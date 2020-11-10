Six more COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee County schools. At least 40 people exposed

At least 40 people on school campuses were sent into two-week quarantines after the six latest coronavirus infections reported by the Manatee County School District.

The new cases were at:

Blackburn Elementary School: Two positive students and 34 exposures.

Harvey Elementary School: One positive employee and two exposures.

Manatee High School: One positive student and three exposures.

Manatee Technical College (all campuses): One positive employee and one exposure.

Tara Elementary School: One positive student. The number of possible exposures has not been determined.

Someone is sent into quarantine if it is found that they had direct exposure to an infected person.

As of Tuesday evening, the district has reported 221 cases and at least 2,242 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

