Tiny house auction underway to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County

Proceeds from the auction of this 540-square-foot home will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County.

Online bidding for the tiny home donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County by Pearl Homes has gotten underway.

The sustainable, state-of-the-art concept home, measuring 540-square-feet, is the prototype and the product of nearly three years and more than $1 million of research and development by Pearl Homes. The home was constructed and designed in a research and design center in Manatee County.

The successful bidder could use the concept home as an additional dwelling unit or as a live-work home for those who work remotely. It is outfitted with solar panels and Sonnen electric storage battery technology, and has the ability to be self-sustaining and create excess power.

The home also includes all interior fixtures, furnishings, GE Energy Sense appliances and Google Smart Home technology.

“We could not think of a better way to give back to the community than to invest in the future of our young people,” Marshall Gobuty, founder and president of Pearl Homes, said in a press release.

Tranzon Driggers is hosting the online auction on their website at tranzon.com/DG1276 with the staff donating their time and talents.

Proceeds from the auction of this 540-square-foot home will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County. provided photo

“Our entire team is excited to be a part of this monumental fundraising opportunity for the benefit of the kids and the entire community,” Jon Barber, vice president and partner at Tranzon Driggers, said in the press release.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County provides after-school and summer programs for more than 1,500 young people at six locations.

“We are so grateful for Pearl Homes’ and Tranzon Driggers’ amazing gifts of treasure, time and talent in support of our mission,” Dawn Stanhope, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, said.

“As we celebrate 75 years of serving our community’s youth, this opportunity serves as a great example of how thoughtful generosity can help sustain our mission,” she said.

The online auction will conclude July 22.

Previews of the home, located at 12444 Cortez Road W., are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, July 9. and Saturday, July 17. Preview days and times are subject to change.

The bid amounts will be visible to all registered bidders, but the bidders’ names will not be disclosed. The winning bidder will be responsible for transporting and setting up the home on their property with guidance and direction from the Pearl Homes team.

For more information visit the auction website or contact Jon Barber at 877-374-4437 or jbarber@tranzon.com.