Front-line healthcare workers line up for COVID vaccines in Manatee County

More than 200 front-line healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccines in Manatee County on Tuesday outside the emergency management center. The vaccines came just hours after reports of a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom.

National health experts say the vaccines will still be effective, but adjusting to changing viruses is nothing new.

“It’s the same reason why you need a flu shot every year because the flu virus is constantly mutating,” said Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore.

Whitmore, who has spent her life in the healthcare industry, said Tuesday was a big step in getting those crucial antibodies into health workers who have been battling the pandemic locally. About 190 paramedics, medical professionals and other emergency responders have either tested positive or have had to quarantine away from work during the pandemic.

The beleaguered medical professionals were first to receive the vaccines on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t have missed this for the world,” Whitmore said. “I’m just so proud of them all.”

The Phizer vaccines were made available by Pinellas County, which had an excess of doses. The workers will require a second round of vaccines.

Manatee County Director of Public Safety Jacob Saur was first in line. Saur was monitored for 15 minutes after the vaccine for possible side effects. Saur said while Tuesday was another step closer to an end to the pandemic, it is by no means time to get complacent.

“Unfortunately, we have to let the science play out and see what effects the vaccines have on different strains,” Saur said. “In the meantime, we will continue to do everything we have been doing to get this under control.”

Saur said there would need to be 270,000 vaccines administered among Manatee County’s 400,000-plus population to start getting comfortable with immunity. Vaccinations for the general population are not expected to be available for at least a few months.

“We are not around the corner, but we are almost there and everyone needs to remain vigilant until these mass vaccines are available,” he said.

Christopher Tittle, public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, said health officials don’t yet know whether a vaccinated person can still pass on the virus to others.

“We will continue to encourage people to continue to take precautions.”