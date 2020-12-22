263 new cases of COVID in Manatee County as Florida adds over 10,000

Another 263 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 10,434 new cases confirmed statewide on Tuesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 74 more Florida residents and two more non-residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 20,754 residents and 298 non-residents.

Manatee County’s death toll remained at 405 residents on Tuesday. In all, 20,623 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Manatee County since testing began.

The positivity rate of new cases in Manatee County has been on the rise from levels below 5% since September. Over the last week, and average of 7.8% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 7.7% the week prior.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the state health department reported that 80 people in Manatee County had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Manatee and Sarasota County healthcare workers began to receive the vaccine by the hundreds on Tuesday.

Both vaccines currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccine, require an initial shot and a follow-up booster several weeks later.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 20,355 to 20,623.





The death toll remained at 405.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,046 to 1,048.

Since the outbreak began, 9,396 males and 10,673 females have been infected, with 246 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 7.8% to 8.5%.

1,010 cases (5% of all cases) and 152 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

80 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 1,212,581 to 1,223,015.

The resident death toll rose from 20,680 to 20,754. The non-resident death toll rose from 296 to 298.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 8.5% to 8.8%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 16,975 to 17,110. The death toll remained at 468.





Pinellas County cases increased from 40,987 to 41,280. The death toll increased from 999 to 1,000.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 70,849 to 71,388. The death toll increased from 1,034 to 1,038.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,974 to 1,981. The death toll remained at 20.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,737 to 2,758. The death toll remained at 51.