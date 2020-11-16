Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

13 more Manatee County residents dead from COVID-19. State adds more than 4,600 cases

Manatee

The deaths of another 13 Manatee County residents have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Heath. The local deaths accounted for more than a quarter of those reported statewide on Monday.

A total of 359 Manatee County residents have now died from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state health department.

Including the 13 deaths in Manatee County, Florida’s death toll rose by 41 residents to 17,559 people on Monday.

The state health department also confirmed 4,663 new COVID-19 infections in Florida, 83 of which were in Manatee County.

Florida’s count of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began is now at 889,864.

In Manatee, 14,855 cases have been recorded. The death rate in known cases is 2.4%.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Surrounding Counties:

