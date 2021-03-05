United Airlines expands service between Sarasota Bradenton and this western U.S. city

United Airlines, which as a test launched nonstop service between Denver International and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in 2019, announced Friday that it is expanding the service.

Instead of starting in March and ending April 3, United United Airlines has extended its seasonal nonstop service through the summer.

The once-a-day service between SRQ and Denver has been extended through Sept. 6, using an Embraer 175 jet aircraft. Seating capacity for the aircraft is typically about 78 passengers.

“We are excited to see United Airlines extending the seasonal nonstop service to Denver through the summer. This daily flight will provide our customers access to exciting vacation destinations and allow travelers another option when connecting to or from westbound destinations beyond,” Rick Piccolo, airport president and CEO, said.

SRQ officials have long wanted to have more service with the western United States. As recently as 2019, SRQ had gone more than a decade without any service to to the West.

Now, in addition to United’s Denver service, SRQ offers year-round service to Houston by United and Southwest, and seasonal service by American Airlines to Dallas/Fort Worth.

1/9/2019--United Airlines, which as a test launched nonstop service between Denver International and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in 2019, announced Friday that it is expanding the service. Bradenton Herald file photo

“The western flow is getting better. It has been a goal for a while,” Piccolo said.

United’s expanded service to Denver complements its existing service at SRQ to Chicago, Newark, Houston, and and Washington, D.C.

Flights from Denver are scheduled to depart at 10 a.m. and arrive in Sarasota Bradenton at 3:33 p.m. Flights from Sarasota Bradenton are scheduled to depart at 4:04 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 6:10 p.m.

4/11/2019--United Airlines, which as a test launched nonstop service between Denver International and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in 2019, announced Friday that it is expanding the service. Bradenton Herald file photo

For a schedule of all service at SRQ visit https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.