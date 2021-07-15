Tourism

Sarasota Bradenton airport is growing. Here is where you can fly nonstop

Herald staff report

Ten airlines can fly you to almost 50 destinations from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Here is the list of destinations:

Air Canada

Toronto (seasonal)

Allegiant

Allentown, Penn. (seasonal)

Asheville, N.C.

Baltimore (BWI)

Boston (seasonal)

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Columbus, Ohio

Concord, N.C. (seasonal)

Des Moines, Iowa (seasonal)

Flint, Mich. (seasonal)

Fort Wayne, Ind. (seasonal)

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Harrisburg, Penn.

Indianapolis

Knoxville, Tenn.

Louisville, Ky. (seasonal)

Nashville, Tenn.

Peoria, Ill. (seasonal)

Pittsburgh

Richmond, Va.

Rockford, Ill. (seasonal)

St. Louis (seasonal)

South Bend, Ind. (seasonal)

Syracuse, N.Y.

Washington (Dulles)

American Airlines

Charlotte, N.C.

Chicago (O’Hare) *

Dallas/Fort Worth (seasonal)

New York (LaGuardia) (seasonal)

Philadelphia (seasonal)

Washington (National)

Delta

Atlanta

Boston (seasonal)

Detroit

Minneapolis/St. Paul (seasonal)

New York (LaGuardia) *

Elite Airways

White Plains, N.Y.

Frontier

Chicago (seasonal)

Cincinnati (seasonal)

Cleveland (seasonal)

Philadelphia (seasonall)

JetBlue

Boston (seasonal)

Newark, N.J. (seasonal)

New York (JFK)

Southwest

Atlanta

Austin

Baltimore

Chicago (Midway)

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas (Love Field)

Denver

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Houston (Hobby)

Indianapolis

Kansas City, Mo.

Milwaukee

Nashville, Tenn.

New York (LaGuardia)

Pittsburgh

St. Louis

Washington (Dulles)

Sun Country

Minneapolis/St. Paul (seasonal)

United

Chicago

Denver (seasonal)

Houston (Intercontinental)

Newark, N.J. (seasonal)

Washington (Dulles) (seasonal

* These flights are temporarily suspended.

