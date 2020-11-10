Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Six more COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee County schools. At least 40 people exposed

Herald staff report

Manatee

At least 40 people on school campuses were sent into two-week quarantines after the six latest coronavirus infections reported by the Manatee County School District.

The new cases were at:

Someone is sent into quarantine if it is found that they had direct exposure to an infected person.

As of Tuesday evening, the district has reported 221 cases and at least 2,242 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

