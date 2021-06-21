Parking can be a challenge on Anna Maria Island. Water taxis from mainland might help

6/21/2021--Manatee County staff is working on a proposal to provide water taxi service between Bradenton and Anna Maria Island to relieve the beach parking shortage. jajones1@bradenton.com

Growing vehicle traffic from mainland Bradenton to Anna Maria Island and limited beachside parking may finally help bring long-discussed water taxi service to the area.

County Administrator Scott Hopes has empowered county staff to begin working on a water taxi program, Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitor Bureau, told members of the Manatee County Tourist Development Council on Monday.

The issue of beachside parking came to a head after the city of Holmes Beach removed hundreds of on-street parking spots in response to visitors leaving trash in the street, and blocking driveways with their cars.

In response to the city’s refusal to reinstate the parking spaces, Manatee County commissioners in a split vote decided to deny the city’s request for nearly $300,000 for an erosion control seawall along Marina Drive. The money would have freed up Holmes Beach to spend money on bike lanes, sidewalks and landscaping.

The water taxi proposal would provide another way for beachgoers to get to the island and for island residents and visitors to get downtown to visit Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, Bradenton Riverwalk, and other attractions. It would also provide workers another way to get to their jobs, whether on the mainland or on the island.

“We all have to work together to find that balance,” Falcione said.

6/21/2021--Manatee County staff is working on a proposal to provide water taxi service between Bradenton and Anna Maria Island to relieve the beach parking shortage. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

A proposed water taxi service would allow travelers to board in Palmetto and Bradenton and travel to the Anna Maria City Pier, Waterline Resort in Holmes Beach and the Bradenton Beach Pier, or vice versa.

The TDC has previously recommended funding infrastructure improvements to facilitate the introduction of water taxi service, including up to $850,000 for Bradenton Beach to expand the city pier at 200 Bridge Street to accommodate up to 18 vessels and a water taxi service.

Falcione said the convention and visitors bureau is working with Manatee County Public Works on the proposal to get more cars off the road.

06/07/21--Manatee County staff is working on a proposal to provide water taxi service between Bradenton and Anna Maria Island to relieve the beach parking shortage. Bradenton Herald file photo ttompkins@bradenton.com

“One of the county’s top priorities is transportation,” Falcione said.

County staff will be studying what kind of water taxis are available, up to 35-passenger capacity, with the ability to provide shelter against inclement weather. Schedules and the size of the taxi fleet have not been determined, Falcione said.

“Now it’s time to put pen to paper and see what options are available,” he said.