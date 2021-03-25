Southwest Airlines adds destinations from SRQ to the West and Midwest

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has just added its 46th and 47th destinations.

Southwest Airlines, SRQ’s newest carrier, announced it has added nonstop service between Sarasota Bradenton and Dallas Love Field Airport, and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The nonstop flights between SRQ and Dallas and SRQ and Grand Rapids will begin June 12, and are scheduled for Saturdays only.

In addition to adding two new destinations, existing once daily service to Chicago Midway International Airport will increase to twice daily from Sunday through Friday starting May.

Service to Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis will increase from Saturdays only to five times weekly, Thursday – Monday, starting May 9.

Southwest Airlines started service at SRQ on Feb. 14 with year-round service to Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Chicago Midway, Nashville, and Houston.

Year-round service to Atlanta started on March 11, service to Columbus, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh started on March 13, and service to Milwaukee will start on April 17.

These nine destinations along with the two destinations announced today bring the total destinations served by Southwest Airlines at SRQ to 11.

All these destinations are currently available to book online at Southwest.com.

“It is really amazing to see Southwest Airlines continue to grow so rapidly at SRQ. The two new destinations being added today will complement the growing list of destinations Southwest already serves at SRQ,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of SRQ, said in a press release.

“The increased frequencies to Chicago, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Columbus are a testament to passenger demand and support for these new flights at SRQ. We look forward to seeing Southwest continue to grow at SRQ, providing travelers low fares and convenient choices from their hometown airport,” Piccolo said.

Monday, Piccolo told members of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority that SRQ is projected to serve 2.5 million passengers in the first seven months of the year, compared to 1.3 million in the same period of the 2020 pandemic year, and 1.3 million in the the year before the arrival of the pandemic.

Plans to meet all the new growth at SRQ, which is expected to soon be the nation’s fastest growing, include expanding the fuel farm, adding a concourse, consolidating the baggage handling system, consolidating the rental care facility and more.

SRQ has 10 airlines providing nonstop service to 45 destinations.

New service starts:

▪ April 17 to Milwaukee, Southwest.

▪ May 27 Peoria, Ill, Allegiant.

▪ May 28 Concord, NC, Allegiant.

▪ June 12 Dallas, Southwest.

▪ June 12 Grand Rapids, Southwest.

For a list of all SRQ destinations, visit https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.