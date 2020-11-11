Manatee School Board puts full support behind mask requirement. At least for now

In the face of anti-mask critics and misinformation, the School Board of Manatee County has voted unanimously to continue the district-wide requirement on face coverings.

The emergency mask mandate, approved with a 4-1 vote on Aug. 11, expired after three months. The board decided on Tuesday evening to embed a mask requirement in its existing policy on disease prevention, allowing them to activate or deactivate the section during pandemics.

Gina Messenger, the board chair, cast the dissenting vote in August, opposing a mandate and highlighting the need for teacher and parent choice. After hearing from residents and visiting the schools in her district, Messenger decided to throw her support behind the policy update on Tuesday.

“I really like to listen to everyone,” Messenger said. “There was a question about emails. I can honestly say I had far, far more emails in favor of keeping the current policy than I have had otherwise. It’s probably a 10-to-1 ratio. That’s just the truth.”

“Every principal I spoke to said the policy was working well in their school,” she continued.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One of the remaining concerns, she said, was the perception that Manatee was creating a permanent mask requirement. Vice-Chair Charlie Kennedy said he received concerns about a “forever policy.”

In response, the board added a sentence to the policy on Tuesday: “The board will revisit this section at least every 90 days while enacted.”

The review period will allow board members to revisit the policy every three months, if not sooner, and to make decisions based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Messenger also urged the district to issue clear messaging on the board’s policies and expectations. She heard the mask mandate and related protocols were applied differently between schools, a concern shared by board member Scott Hopes.

“I had a great conversation with the parent of a freshman student at Lakewood Ranch High School,” Hopes said. “And he wasn’t questioning the mask policy, but apparently when his child is in PE and on the track, walking or running around the track, they’re being required to wear a mask. I was stunned.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Along with the mask requirement, board members passed a set of related protocols in August. They allowed for outdoor mask breaks with teacher permission and social distancing. They also outlined certain measures for students with disabilities and an exception for recess and physical education classes.

Hopes said the policy was a valuable safeguard when applied evenly throughout the district. The spread of COVID-19 in local schools could lead to even greater spread in the surrounding community, and Hopes — who is also an epidemiologist — said that masks were proven to make a positive difference.

It seems the support for a mask mandate was overwhelming, yet quiet. Along with emails from families and residents, the board received a letter from the Manatee County Medical Society. Speaking on behalf of local physicians, the group urged board members to continue the mandate until a vaccine was widely available.

“At a population level, masks are undeniably useful at reducing cases of COVID-19,” the letter reads. “Mask usage is most effective when all persons wear them. Families that choose to not wear masks endanger others by risking asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic spread of the virus.”

The board also received an email from Dr. Jennifer Bencie, who heads the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County. She sent the email to several district leaders on Oct. 30 and the message was forwarded to board members on Tuesday.

“With more students returning to class, I believe it will be very difficult for them to be at least 6 feet apart in the classroom or anywhere else in the school,” Bencie wrote. “Our percent of cases positive in the county has been mostly above 5% recently, on daily, weekly and 14-day reports.”

Her email pointed district leaders to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which largely recommends the use of masks in schools.

The school board has followed the guidance since the return of students in August, despite the recent critics who spoke at public comment, and despite contrary decisions made at the county and state levels.

The county commission voted 4-3 to lift its mask mandate in late September, shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all fines and penalties resulting from a local government’s face-covering rules. The school board then heard from families who pushed to end the district’s mask requirement.

As supporters quietly backed the policy through emails and phone calls, critics spoke at public comment and often spread misinformation about masks. Some falsely claimed that face coverings would lead to severe oxygen deprivation, carbon dioxide poisoning and even cancer.

Instead of reversing course, the school board and the district have continued to rely on experts and masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. District leaders spearheaded the Mask Up Manatee Campaign and recently provided 11,000 free masks to Title I elementary schools.

Dave Miner, who lost his bid for re-election on Nov. 3, cast one of his last votes when he supported the mask policy on Tuesday evening.

“My vote is for the safety and health of all the children,” Miner said.