‘It feels amazing.’ Farmers Market returns to downtown Bradenton amid pandemic

It almost felt like a fall morning on Saturday — at least for Florida — with an early cool breeze sweeping through downtown Bradenton as several vendors set up for the kickoff to the annual Farmers Market season.

The cool breeze didn’t last, but at least the Florida sun stayed hidden for most of the day behind overcast skies.

Saturday’s kickoff to the Farmers Market was focused on safety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and several hundred people took advantage of a beautiful day and an outdoor event.

“Today is a wonderful start to the Farmer’s Market,” said Lou Thomey as she manned the register at the downtown Marketplace.

Thomey, a business partner in several downtown businesses, said they’ve been “blessed” through the pandemic in order to do enough business to keep employees on the payroll. Saturday, however, was the first day in months hundreds of people walked the street enjoying the market and stopping at downtown restaurants for a bite to eat.

“It’s so, so nice to see people walking up and down the street again,” she said.

Carlos Aquino, a vendor for King of All Guacamoles, was all smiles as he scooped avocados, shouting out the bold claim to those passing by that his is the, “best guacamole in the world!”

“It feels amazing,” Aquino said. “I get to show everybody what the best guacamole in the world tastes like. There’s no feeling like it.”

For most of the vendors, it was their first time back at a market since the pandemic began to see the cancellation of events in March.

“It feels good,” said Carrie Dula with the Yum Yum Tree as people perused and selected from her fresh produce. “It’s been kind of slow, but it feels good to be back working again.”

Angela Ionita, with Pure Florida Apiary, said it was just nice to see everyone again as she sold locally made honey from her vendor’s booth for the first time in months.

“It’s really good,” she said. “I think everyone is really happy to be back. Everyone seems excited about it. It’s all about supporting locals and we’re glad we’re here.”

Realize Bradenton organizes the Farmers Market and in April, launched a virtual online marketplace following Florida’s Safer-At-Home Order. The decision to bring the market back to downtown was focused on safety and Morgan Bettes, market manager for Realize Bradenton, received plenty of kudos on Saturday.

“She did a wonderful job organizing everything for today,” Thomey said.

Vendors and market staff were required to wear masks and the general public was encouraged to do the same. The majority of those attending opted to do so.

The Farmers Market will continue through the end of May every Saturday on Old Main Street. The market runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring local produce, specialty breads, honey, crafts, massages, food, desserts, musicians and more.