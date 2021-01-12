Developers set to pitch 12-story apartment building in downtown Bradenton

Developers are planning to transform a downtown lot into one of the tallest buildings in the area while providing attainable housing for 130 families.

Following the successful purchase of Manatee County’s surplus property in June 2019, 920 Manatee Associates, LLC, is looking to build a 12-story mixed-use apartment complex that includes up to 5,000 square feet of office or retail space on the ground floor. Each of the 130 units will be designated attainable housing, locking in rates in the range of median rental prices in the area.

The developers previously announced their intent to demolish the five-story, 44,000-square-foot building at 920 Manatee Ave. W., which had been used as the public defender’s office until 2007. At the time, they pitched a smaller eight-story building that would include two floors of office space and retail.

According to the development agreement that will come before the Bradenton City Council on Wednesday morning, the revised building layout limits retail and office space to the first floor. The complex will also feature amenities, such as a dog park, a fitness roof and rooftop space.

“I’m excited to have more people downtown. Bringing in workforce housing will be huge to make it a more walkable downtown,” said Mayor Gene Brown.

In previous interviews with the Bradenton Herald, Brown expressed a commitment to revitalizing downtown Bradenton by increasing the number of residents who live within walking distance of local attractions, such as Old Main Street and the Riverwalk.

The agreement also answers questions about parking availability. As part of the agreement, 920 Manatee Associates, LLC, will be allowed to rent up to 60 parking spaces in the city’s City Centre garage. The developers will also pay to rent out most of the parking lot used at the downtown post office.

Brown said the agreement should allow enough spaces for post office customers to continue parking in the area, as well, but he expects the City Centre parking garage arrangement to be debated among council members.

“When you’re in a city, you’ve got to figure out ways to get more people downtown. You need innovative ways to do these things,” he said. “It’s important to debate it.”

The Bradenton City Council is set to consider the proposed development agreement on Wednesday morning. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall, 1005 Barcarrota Boulevard.