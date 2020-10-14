Another self storage company to build in Bradenton. Here’s why we’re a growing market

A Google search of “self storage near me” will reveal plenty of options across Manatee County. It’s a business that continues to grow in the Bradenton area with the latest purchase of property at 6500 Manatee Ave. W.

Beyond Self Storage is currently going through the Manatee County planning process to tear down the former Bradenton Health and Racquet Club building and replace it with a new climate-controlled self storage facility.

It will be the company’s first venture in the Bradenton area and only their third Florida location, according to its website.

Beyond Self Storage officials did not return a call for comment.

Industry experts have an idea what causes an influx of self storage companies into communities: A rise in homeownership, especially among millennial, and the overall growth of the community.

The larger the community, the more self storage needs. The Bradenton area is growing and self storage companies have been taking notice.

Real estate experts wrote on propertyshark.com in December that if self storage companies begin targeting select communities, “It may be due to expectations of increased growth in local populations and job markets.”

According to property records, Beyond Self Storage purchased the property for $655,000 in August.

The old fitness club facility was constructed in 1981, but has gone through several transitions over the years. It has fallen into the hands of a couple of different investors unable to find suitable tenants, and at one time was held solely for the purpose of installing a cell phone tower.

The property became more appealing for commercial development when Palma Sola Presbyterian Church sold off an unused parking lot next door making it a 3-acre parcel.

“They do have an approved pre-app in the planning department,” said John Barnott, Manatee County director of building and development services.

Other self-storage projects in the works include one under construction at the intersection of First Street and Manatee Avenue West in downtown Bradenton; one at 3708 Manatee Ave. W., the former site of the W.T. Mobile Home Park; and a U-Haul storage facility at 3602 14th St. W.

Bradenton did lose one proposed self-storage project.

A self storage facility was expected to be built as a part of a proposed new housing development near the Village of the Arts. Under the original proposal, the developer was going to build 200 affordable housing units on the east side of the 1400 block of 14th Street West, and on the west side, a self-storage facility on the site where a Bradenton Police Department substation is located.

The city said the developer has withdrawn their application for the self-storage facility and the city is now considering a proposal for additional housing on the site.