewide on Tuesday. The state health department also recorded the deaths of 101 Florida residents and four non-residents due to COVID-19. The state’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 21,409 residents and 309 non-residents.

The death toll in Manatee County now stands at 415 residents, while the cumulative case count is at 21,711.

As of Monday morning, 1,001 people in Manatee County had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department. The agency had not yet provided an update on local vaccine distribution on Tuesday, but confirmed that statewide, 146,160 people had been vaccinated as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Vaccinations for residents ages 65 and older in Manatee County are slated to begin this week. Distribution capacity will be limited to 300 residents a day on Wednesday and Thursday and then increase to 500 residents per day starting on Friday, according to county officials.

Slots are completely booked for the first six days of vaccine distribution, but officials say that more appointments will become available on Monday. Residents can check appointment availability and sign up by visiting www.MyManatee.org/vaccine or dialing the county’s information hotline at 311.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Surrounding counties

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service