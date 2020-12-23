Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Two more Manatee residents dead from COVID as county confirms 199 new cases

Manatee

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and another 199 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County.

They were among 11,384 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also reported the deaths of 120 more Florida residents and one more non-resident from the disease. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 20,874 residents and 299 non-residents.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the state health department’s official count of COVID-19 vaccinations in Manatee County was at 122. However, the state’s tally appears to be lagging significantly behind the actual count, as more than 200 front-line health care workers in Manatee County received vaccinations on Tuesday.

Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center received doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and began to distribute it to staff, and Blake Medical Center was slated to begin vaccinations on Thursday.

Medical workers and long-term care facility residents are receiving the first round of vaccinations in Florida, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has prioritized the state’s elderly as next in line.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club's Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.
