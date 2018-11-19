Planning a spring break ski trip to Colorado? SRQ’s newest flight could get you there

United Airlines will add nonstop service to Denver at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport for spring break 2019.

The service will be operated Saturdays only from March 9 – March 30, 2019. United will operate an Airbus A320 aircraft, which holds 150 passengers. Tickets are now on sale.





SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are excited to see United Airlines offer nonstop service to Denver over spring break. This new west-bound service will provide quick and easy access to our beautiful beaches and allow those in our local community the opportunity to access Denver and the great snow skiing available in the Rockies or to connect to other destinations beyond,“ said Rick Piccolo, SRQ president and chief executive officer.





The Denver flight will be the most westerly destination offered at SRQ.

A United Airlines flight taxis at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The airline announced the start of nonstop flights to Denver for spring break in 2019. Bradenton Herald file photo

“For the first time in well over a decade we have new flights going west,” Piccolo said. “This is another barrier that we have had.”

Depending on how well the SRQ to Denver nonstop works out, United could decide to expand the service, Picccolo said.

SHARE COPY LINK Allegiant Air announces addition of nine new nonstop destinations for Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. SRQ has grown from six airlines and 10 nonstop destinations less than one year ago to eight airlines and 26 destinations.

The new service will complement United’s existing year-round daily nonstop service to Chicago and Newark.





Last week, Allegiant Air announced it will expand its destinations from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport by adding nine new cities, primarily in the east and the Midwest.

SRQ now has eight airlines and, with Denver, 26 nonstop destinations.