13 more Manatee County residents dead from COVID-19. State adds more than 4,600 cases

The deaths of another 13 Manatee County residents have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Heath. The local deaths accounted for more than a quarter of those reported statewide on Monday.

A total of 359 Manatee County residents have now died from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state health department.

Including the 13 deaths in Manatee County, Florida’s death toll rose by 41 residents to 17,559 people on Monday.

The state health department also confirmed 4,663 new COVID-19 infections in Florida, 83 of which were in Manatee County.

Florida’s count of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began is now at 889,864.

In Manatee, 14,855 cases have been recorded. The death rate in known cases is 2.4%.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 14,772 to 14,855.





The death toll increased from 346 to 359.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 934 to 935.

Since the outbreak began, 6,801 males and 7,722 females have been infected, with 154 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases was 8.5%.

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 885,201 to 889,864.





The resident death toll rose from 17,518 to 17,559. The non-resident death toll remained at 216.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases was 7.9%.

Surrounding Counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 11,198 to 11,274. The death toll rose from 357 to 358.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,798 to 1,814. The death toll remained at 33.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,698 to 1,700. The death toll remained at 18.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 52,907 to 53,187. The death toll rose from 857 to 866.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 29,106 to 29,297. The death toll rose from 854 to 855.