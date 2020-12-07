Manatee County hospitals are filling up as COVID-19 cases surge

Hospitals in Manatee County are once again filling up as COVID-19 cases surge.

On Monday, Blake Medical Center was at capacity, according to data collected daily by Manatee County public safety officials. Three additional patients were in were waiting in the emergency room for a bed to become available so they could be be admitted.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center had only 18 available and staffed beds, including one ICU bed.

Manatee Memorial Hospital has not shared data with the county in two months. But serving as the county’s safety net hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital is accustomed to operating near capacity.

Manatee Memorial Hospital CEO Kevin Dilallo said the hospital is handling the surge well.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Manatee Memorial Hospital is highly focused on our top priorities: the health and safety of both patients and staff, and the delivery of high quality patient care. We have been preparing for and are actively responding to coronavirus challenges,” Dilallo said. “Staff has continued to step up and deliver top-notch care to patients.”

Visitation at Manatee Memorial Hospital is set to resume Sept. 8 after being suspended for two months due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Bradenton area. Bradenton Herald file photo

All three of Manatee County’s general hospitals hit capacity in mid-July during the summer surge of COVID-19.

According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration, the three hospitals had 66 patients total admitted with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for admission, as of Monday morning. Statewide, there were 4,485 patients admitted because of COVID-19.

The same AHCA database reported 80 available beds combined, including eight ICU beds, on Monday — but AHCA does not account for staffing.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center has confirmed the first COVID-19 death was a patient at their hospital who died Tuesday. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

On Monday, there were 87 new infections reported locally, among the 7,711 new cases reported statewide. A Manatee County resident was also among 105 new resident deaths from COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases and availability according to the county’s data as of Monday morning was:

Blake Medical Center: 25 COVID-19 positive patients, seven of whom were in ICU, no available beds, two available negative pressure rooms and 12 available ventilators.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center: 15 COVID-19 positive patients, four of whom were in ICU, 17 available non-ICU beds, one available ICU bed, 10 available negative pressure rooms and seven available ventilators.