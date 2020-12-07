Another Manatee County resident dies from COVID-19. In Florida, more than 100 reported dead

A Manatee County resident was among the latest 105 Floridians reported to have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Monday.

In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 now stands at 392.

Across the state, a total of 19,282 residents have died from COVID-19. A non-resident was also reported to have died Monday, making 247 non-residents who have died in the state from the disease.

Manatee County also has 87 newly confirmed coronavirus infections.. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 17,800 infections in the county..

Statewide, there were 7,711 new infection reported, raising the state’s total number of cases to 1,065,785.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Monday’s case count was the lowest in a week. Faily cases counts have been near or exceeded the 10,000-mark several times in the past week.

Counts are generally lower on Monday because typically fewer tests are processed over the weekend.

Surrounding Counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 17,753 to 14,862. The death toll rose from 398 to 399.





Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,499 to 2,515. The death toll remained 38.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,810 to 1,817. The death toll remained at 19.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 61,276 to 61,599. The death toll increased from 960 to 967.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 34,899 to 35,202. The death toll increased from 925 to 930.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER