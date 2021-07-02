COVID disrupted his concrete supply. So he is building his own factory in south Manatee

7/1/2021--A concrete manufacturing and distribution plant is planned for a site at 5703 and 5715 15th St. E., which was previously occupied by several flea markets. jajones1@bradenton.com

A 7.25-acre site in southern Manatee County that was once home to a flea market is set to become a concrete manufacturing and distribution plant.

Mark Bower of SVN Commercial Advisory Group recently coordinated the sale of the 7.25-acre site at 5703 and 5715 15th St. E. to G & G Concrete Steel, LLC of Myakka City.

The initial motivation of G &G owner Godofredo Cavia-Chavez to buy the property was the disruption of the concrete supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bower said this week.

“He had a hard time getting concrete for his trucks. He has projects around the state of Florida, and outside the state,” Bower said.

“This real estate acquisition and the planned build-out of his concrete facility, allows the buyer to essentially create his own supply chain. The benefits are numerous. He’s going to have increased material reliability while providing a better customer service experience and at increased margins. In time, I expect he will be able to diversify into other verticals and reach additional markets,” Bower said.

“I searched from Naples to Tampa and east to Arcadia — both MLS and off-market sites. However, this particular property came together as the best all-around value with a tremendous ceiling for him in terms of future growth opportunity. It was a challenging deal with plenty of hurdles but both seller and buyer stayed the course and we were able to creatively structure a win-win deal that benefited both parties’ interests,” Bower said.

7/1/2021--A concrete manufacturing and distribution plant is planned for a site at 5703 and 5715 15th St. E., which was previously occupied by several flea markets. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

One of the challenges was finding property with the proper zoning, heavy manufacturing, such as that found in Oneco.

“He is in the process of getting his permits,” Bower said.

The seller, MLYK Enterprises, LLC was represented by Matt Kezar of Ian Black. The buyer, G & G Concrete Steel, LLC was represented by Bower.

On Christmas Eve in 2016, a fire swept through the former La Mexicana Flea Market, engulfing a row of metal buildings on the site.

7/1/2021--A concrete manufacturing and distribution plant is planned for a site at 5703 and 5715 15th St. E., which was previously occupied by several flea markets. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The fire caused homeless people who had been using the site to scatter into nearby woods and parking lots.

“You’ve got to remember, people are living in there,” Lt. Melvin Bonds of Southern Manatee Fire Rescue said in 2016 of the fire. “They scattered real quick. That’s why you see people walking and crying. They lost the place where they live.”

Buildings affected by the fire were bulldozed after the fire marshal completed an investigation.

The site had also previously been home to Roma Flea Market.