United Airlines adds new service between Sarasota Bradenton airport and this Texas city

United Airlines has added daily nonstop service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport, beginning Feb. 11, using Embraer 175 jet aircraft.

The Embraer 175 seats 76 passengers, with every seat being on the aisle or a window.

“We are excited about the continued growth of United Airlines at SRQ. This new service will provide our customers convenient access to the Houston area and many cities beyond in the United Airlines system and continues our network growth of over 40 destinations,” Rick Piccolo, SRQ president and chief executive officer, said in a press release.

“The new service will complement existing United Airlines service at SRQ to Chicago (ORD), Newark (EWR), and Washington, DC (IAD,)” Piccolo said .

Flights from Houston are scheduled to depart at 11:55 a.m. daily and arrive at SRQ at 3:04 p.m. Flights from SRQ are scheduled to depart at 4:45 p.m. and arrive in Houston at 6:25 p.m.

Air traffic at SRQ has been running at about 60 percent of its pre-pandemic levels and close to 2019 levels prior to the arrival of low-cost carrier Allegiant, which helped make the airport one of the fastest growing in the United States.

SRQ officials expect another bump in passenger traffic on Feb. 14 when Southwest Airlines begins service.

Southwest starts service to Baltimore/Washington, Chicago (Midway), Houston (Hobby), and Nashville on Feb. 14. On March 13 through April 10, Southwest adds Saturday-only routes through April 10 to Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.