Coronavirus

Another Manatee County resident dies from COVID-19. In Florida, more than 100 reported dead

Manatee

A Manatee County resident was among the latest 105 Floridians reported to have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Monday.

In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 now stands at 392.

Across the state, a total of 19,282 residents have died from COVID-19. A non-resident was also reported to have died Monday, making 247 non-residents who have died in the state from the disease.

Manatee County also has 87 newly confirmed coronavirus infections.. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 17,800 infections in the county..

Statewide, there were 7,711 new infection reported, raising the state’s total number of cases to 1,065,785.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Monday’s case count was the lowest in a week. Faily cases counts have been near or exceeded the 10,000-mark several times in the past week.

Counts are generally lower on Monday because typically fewer tests are processed over the weekend.

Surrounding Counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

