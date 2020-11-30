Bradenton Herald Logo
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County. Florida nears 1 million total cases

Manatee

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. Another 157 people in Manatee County have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 6,659 new infections confirmed statewide on Monday as Florida neared 1 million total cases of COVID-19 since testing began.

The state health department also reported the deaths of an additional 97 Florida residents and one non-resident on Monday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 18,597 residents and 237 residents.

The local death toll rose to 374 on Monday. Of Florida’s 67 counties, Manatee has had the 13th-most resident deaths from COVID-19, and Sarasota has had the 11th-most.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count during the pandemic now stands at 16,860. Of that number, 16,635 cases were residents and 225 were non-residents.

Over the past seven days, an average of 6.3% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 7.2% the week prior.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Surrounding counties

