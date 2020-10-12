Focus on Manatee | County has received more than 1,500 applications for CARES Act funding

As we enter the final quarter of 2020, many of us are eager to turn the page on a difficult and disruptive year. I remain focused on positive signs while continuing to address the needs at hand. None of us wants a standstill and I am encouraged by the ways our community is adapting to drive recovery.

Downward trends in COVID-19 cases in many areas of Florida, including here in the greater Manatee County area, are an important reminder that adherence to guidelines on physical distancing, masks, sanitizing and hand hygiene is working. Partnerships in many sectors are inspiring new ideas and innovative solutions to serve our diverse region. People, agencies, non-profits, and businesses are working together to support one another in ways that are reassuring and uplifting.

Ongoing efforts at the local, state and federal levels to address critical needs are offering hope, support and relief. In Manatee County, CARES Act grant funds have begun to flow into our community in a big way. Through the end of the first week of October, Manatee County government has approved 649 grants with a potential economic impact of $16.2 million. The ultimate goal is for eligible businesses, non-profits, community partners, agencies and residents to be able to collectively access up to $70 million allocated to our community by the state of Florida through the federal CARES Act program.

According to county data, more than 1,500 applications have been submitted for these funds during several rounds of requests. It is pretty incredible to think that just a few months ago a program and infrastructure for these grant requests did not exist. While the application cycle is currently closed to allow for the requests submitted thus far to be reviewed and verified, we expect new rounds to open up as early as next week. If you or your business may be eligible, I encourage you to review the criteria and grant information online at www.mymanatee.com/manateecares so that you are prepared to apply when another round opens.

The county has engaged partners to facilitate outreach to provide information and increase awareness in our community. The Manatee Chamber is honored to be one of these partners. We continue to engage and inform the business community about these programs and opportunities. Our hope is that as more eligible businesses learn of the available grants that they will apply for relief funding that is intended to support them during this unprecedented time. We believe that tapping into the Chamber’s large network of local businesses and their employees is an important way to reach far into the community, building greater awareness of resources that are available and providing links to accurate, official information.

I am hopeful that this month — and the months ahead — will bring new indications of progress, recovery and resiliency. We each have unique roles to play, but one shared responsibility I hope we all feel is the importance of supporting local businesses. Small businesses, in particular, are the foundation of our local economy and have driven the creation of two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. When you make purchases, please think local first. If you need help finding a local source for specific products or services, our Manatee Chamber team would be thrilled to connect you with a business that supports our community like you do. We join many partners in building a stronger economy to help foster and sustain our collective resiliency. Please reach out to us to help make a connection.

Jacki Dezelski is president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.