American adds year round-service between Sarasota Bradenton airport and this city

American Airlines has expanded its service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport to daily, year-round service. Previously, the service was seasonal.

In addition, American will provide twice daily flights to Chicago O’Hare on Saturdays from June 3 – Sept. 7. The service between SRQ and O’Hare will be provided using Envoy Embraer 175 aircraft.

Over the past two years, American Airlines has increased the number of destinations served at SRQ, the size of their aircraft, and the duration of their seasonal markets. In 2019, American added nonstop service to Philadelphia, Dallas/Ft. Worth, and Chicago O’Hare.

These new routes complemented American’s existing service to Charlotte, N.C., and Washington, D.C. Depending on the destination served, passengers will now travel on 76-seat Embraer and CRJ aircraft, all the way up to 187-passenger Airbus A321 aircraft. For 2021, all five destinations are available to book through the summer.

“It is exciting to see American Airlines extending this seasonal route to year-round service. Chicago has been a successful market for SRQ and having this nonstop flight year-round will provide travelers convenient access to the Chicago area and destinations beyond,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, said in a press release.

SRQ currently has 10 airlines providing nonstop service to 45 destinations.

Southwest Airlines became the 10th airline to serve SRQ on Feb. 14 with year-round service to Baltimore/Washington, Chicago, Nashville, and Houston.

Southwest announced last month that it was adding service to Milwaukee, starting April 17, making it the 45th destination available from SRQ.

Southwest is scheduled to start year-round service to Atlanta on March 11 and is adding a second daily flight to Chicago Midway International Airport, March 11 through May 7.

In addition, Southwest plans to start seasonal service to Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh on March 13.