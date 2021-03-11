Bradenton approves another hotel near Interstate 75 interchange on State Road 64

Following a trend of similar developments in the area, Bradenton City Council approved a special use permit to build another hotel near the Interstate 75 interchange on State Road 64.

City officials had little difficulty approving the four-story hotel at 1016 64th St. Court E., just behind the Burger King and KFC at the intersection of State Road 64. Their approval comes about 18 months after the county approved plans for two hotels just across the street from this site.

On Wednesday, developers pitched a 4four-story HomeTowne Studios hotel, a company that operates under the umbrella of Red Roof Inn. The hotel is set to provide 135 units, along with 124 parking spaces.

“The corridor has a number of other hotels, restaurants and other uses you’d expect to see at an interchange,” said Peter Pensa, a planner representing the developer.

Pensa also noted that the hotel will be tucked into the northeastern portion of the nine-acre site to maximize the distance from homes in the area and to improve visibility from State Road 64. About 80,000 square feet are reserved in the southeast corner of the lot for a future commercial use that hasn’t been determined yet.

Stormwater ponds and landscaping will also be used to buffer the hotel from residential neighbors to the west. Residents of the gated Amberly neighborhood spoke out against the project, arguing that they expected a two-story hotel instead. They also took issue with the westward extension of Amberly Drive — a private road — to connect the hotel site.

“The residents in our community have obviously expressed concern about open connectivity. They bought into a gated community,” said Michael Stephens, who is the board president of Amberly’s Homeowners Association and the vice president of land at M/I Homes of Sarasota, the developer of the Amberly neighborhood.

According to Pensa, that road will remain private, and the Amberly community will be able to gate the entry to their neighborhood. He also noted that hotel planners have tried to alleviate any noise concerns by providing a small outdoor lounge area that does not include a pool or a restaurant.

City Council voted unanimously to approve the project. Developers did not explain when construction is expected to begin.