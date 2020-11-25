Another Manatee County resident dead from COVID-19 as Florida adds over 8,300 new cases

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 153 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County. They were among 8,376 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 97 additional Florida residents and two additional non-residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll now stands at 18,254 residents and 228 non-residents.

Statewide cases since testing began now total 961,676. Florida has reported the fifth-most new cases and new deaths from COVID-19 in the nation over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, the cumulative case count now totals 16,218. With the addition of the latest death, the local death toll stands at 368 residents.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 16,065 to 16,218.

The death toll rose from 367 to 368.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 957 to 961.

Since the outbreak began, 7,416 males and 8,422 females have been infected, with 169 cases unidentified.

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 953,300 to 961,676.

The resident death toll rose from 18,157 to 18,254. The non-resident death toll rose from 226 to 228.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 12,757 to 12,920. The death toll rose from 382 to 387.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 31,464 to 31,795. The death toll rose from 881 to 884.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 56,166 to 56,497. The death toll rose from 892 to 904.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,738 to 1,743. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,280 to 2,305. The death toll rose from 33 to 35.

