Sarasota Bradenton airport is growing. Here is where you can fly nonstop

A passenger who was kicked off a Royal Caribbean International cruise after testing positive for COVID-19 on board said she doesn’t have the virus.

On July 7, the company removed Laura Angelo, 57, and her travel partner from the Freedom of the Seas ship in Nassau, The Bahamas, and flew them home to the U.S. after Angelo tested positive for COVID-19 during the second day of the cruise. Angelo’s COVID-19 test results shared with the Herald show Angelo tested negative at least two times after she returned home to New York City.