Amazon to open massive distribution center in southern Manatee County. They are hiring

Amazon has erected a 321,244-square-foot distribution center on 55 acres at 2200 Tallevast Road in southern Manatee County and expects to open it in time for the peak holiday shopping season this year.

“We are excited to increase our investment in Manatee County with a new delivery station to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers, and provide hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce. The delivery station will power Amazon’s last-mile capabilities to enhance our customer experience in the metro area,” Amazon spokesman Owen Torres said in an email.

Amazon first filed paperwork with Manatee County Building services for the new distribution center on June 24, 2020. Manatee County gave the project rapid response status.

Shadrach Thien, owner of SMP Maintenance, a home remodeling and repair company located across the street, said he watched in amazement as the contractor put the tilt-wall building up about three months ago.

“It was like a symphony of machines. We watched them put up 12 walls in one day,” Thien said. “When you’re the richest man in the world, when you have that much money, you can get the best construction crews in the business.”

Thien’s greatest concern about the project is congestion and traffic on the two-lane road, but he believes the new business addition will be good for the economy and property values.

Construction crews were busy on the site Thursday, and signs advertised how prospective workers could apply.

The property, across the street from the Tallevast Post Office, was formerly agricultural land and its most distinctive feature was a large rusted silo covered in vines. The silo has been removed to make way for the new construction.

Amazon, as is its custom, quietly acquired the property and started its construction project without announcement or fanfare.

On July 2, Amazon filed an application with Manatee County for a conveyor and operator platform in an existing warehouse for the site.

“Delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities to support the growing volume of customer orders. Additionally, the station will create hundreds of full time and part time jobs, starting at $15 per hour.” said Torres, with Amazon.

“Delivery Stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss, create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex,” he said.

The property sold for $8,175,000 in Nov. 11, 2020, according to the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s web site. The property owner is listed as Manatee County Property Owner LLC of Minneapolis.