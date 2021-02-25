Southwest Airlines adds another big Midwest destination from Sarasota Bradenton airport

There is now a 45th destination available at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Seasonal nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and SRQ starts April 17.

The provider? Southwest Airlines, the most recent addition to the roster of airlines serving SRQ.

Service between SRQ and Milwaukee is scheduled for Saturdays only through May 8.

In addition, Southwest is adding a second daily flight to Chicago Midway International Airport, March 11 through May 7.

Southwest Airlines started service at SRQ on Feb. 14 with year-round service to Baltimore/Washington, Chicago, Nashville, and Houston.

Southwest is scheduled to start year-round service to Atlanta on March 11.

2/14/2021--Southwest Airlines’ first flight to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on April 14 was greeted by spray from water cannons. Bradenton Herald file photo

Seasonal service to Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh is scheduled to start on March 13, and seasonal service to Milwaukee on April 17. These nine destinations are available to book online at Southwest.com.

“It is exciting to see Southwest Airlines continue to add service at SRQ. The Milwaukee destination is a high-demand destination that has done well in the past. The initial community support for Southwest service has been strong and we hope this will continue to result in increased service in the future,” Rick Piccolo, airport president and CEO, said in a press release.

“We are also happy to see that a second daily flight will be added between SRQ and Chicago during our peak season. Having an additional flight frequency will provide passengers more choices when planning their travels,” Piccolo said.

2/14/2021--The arrival of Southwest Airlines at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is expected to spark strong passenger growth at SRQ during the next few months. Bradenton Herald file photo

For a list of all destinations served by SRQ visit srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.

SRQ currently has 10 airlines providing nonstop service to 45 destinations. The following are upcoming service start dates:

▪ March 11 Atlanta (ATL) Southwest (new year-round service)

▪ March 13 Columbus (CMH) Southwest (new seasonal service)

▪ March 13 Indianapolis (IND) Southwest (new seasonal service)

▪ March 13 Pittsburgh (PIT) Southwest (new seasonal service)

▪ April 17 Milwaukee, Wisc. (MKE) Southwest (new seasonal service)

▪ May 27 Peoria, Ill. (PIA) Allegiant (new seasonal service)

▪ May 28 Concord, N.C. (USA) Allegiant (new seasonal service)