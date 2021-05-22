Median home sales price in Bradenton hits $405,000. Here are 9 houses that will buy you

The median price for existing single-family homes in Bradenton hit a record high of $405,000 in April., up $10,000 from March.

Exactly how much house $405,000 would buy you depends a lot on location, but a search on Zillow.com real estate site reveals several possibilities, including these:

(But hurry, because there is no indication that the the current sellers’ market is going to cool off soon.)

8423 Idlewood Court, Lakewood Ranch

Located at The Cove at Edgewater Village, Zillow says this 1,994-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home offers “a dynamic lifestyle in the heart of Lakewood Ranch.”

The asking price is $399,000.

14317 Tree Swallow Way, Lakewood Ranch

Located in Greenbrook Village, this two-story, three-bedroom, two-bath home comes with a lake view.

The asking price is $399,000.

7023 Gosling Terrace, Bradenton

Located on a cul-de-sac in the Tara Preserve neighborhood in East Manatee, this 1,958-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home comes with “spectacular views of a serene pond, lush landscaping and trees,” according to Zillow. It also has a swimming pool.

Asking price $399,900

2300 49th Ave. W., Bradenton

“Only 10 minutes from the beach,” and near IMG Academy and State College of Florida, this 1,730-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2-bath home, and with a swimming pool, is located in the Holiday Heights neighborhood.

The asking price is $399,000.

11405 57th St. E., Parrish

This 2,744-square-foot, two-story home comes with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The asking price is $395,000.

719 Whitfield Avenue, Sarasota

This 1,559-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home is located behind the 12th tee of the Sara Bay Country Club.

The asking price is $399,500.

2207 30th Ave. W., Bradenton

“Like-new” 1,896-square-foot, four bedroom, 4-bath home is located in the heart of West Bradenton, between 14th Street West and 26th Street West.

The asking price is $399,000.

8711 53rd Terrace E., Bradenton

This 1,665-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home is located at the Rosedale Golf and Country Club in East Manatee.

The asking price is $398,500.

2815 89th Ave. E., Parrish

This 2,140-square-foot, three-bedroom, two bath home is located in Parkwood Lakes subdivision in Parrish.

The asking price is $400,000.