Anna Maria Island bayside estate sells for record price. Take a look at the property

There was another record-breaking sale on Anna Maria Island the same day that a gulf-front compound sold for $8.825 million to a company thought to represent country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Also setting a record was a bayfront estate at 816 South Bay Blvd. that sold for $4.075 million.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office announced the bayfront sale in a press release on Wednesday. The sales price eclipsed the previous bayside record of $3.725 million, set in May 2019.

The four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home with vaulted ceilings offers views of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and the St. Petersburg skyline.

“Luxury buyers are very savvy and can’t deny the value to be had on Anna Maria Island versus similar gulf or bayfront properties in locations like Naples, Miami or Palm Beach,” said Roberta Tengerdy, who represented the buyer. Jason Sato was the listing agent.

“My buyers love Anna Maria Island for its authentic beach lifestyle and laid-back way of living. Interested buyers are coming from all over the world to find their piece of paradise here on Anna Maria Island,” Tengerdy said.

This estate on Sarasota Bay at 816 South Bay Boulevard sold for $4.075 million this month, a record for bayfront real estate on Anna Maria Island. Provided photo by Hoover Bureau

As the Bradenton Herald previously reported, Judy Berger, also of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office, represented the buyer and seller in the $8.825 million sale of a Gulf-front compound located at 105 White Ave. in Holmes Beach.

“The buyer was interested in the historical significance of the property — as it has been owned by the Norfolk Southern Railway Company since the early 1960s — and loved that it was used as a resort for the families and employees of the company for so many years,” Berger said in the press release.

“Recently, I have seen a significant increase in interest from clients for Gulf-front or island properties. Signs point to the recent federal tax law changes and its impact on residents of high tax states, serving as an added incentive to invest in these incredible waterfront estates,” Berger said.