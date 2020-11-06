Lakewood Ranch homes selling at record pace. Due to pandemic, there’s a new way to shop

An artists’ conception of Waterside Place, the town center of Lakewood Ranch’s newest village, is shown above. The town center, located south of University Parkway, is now under construction. Bradenton

Things are different at Lakewood Ranch and the rest of the world this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One thing that hasn’t changed is that homes are still selling there like hot cakes. Hotter actually.

Sales are up 20 percent over the same period last year. More new homes have already been sold this year than in all of 2019, helping Lakewood Ranch maintain its grip on the title of the nation’s best selling multi-generational community.

Many home sales were made sight-unseen, with only builders’ virtual tours and online assistance via the Lakewood Ranch website and from Lakewood Ranch Information Center community specialists.

Normally, Lakewood Ranch would have had its 23rd annual tour of homes starting in October. But the tour has been replaced with Ranch Road Home experience, Nov. 6-22.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Ranch Road Home campaign reflects a shift in the way buyers have been exploring and purchasing homes, accelerated by the circumstances of COVID-19.

An artists’ conception of Waterside Place, the town center of Lakewood Ranch’s newest village, is shown above. The town center, located south of University Parkway, is now under construction. provided rendering Bradenton

The Ranch Road Home guide, complete with virtual and in-person touring instructions, a map, village matrix and event listing, can be picked up at the Lakewood Ranch Information Center, 8131 Lakewood Main Street, and viewed or downloaded from lakewoodranch.com.

Potential buyers can view more than 90 models in 20 plus villages, with pricing from $200,000 to more than $1 million. Five of the villages are new this year: Esplanade at Azario, Lorraine Lakes, Solera, Windward, and Sapphire Point.

The Ranch Road Home guide can also be picked up at the “Gather and Go” drive-thru events, held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 7 - 22. Participants can get a taste of the Ranch delivered to their cars. Drive up to the information center on Main Street and a member of the team will deliver a goodie bag full of information about life on the Ranch, offers from Main Street merchants, and Ranch swag.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Ranch Road Home guide, complete with virtual and in-person touring instructions, a map, village matrix and event listing, can be picked up at the Lakewood Ranch Information Center, 8131 Lakewood Main Street, and viewed or downloaded from lakewoodranch.com. Bradenton Herald file photo

“People are welcome to visit Lakewood Ranch virtually or in person at any time, but Ranch Road Home is our opportunity to share what is new and unique about our community, using a variety of exciting tools,” Laura Cole, senior vice president for LWR Communities, said in a press release.

“We’re especially proud of our new, 3D interactive map. With this, we can improve navigation within Lakewood Ranch and help visitors gain a unique and accurate perspective of the community overall, each village and its surrounding amenities, the vast green space on The Ranch, and the proximity to conveniences and attractions that are nearby, including shopping, the airport, and the beaches. You just don’t get a feel for that otherwise,” Cole said.

A series of events are planned for Ranch Road Home. Live events include socially distanced offerings such as Yoga in the Park, the Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch, the Mindful Triathlon with both virtual and in-person components, a guided nature walk, and a bike tour around The Ranch.

Virtual offerings include Ranch Nites Live, and MindUP. For a full listing of events, visit myLWR.com.

The information center and models are open daily, Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. For more information about Ranch Road Home, visit lakewoodranch.com.