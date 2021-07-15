Tourism
Sarasota Bradenton airport is growing. Here is where you can fly nonstop
Ten airlines can fly you to almost 50 destinations from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Here is the list of destinations:
Air Canada
Toronto (seasonal)
Allegiant
Allentown, Penn. (seasonal)
Asheville, N.C.
Baltimore (BWI)
Boston (seasonal)
Cincinnati
Cleveland
Columbus, Ohio
Concord, N.C. (seasonal)
Des Moines, Iowa (seasonal)
Flint, Mich. (seasonal)
Fort Wayne, Ind. (seasonal)
Grand Rapids, Mich.
Harrisburg, Penn.
Indianapolis
Knoxville, Tenn.
Louisville, Ky. (seasonal)
Nashville, Tenn.
Peoria, Ill. (seasonal)
Pittsburgh
Richmond, Va.
Rockford, Ill. (seasonal)
St. Louis (seasonal)
South Bend, Ind. (seasonal)
Syracuse, N.Y.
Washington (Dulles)
American Airlines
Charlotte, N.C.
Chicago (O’Hare) *
Dallas/Fort Worth (seasonal)
New York (LaGuardia) (seasonal)
Philadelphia (seasonal)
Washington (National)
Delta
Atlanta
Boston (seasonal)
Detroit
Minneapolis/St. Paul (seasonal)
New York (LaGuardia) *
Elite Airways
White Plains, N.Y.
Frontier
Chicago (seasonal)
Cincinnati (seasonal)
Cleveland (seasonal)
Philadelphia (seasonall)
JetBlue
Boston (seasonal)
Newark, N.J. (seasonal)
New York (JFK)
Southwest
Atlanta
Austin
Baltimore
Chicago (Midway)
Cincinnati
Cleveland
Columbus, Ohio
Dallas (Love Field)
Denver
Grand Rapids, Mich.
Houston (Hobby)
Indianapolis
Kansas City, Mo.
Milwaukee
Nashville, Tenn.
New York (LaGuardia)
Pittsburgh
St. Louis
Washington (Dulles)
Sun Country
Minneapolis/St. Paul (seasonal)
United
Chicago
Denver (seasonal)
Houston (Intercontinental)
Newark, N.J. (seasonal)
Washington (Dulles) (seasonal
* These flights are temporarily suspended.
Comments