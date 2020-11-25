Bradenton Herald Logo
Another Manatee County resident dead from COVID-19 as Florida adds over 8,300 new cases

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 153 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County. They were among 8,376 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 97 additional Florida residents and two additional non-residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s death toll now stands at 18,254 residents and 228 non-residents.

Statewide cases since testing began now total 961,676. Florida has reported the fifth-most new cases and new deaths from COVID-19 in the nation over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, the cumulative case count now totals 16,218. With the addition of the latest death, the local death toll stands at 368 residents.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Coronavirus: Latest news

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
