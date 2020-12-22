Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

263 new cases of COVID in Manatee County as Florida adds over 10,000

Manatee

Another 263 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 10,434 new cases confirmed statewide on Tuesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 74 more Florida residents and two more non-residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 20,754 residents and 298 non-residents.

Manatee County’s death toll remained at 405 residents on Tuesday. In all, 20,623 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Manatee County since testing began.

The positivity rate of new cases in Manatee County has been on the rise from levels below 5% since September. Over the last week, and average of 7.8% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 7.7% the week prior.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the state health department reported that 80 people in Manatee County had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Manatee and Sarasota County healthcare workers began to receive the vaccine by the hundreds on Tuesday.

Both vaccines currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccine, require an initial shot and a follow-up booster several weeks later.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Surrounding counties

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service