Three more COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County. Florida nears 1 million total cases

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. Another 157 people in Manatee County have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 6,659 new infections confirmed statewide on Monday as Florida neared 1 million total cases of COVID-19 since testing began.

The state health department also reported the deaths of an additional 97 Florida residents and one non-resident on Monday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 18,597 residents and 237 residents.

The local death toll rose to 374 on Monday. Of Florida’s 67 counties, Manatee has had the 13th-most resident deaths from COVID-19, and Sarasota has had the 11th-most.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count during the pandemic now stands at 16,860. Of that number, 16,635 cases were residents and 225 were non-residents.

Over the past seven days, an average of 6.3% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 7.2% the week prior.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 16,703 to 16,860.





The death toll rose from 371 to 374.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 967 to 969.

Since the outbreak began, 7,698 males and 8,752 females have been infected, with 185 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 7.6% to 8.8%.

934 cases (6% of all cases) and 146 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 992,660 to 999,319.

The resident death toll rose from 18,500 to 18,597. The non-resident death toll rose from 236 to 237.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 7.9% to 8.4%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 13,647 to 13,763. The death toll remained at 389.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 32,808 to 33,058. The death toll rose from 899 to 902.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 58,092 to 58,293. The death toll rose from 929 to 932.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,763 to 1,765. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,395 to 2,411. The death toll remained at 34.