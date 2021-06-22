Real Estate News

Bradenton’s torrid housing market steamrolls to $400,000 median price again in May

For the second consecutive month, the price of existing single-family houses in the Bradenton area broke a median price of $400,000 in May.

The median price, the exact midpoint price for all houses sold, was $75,000 greater than a year ago.

Buyers snapped up houses at such a frenzied rate — 739 closed sales, compared to 445 in the sale month a year ago — that there was barely a half month of inventory, putting the ball squarely in the seller’s court.

Dollar value of all those sales, $419.4 million, more than doubled the $182 million realized in May 2020, when the local real estate market was just recovering from a COVID-induced slowdown.

The median time to contract was six days, compared to 39 days a year ago. The median time to sale was 50 days, compared to 84 days a year ago, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.

For the Manatee townhouse and condo market, the Realtor association reported 319 sales in May, compared to 150 a year ago, and a median sales price of $243,595, compared to $229,950 a year ago. The median time to contract was nine days, compared to 41 days a year ago.

For the second consecutive month, the price of existing single-family houses in the Bradenton area broke $400,000 in May. The median price, the exact midpoint of all houses sold, was $75,000 greater than a year ago.

Similarly, in Sarasota County there were 985 single-family house sales in May, compared to 562 a year ago, and the median price rose to $407,000, compared to $297,995 in 2020.

Sarasota’s single-family home dollar volume topped out at $584.9 million, up from $220.6 million in 2020.

Condo and town home sales in Sarasota totaled 541 in May, compared to 242 a year earlier, and the median price reached $312,500, compared to $241,750 a year earlier.

A significant number of sales in both counties were all cash deals. In the Bradenton area, 242 of the single-family sales were all cash, and 196 condo-town homes sold for cash.

In Sarasota County, 442 of the single-family sales were for cash, and 316 town homes/condos sold for cash.

