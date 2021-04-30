Southwest Airlines announces new SRQ flights to and from 5 new cities. Here’s the list

Southwest Airlines will soon expand its flight offerings at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, according to a news release.

Starting June 6, the company will begin a series of nonstop flights to and from five new cities. Customers will be able to visit SRQ from Cincinnati, Cleveland Denver, and Kansas City, while Southwest adds St. Louis as a new destination from SRQ.

“New flights in our summer flight schedule also bring more Mile High Heart with additional nonstop service between Denver and the coasts—with new or returning links to Savannah/Hilton Head, Sarasota/Bradenton, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, and additional flights to Long Beach, Calif., and Seattle,” Andrew Watterson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Southwest Airlines, said in a press release Friday.

According to Southwest, here’s a breakdown of the new non-stop flights.

Cincinnati (CVG) — Flights on Saturday, seasonal

Cleveland (CLE) — Flights on Saturday, seasonal

Denver (DEN) — Flights daily, seasonal

Kansas City, Mo. (MCI) — Flights on Saturday, seasonal

St. Louis (STL) — Flights daily

Southwest’s announcement follows a record-breaking number of passengers in March, which was bolstered by the airline’s popularity, according to Rick Piccolo, the airport’s CEO.

“It is really exciting to see us break our record for the highest number of passengers in a single month,” Piccolo said in an earlier press release. “With the recent addition of Southwest Airlines and expanded service on our nine other carriers, travelers now have a multitude of choices when making their travel plans.”

For a list of all SRQ destinations, visit https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.