Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list

$30,150,000 Ddr Southeast Cortez L L C, Inland Southeast Cortez L L C to Rcc Cortez Plaza LLC; 0; Oct. 15.
$18,129,020 Federal Port Corporation to Nin Pmdc 1 LLC, Nin Pmdc LLC; Pt 6-33-18; Oct. 19.
$1,725,000 Commercial Properties Inc to 33Rd Street East LLC; Pt 20-35-18; Oct. 12.
$1,650,000 Clifford Kevin J, Clifford Renee to Chase Investments 5 LLC; Palm Gables Unit 2; Oct. 17.
$1,295,000 Damato Properties LLC to 3405 3417 Cortez Rd W L L C; Pt 9-35-17; Oct. 17.
$1,194,000 Allen Andrew Earl, Cassidy Sherry, Layman Brian C, Sherry Cassidy 2013 Irrevocable Trust Agreement to Stiner Allen P, Stiner Nadia R; Lot 21 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 17.
$1,150,000 Horne Properties Inc to Ccm Ellenton LLC; Pt 9-34-18; Oct. 18.
$1,133,225 Sd Tlc LLC to Maguire Joseph T Jr, Maguire Linda H; Lot 243 Lake Club; Oct. 17.
$1,100,000 Koval Marilyn U, Koval Ronald J to Logan Eric A; Warners; Oct. 12.
$1,080,000 Horne Michele to Gulfside Development LLC; Lot 8 Harbour Landings; Oct. 15.
$1,050,000 Horne Properties Inc to Casto North River Ii LLC; Pt 9-34-18; Oct. 18.
$1,025,000 Cimino Michele L, Cimino Robert J, Webb Joseph R, Webb Karen M to Ford Lee T; Lot 43 Bimini Bay Estates; Oct. 12.
$950,000 Broadreach Events Inc, Broadreach Events LLC to K Shireman and Associates LLC; Lot 21 Key Royale 7Th Addition; Oct. 19.
$905,600 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Chaplin Leon, Chaplin Patricia A; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 2 403; Oct. 15.
$904,500 John Cannon Homes Inc to Timmers Ariane, Timmers Jacob; Lot 198 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 18.
$850,000 306 Clark LLC to Carter Adrienne; Clark Drive Unit A; Oct. 12.
$850,000 Solomon Nathan E, Youngs David A to Sandy Bella LLC; Or2736 Pg4149; Oct. 15.
$841,000 Keesler Bernadette, Kessler Rick to Foster Henry, Foster Michelle; Pomello Park; Oct. 18.
$825,000 Adams Elaine R to Fox Marcy C, Fox Robert C; Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Oct. 19.
$790,000 Sd Cce LLC to Freeman Mark Thomas, Freeman Stacy Diane; Lot 93 R Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 18.
$762,722 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Jacobi Eric P, Jacobi Susan M; Lot 787 Esplanade; Oct. 19.
$730,000 Lasalla Michael J, Lasalla Valerie D to Antonelli Lauren, Richards Mark W; Lot 133 Lake Club; Oct. 18.
$696,000 Ok Willow Walk LLC to D R Horton Inc; Willow Walk; Oct. 17.
$690,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Smillie Cameron Stuart, Smillie Sheila Mary; Lot 51 Lakewood National Golf Club; Oct. 16.
$687,534 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Pfanstiel George A Jr; Lot 656 Del Webb; Oct. 18.
$675,000 Thompson Kenneth A, Thompson Payton E to Glazer Bonnie H, Glazer Jeffrey J; Lot 12 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 17.
$670,000 Dunn Dolores A Knutson to Liu Shucheng S, Tan Yue Juan; Lot 134 Bimini Bay Estates; Oct. 16.
$656,000 Waverley West Land LLC to Macfarland Belenda M, Macfarland Douglas H; Lot 14 Waverley; Oct. 15.
$640,000 Dirks Dennis J, Dirks Henrietta to Norrdahl Charlotte, Norrdahl Philip C; Riverdale Revised; Oct. 18.
$637,700 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Young Barbara A, Young Charles G Iii; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 2 705; Oct. 18.
$630,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc; Artisan Lakes Eaves Bend; Oct. 17.
$620,244 Divosta Homes L P to Radovics Gabriella; Lot 189 Mallory Park; Oct. 19.
$618,830 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Kidd David W, Kidd Lisa W; Lot 748 Esplanade; Oct. 17.
$575,000 Sileo Christopher L, Sileo Patricia S to Thompson Elizabeth Mary; Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club Mark I Unit 4; Oct. 19.
$567,500 Walsh Gary, Walsh Mary F to Delguidice Michael; Lot 332 Preserve at Panther Ridge; Oct. 17.
$561,895 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Fournier Debra L, Fournier Steven B; Lot 735 Esplanade; Oct. 17.
$555,500 Charles L Croatman Jr and Leonida P Croatman Living Trust, Croatman Charles L Jr, Croatman Leonida P to Terhaar John, Terhaar Lori; Lot 21 Greyhawk Landing; Oct. 18.
$552,589 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Gifford John Hutchinson, Gifford Paula Petrone; Lot 336 Del Webb; Oct. 19.
$532,740 Druen Danny G, Druen Paula J to Turgeon Dawn M, Turgeon Larry E; Lot 303 Gamble Creek Estates; Oct. 16.
$529,900 Calvin Barbara L, Calvin Richard E to King Joann M, Neilsen Norman D; Lot 318 Riverdale Revised; Oct. 16.
$525,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Winney Charles R, Winney Charlotte J; Lot 63 Polo Run; Oct. 17.
$525,000 Sladek Cynthia Vallano, Sladek Gerald Lee to Lambright Harriet L, Lambright Russell D; Or2727 Pg6069; Oct. 16.
$510,000 Wilson Doris E to 305 73Rd LLC; 0; Oct. 19.
$505,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Corbett Christian John, Corbett Stephanie Lynn; Lot 153 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 17.
$502,546 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Dougnac Smogard Laura M, Smogard Gregory W; Lot 31 Serenity Creek; Oct. 17.
$499,161 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Dumont Robert J Sr, Spelfogel Caryn E; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1507; Oct. 16.
$498,800 Serafin William E, White Mindy to Fuchs Linda Alice, Fuchs Wesley Kent; Heron Sea Pines Unit 14; Oct. 18.
$492,100 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Hagerstrom Marilyn Brox; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 2 501; Oct. 18.
$490,000 Buky Charles J, Buky Rebecca A to Oelker Chelsea, Oelker Cody; Lot 140 Shaws Point; Oct. 17.
$489,074 Divosta Homes L P to Durbal Nicole, Durbal Shivan; Lot 106 Mallory Park; Oct. 16.
$489,000 Robertson Kyle Ann, Robertson Timothy S to Prochorenko Oksana, Prochorenko Walter; Lot 5 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 12.
$487,082 Medtage Homes Of Florida Inc to Compton Bradley Steven, Compton Kathryn Lee; Lot 71 Serenity Creek; Oct. 17.
$481,461 River Reach Associates LLC to Karr Edward Anthony, Karr Katherine Lasage; Lot 333 Rivers Reach; Oct. 17.
$465,000 Buchanan Caitlin A, Buchanan Kenneth B to Fine Robert, Pierce Deborah L; Lot 115 Central Park; Oct. 18.
$458,000 Zipperer 1709 LLC to Wacha Angela G, Wacha Scott David; Pt 35-34-19; Oct. 17.
$450,000 Edwards Heather, Edwards Jason to Webber Sherri R, Webber Vince E Sr; Lot 22 Twin Rivers; Oct. 17.
$450,000 Precision Properties Of Palmetto LLC to Rtc Cf Properties LLC; Palmetto Industrial Park; Oct. 19.
$449,000 Loke Edward M, Loke Nancy L to Casimer Henry E, Casimer Patricia P; Lot 1145 Sonoma; Oct. 15.
$443,722 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Stern Gary R, Stern Linda K; Lot 261 Indigo; Oct. 18.
$435,000 Heinemann Mark A, Heinemann Rebecca S to Kisko Mary P, Kisko Stephen M; Lot 78 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 15.
$432,000 Nguyen Kim T, Nguyen Tung D to Curtis Jonathan W, Curtis Sarah K; Lot 7187 Mill Creek; Oct. 17.
$430,000 Carrubba Catherine M to Mcgowan Scott L, Mcgowan Sylvie M; Lot 55 Quail Run; Oct. 19.
$429,046 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Papini Richard O Joint Revocable Trust, Papini Sharon L, Richard O Papini and Sharon L Papini Joint Revocable Trust; Lot 115 Mirabella at Village Green; Oct. 15.
$428,250 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Streiner Family Trust, Streiner Rita B, Streiner Samuel R; Lot 697 Del Webb; Oct. 15.
$427,000 Waynick Karen to Modesto Lindsey, Modesto Michael Jr; Lot 1 Blk 4 Tropical Shores; Oct. 19.
$423,145 Divosta Homes L P to Valencia Alirio, Valencia Liliana; Lot 200 Mallory Park; Oct. 18.
$420,190 Wci Communities LLC to Tcherneshoff John K, Tcherneshoff Phyllis B; Lot 300 Rosedale Addition; Oct. 12.
$419,860 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Rubin Barbara S, Rubin Paul S; Lot 707 Del Webb; Oct. 18.
$415,000 Ratz E Wayne, Ratz Judith W to Boden Stacy, Green John; Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit C; Oct. 15.
$414,265 Wci Communities LLC to Bell Andrew S, Enfinger Mindy Friedman; Lot 141 Copperlefe; Oct. 18.
$410,000 Summers Family Living Trust, Summers Paul A, Summers Suzanne J to Kronenwetter Deeann Nicole, Kronenwetter Russell Lee; Lot 6 Ibis Isles; Oct. 17.
$408,968 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Hoffman Janet L; Lot 719 Esplanade; Oct. 19.
$407,000 Dow Russell B, Sebok Krisztina to Nesnay Elisa A, Nesnay Jeffrey J; Lot 5 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 16.
$402,258 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Dubois Danielle J; Lot 44 Oakleaf Hammock; Oct. 16.
$396,391 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Cordero Daniel Hubert, Rogers Heidi; Lot 6 Oakleaf Hammock; Oct. 19.
$387,500 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Nguyen Thuy Thi, Van Nguyen Tam; Lot 220 Greyhawk Landing West; Oct. 15.
$386,401 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Manning Lorraine, Manning Norman; Lot 123 Mirabella at Village Green; Oct. 18.
$385,000 Kowalczyk Michelle R, Lothian Erik, Lothian Glenn A to Silk Julie, Silk Scott T; Lot 4 Blk 10 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Oct. 12.
$385,000 Lynch Raymond Jr, Lynch Sandra L to Klepich Cynthia E, Klepich John P; Lot 9 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 15.
$384,496 Wci Communities LLC to Kowalski Diane F, Lehnert Michael T; Lot 116 Copperlefe; Oct. 17.
$384,000 Csfr Colfin American Investors Trs LLC to Cross Kyle E; Lot 4051 Mill Creek; Oct. 16.
$383,620 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Kazbour Ahmad Jason, Kazbour Jordan E; Lot 8 Blk 10 Crosscreek; Oct. 19.
$380,000 Creighton Joseph A, Creighton Victoria J to Johnston Michael S, Johnston Tami M; Lot 18 Indigo; Oct. 16.
$375,000 Holliday Anna M, Holliday Bernard W to Iacovelli Mary K, Iacovelli Samuel; Lot 505 Braden Woods; Oct. 19.
$375,000 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Song Xianyuan, Zhang Hu; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1504; Oct. 16.
$374,000 Smith Chad R, Smith Janene R to Lucciola Roach Vanessa, Roach Michael; Lot 5129 Mill Creek; Oct. 15.
$370,000 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Ashby Frizzette B, Ashby Lloyd D; Lot 29 Magnolia Point; Oct. 16.
$370,000 Peshek Clifford J, Peshek Family Revocable Living Trust, Peshek Stephanie C to Vogt Betty Anne; Lot 74 Greyhawk Landing; Oct. 17.
$365,000 Ferreiro Agustin, Ferreiro Nora, Thomas George, Thomas Mariamma to Pike Peter J, Pike Trust; Blk 39 Holiday Heights; Oct. 18.
$360,070 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Goldrick Robert P, Goldrick Susan A; Lot 444 Del Webb; Oct. 16.
$360,000 Anthony R Robbins Revocable Living Trust, Robbins Anthony R to Concilio Amy L, Concilio Brian D; Lot 83 Crossing Creek Village; Oct. 15.
$360,000 Girdon F Simmons and Ellen M Reilly Revocable Trust, Reilly Ellen M, Simmons Girdon F to Hebert Patricia M, Manfredi Kristina M; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 160; Oct. 16.
$360,000 Nucci Lynn T to Carrubba Catherine M; Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Ii Unit 37; Oct. 17.
$360,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Volpe Daniel J, Volpe Jennifer E; Lot 3 Arbor Grande; Oct. 19.
$354,500 Suncastle Properties Ulc to James O Pearson Revocable Trust, Pearson James O; Lot 73 Hampton Green; Oct. 16.
$354,183 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Edward P May Irrevocable Asset Management Trust, Lorrie J May Irrevocable Asset Management Trust, May Edward P Irrevocable Asset Management Trust, May Erin Rose, May Lorrie J Irrevocable Asset Management Trust; Lot 483 Del Webb; Oct. 17.
$351,195 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Hartmann Martin R, Hartmann Mary Ann; Lot 722 Esplanade; Oct. 19.
$350,743 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Buchko Jessica Ann, Levanti Daniel Joseph; Lot 106 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Oct. 12.
$345,000 Carrie R Leitzman Living Trust, Jason R Leitzman Living Trust, Leitzman Carrie R, Leitzman Jason R to Cole Michael, Cole Stacyann; Lot 18 Central Park; Oct. 16.
$345,000 Riccobono Jaclyn A to Bas Nazar, Bas Olha; Lot 346 Central Park; Oct. 12.
$345,000 Whiteman Barbara J to Romero Joseph; Lot 34 Eagle Trace; Oct. 17.
$343,000 Wci Communities LLC to Starner Heather Elizabeth, Wojcicki Mark Justin; Lot 92 Copperlefe; Oct. 17.
$340,495 Wci Communities LLC to Wilson Kristina Swetland; Lot 67 Copperlefe; Oct. 17.
$340,000 Montgomery David J, Montgomery Josi M to Curran Stefanie Jean, Curran William Richard; Lot 173 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Oct. 18.
$337,400 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Walker Pierce E; Lot 9 Blk 10 Crosscreek; Oct. 17.
$331,641 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Maschmeyer Daniel J, Maschmeyer Kara Kathleen; Lot 3 Eagle Trace; Oct. 17.
$329,795 Wci Communities LLC to Blastick Catherine A; Lot 95 Copperlefe; Oct. 16.
$328,000 Insinna Tonya M, Thomas Tonya M, Thomas William O to Staeheli Maria E, Staeheli Robert C; Lot 11 Riverview; Oct. 19.
$320,000 Hansen Nancy B, Rankin David J to Riley Charles, Riley Rita; Lot 147 River Woods; Oct. 19.
$319,500 Drabant Leah Michelle to Larsen Marie E, Marie E Larsen Living Trust; Lot 435 Heritage Harbour; Oct. 17.
$318,000 Kalavitz Barbara C to Moss Teresa, Moss Walter; Lot 78 Blk A Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; Oct. 12.
$317,740 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Trulik Janet, Trulik Stephen; Lot 482 Del Webb; Oct. 17.
$315,000 Nothdurft Christopher C, Nothdurft Deborah Cavalcanti, Ribeiro Deborah De Albuquerque Cavalcanti to Colombo Julie M, Colombo Victor G; Lot 915 Harrison Ranch; Oct. 16.
$310,000 Vigor Investment Corporation to Violetto Tamara, Violetto Telly; Lot 160 Central Park; Oct. 16.
$307,500 Osborn Robert, Trust 8619 to Jennings Katheryne M; Lot 453 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Oct. 16.
$305,025 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Freeman Rasheia, Wester Willie A Jr; Lot 147 Willow Walk; Oct. 15.
$305,000 Evelyn L Milliren and Walter W Walworth Revocable Living Trust, Milliren Evelyn L, Walworth Walter W to Kittle Cheryl A, Kittle Danny L; Lot 23 Stoneledge; Oct. 12.
$303,000 Brown Jennifer, Brown Ronald L to Diep Alan, Diep Annie, Diep Cecilia, Santos Jeannie D, Santos Paolo; Lot 23 Central Park; Oct. 17.
$299,900 Addison Farha, Addison Timichel, Parker Farha E to Harlow William C, He Shaoyan; Lot 18 Old Tampa Estates; Oct. 17.
$299,900 Kunkle Gerald C to Guerra Benjamin Jr; Lot 8 Water Oak; Oct. 17.
$299,900 Ward Angela D, Ward Bradley T to Rebella Britney, Rebella Frank A; Lot 43 Kingsfield Lakes; Oct. 16.
$297,990 D R Horton Inc to Allain Corey J, Allain Lani Marie; Lot 167 Del Tierra; Oct. 15.
$289,900 Amato Constance S, Constance S Amato Trust to Darrell J Ebert Living Trust, Ebert Darrell J, Ebert Linda, Linda Ebert Living Trust; Lot 268 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Oct. 19.
$288,415 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Henderson Catherine C, Henderson Tory D; Lot 121 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Oct. 17.
$285,000 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Deleon Erick E, Garcia Gabriela E; Lot 402 Greyhawk Landing West; Oct. 17.
$284,000 Simpson James W to Brouwer Darlene Marie, Brouwer Frans M; Lot 147 Sugar Mill Lakes; Oct. 17.
$279,000 Mayo Christopher D, Mayo Sara to Zink Benjamin A, Zink Laura G; Lot 8 Blk A 2 Summerfield Village; Oct. 17.
$275,859 Mml I LLC to Smiesko Darlene M, Smiesko David A; Lot 92 Silverleaf; Oct. 18.
$275,000 Arronis Debrah J to Cardona Luz Adriana, Tovar Fabian Andres; Lot 15 Rosewood at The Gardens; Oct. 17.
$275,000 Baldock Juliet C to Kirkpatrick James S Jr, Kirkpatrick Sandra M; Villas at Wild Oak Bay I Ii Iii Unit 24B; Oct. 18.
$275,000 Clear Globe Estates LLC to Mcinnis Christopher S, Mcinnis Laura L; Palmetto Point; Oct. 18.
$275,000 Maranville Irvin W, Maranville Joyce M to Anderson Justin, Anderson Taylor; Lot 16 Blk C Pointe West; Oct. 19.
$275,000 Montgomery Charles K Jr to Fuse Joseph G, Fuse Sheila H; Lot 2 Blk 3 Gulf Trail Ranches; Oct. 16.
$275,000 Prince Joanne E, Prince Peter J to Reed Richard F Jr, Rene Janet E; Lot 150 Sabal Harbour; Oct. 12.
$269,490 Calatlantic Group Inc to Hogan Carlyle, Miller Patrina; Lot 72 Old Mill Preserve; Oct. 16.
$267,500 Dweck Kristin M, Dweck Raymond to Gardner Michael; Lot 161 Tailfeather Way at Tara; Oct. 19.
$265,224 Pgci Iv LLC to Maffetorea Larissa; Lot 382 Silverleaf; Oct. 15.
$265,000 Ely Jennie G, Jennie G Ely Trust to Kraus Joseph, Vasso Magdeleine; Lot 10 Blk B Sarabay Woods; Oct. 19.
$265,000 Murphy David Paul, Murphy Delana to Soranno Jean Marie, Soranno Stephen Jr; Villas at El Conquistador Unit 22B; Oct. 12.
$264,924 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC to Blair Joan S, Joan S Blair Trust; Lot 89 Silverleaf; Oct. 18.
$264,900 Becerra Fabio J to Buitrago Jose F, Buitrago Maria P; Lot 22 Silverlake; Oct. 18.
$264,000 Carson Ashley Rebecca, Carson James Jr to Moquett Chance Scott, Plummer Cassandra Lee; Lot 23 Blk D Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation; Oct. 19.
$263,000 Maria Del Carmen Stevens Trust, Stevens Maria Del Carmen to Shellhammer Dwayne B; Lot 196 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Oct. 18.
$262,000 Swithers Megan E to Jenkins Jennifer Ruth, Jenkins Rhian Steven; Lot 63 Gillette Grove; Oct. 18.
$260,000 Northam John E, Northam Pamela G to Green Wayne T, Sullivan Vickie A; Lot 162 Silverleaf; Oct. 17.
$256,942 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC, Pgci Iv LLC to Ellis David M, Gabel Anne Creighton; Lot 383 Silverleaf; Oct. 17.
$255,000 Duchart Alexander, Duchart Raffaela to Coville Ian, Moran David; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Iv Unit 305; Oct. 16.
$255,000 Fradkin Celia K, Fradkin Joel R to Kohlmeyer Kent Leroy, Kohlmeyer Nichole Kay Miller; Blk B Beighneer Manor; Oct. 12.
$255,000 Metzgar Dawn M, Metzgar Michael L to Winterhalter Justin; Lot 133 Sugar Mill Lakes; Oct. 12.
$255,000 Raka Ventures LLC to Stealy Mark, Yoder Lori; Treetops at North Forty Ontario Unit 24; Oct. 18.
$255,000 Recchia Maria, Recchia Michael to Ebersole Sierra T, Ebersole Travis E; Lot 56 Kingsfield Lakes; Oct. 17.
$252,000 Gohring Martha L, Gohring Paul H to Russell Jeannie Morelock; Lot 2 Blk H Lakeridge Falls; Oct. 16.
$251,644 Pgci Iv LLC to Fisher Jarrod, Moats Marissa; Lot 384 Silverleaf; Oct. 17.
$250,000 Barnette Anneliese R, Barnette Stuart M Jr, Stuart M Barnette Jr and Anneliese R Barnette Trust to Harp Bruce H, Harp Rebecca E; Lot 31 Blk H Kingsfield; Oct. 12.
$250,000 Greber Jessica, Greber Philip M to Anderson Gregg A, Anderson Treva L; Lot 42 Marineland; Oct. 17.
$250,000 La Vista Road LLC to Black Cob LLC; Academy Resort Lodge Unit 203; Oct. 16.
$250,000 Robertson Tiffany M, Robertson Troy C to Arellano Diana, Arellano Ivan; Lot 491 Copperstone; Oct. 18.
$249,900 Pchinow Amy M, Pchinow Ashley to Fenner Richelle, Fenner Roy; Lot 95 Covered Bridge Estates; Oct. 17.
$248,000 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Mitchell Matthew P, Mitchell Stacey L; Lot 175 Willow Walk; Oct. 16.
$245,000 Gardner Michael to Wright Joyce T; Lot 3 Blk 29 Lakeridge Falls; Oct. 19.
$245,000 Louis J Salvatore Sr and Edna May Salvatore Revocable Living Trust, Midure Joseph A, Midure Teresa, Salvatore Edna May, Salvatore Ednamay, Salvatore Louis J, Salvatore Louis J Sr Revocable Living Trust to Bojanowski Ronald T, Bojanowski Sylvia J, Ronald T Bojanowski and Sylvia J Bojanowski Revocable Living; Lot 2 Blk 15 Lakeridge Falls; Oct. 19.
$245,000 Smith Benson Russell to Cobb Sharon G, Daymude Kristina L; Pt 5-36-21; Oct. 17.
$245,000 Warren Katrina A, Warren Rodney W to Moon Donna; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 134; Oct. 18.
$245,000 Zena Rentals LLC to Sunski Candace A, Sunski Edward M; Lot 25 Blk D Braden River Lakes; Oct. 16.
$242,500 Woerner Francine M to Pinkawa Marilyn L, Pinkawa Ronald F; Lot 52 Harrison Ranch; Oct. 12.
$242,400 Geffre Colin Robert, Klang Geffre Ilanit to Heflin Stacey Jo; Lot 500 Copperstone; Oct. 12.
$242,000 Williams Brandy N to Gaitan Emily A, Hintze Ryan; Lot 900 Harrison Ranch; Oct. 15.
$240,000 Swanson Debra L, Swanson Raymond T to Flemmings Patricia; Lot 28 Park Place; Oct. 18.
$240,000 Willis Christopher L, Willis Stephen R to Darsey Brannen Lea, Willis Cole M; Pt 18-33-18; Oct. 17.
$239,900 Delagardelle Laura A to Greene Laurie; Pine Trace Unit 41; Oct. 16.
$239,700 Bratton Sandra K, Chabot Linda G, Grombala Brenda S, Murphy Janet D, Sullivan Dallas M, Sullivan Richard A to Bratton Sandra K, Danforth Stephanie L; Lot 2067 Mill Creek; Oct. 17.
$237,990 D R Horton Inc to Shaer Carmen Milagros, Shaer Sami; Lot 141 Willow Hammock; Oct. 19.
$237,000 Piermarini Emily D, Viles Pamela D to Giusto Mary; Lot 173 Woodbrook; Oct. 19.
$236,500 Obrien Marian J, Obrien William P to Castellano Irene; Racquet Club Villas Unit 133; Oct. 17.
$235,000 Angelo Haralampopoulos and Deborah Lynn Haralampopoulos Revocable Living Trust, Haralambopoulos Evangelos Ioannis, Haralampopoulos Angelo, Haralampopoulos Deborah Lynn to Flora Mark, Flora Vicki; Lot 9 Blk 24 Coral Heights; Oct. 16.
$235,000 Betancourt Blanca Garcia, Guerracervantes Benjamin to Sabo Bismarck Garcia, Thope Dania; Lot 2 Blk E Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Oct. 17.
$233,081 Raymond Brandie L, Raymond David J to Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC; Lot 1 Blk B Heather Glen; Oct. 18.
$232,500 Eleanor Ann Herman Revocable Trust, Herman Eleanor Ann Revocable Trust, Herman Jeffry C to Maziarz Ronald, St Laurent Maureen; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 121; Oct. 18.
$232,000 Beach David E, Beach Nancy K to Allegrucci Nello, Murray Jennie; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 28; Oct. 16.
$230,900 Radai Marika to Balatoni Albana, Balatoni Gabor Jozsef; Lot 16 Blk C Windsor Park; Oct. 17.
$227,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Jacobs John; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 203; Oct. 17.
$225,000 Benavides Azalia, Benavides Mauricio J, Lopez Mauricio J Benavides to Begley Bernard L Jr; Lot 19 Blk B Sun Set Acres; Oct. 19.
$225,000 Heichelbech Erin Marie to Le Tuan; Lot 379 Copperstone; Oct. 15.
$225,000 Lim Hyujung, Park Joo H to Potter Laura A, Potter Paul K; Lot 62 San Michele at University Commons; Oct. 17.
$224,000 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Homes By Towne Greyhawk Landing West LLC; Greyhawk Landing West; Oct. 15.
$220,000 Michael Martin Tolentino Revocable Trust, Tolentino Michael M, Tolentino Michael Martin Revocable Trust to Fitch Yakeitha; Palma Sola Trace Unit 398; Oct. 17.
$216,000 Carmony Ronald L, Carmony Sheila K, Ronald L Carmony Revocable Trust, Sheila K Carmony Revocable Trust to Fields Susan J, Fields Thomas M; Garden Lakes Village Unit 162; Oct. 12.
$215,990 D R Horton Inc to Magowan Laurie D, Magowan Stuart S; Lot 166 Willow Hammock; Oct. 18.
$215,000 Aldrink Douglas to Templin Susan; Lot 42 Peridia; Oct. 16.
$215,000 Horn Laura, Horn Robert Lee Ii to Blackburn Colleen M, Blackburn Peter C; Lot 3 Blk B Glenbrooke; Oct. 15.
$213,000 Dicarlo Norine R, Strittmatter Robert G to Cross Catherine E, Cross Steven L; Lot 8 Tuxedo Park; Oct. 19.
$212,000 Proudlove Christopher, Proudlove Irene May to Lb Key LLC; Tradewinds Unit 2; Oct. 16.
$210,000 Congdon Nancy M, Congdon Robert T to Warren Harry, Warren Sandra; Valencia Garden Unit 367; Oct. 16.
$210,000 Dressel Bruce L, Dressel Cheryl A to Barbera Jennifer L, Barbera Vincent J; Lot 13 Cordova Lakes; Oct. 19.
$210,000 Kuiper Christine to Cunningham Beryl M; Lot 19 Old Mill Preserve; Oct. 18.
$210,000 Lauletta Joseph D to Cook Teresa H; Lot 27 Blk A Country Club Heights; Oct. 16.
$209,000 Raker Willard to Elmer Janon L; Lot 44 Hibiscus Park; Oct. 19.
$208,000 Decarli Elsa K, Decarli Ronald G to Jones Billie T, Jones Jerry W; Palma Sola Trace Unit 464; Oct. 17.
$205,700 R and Bee LLC, Synovus Bank to Blind Tiger Capital LLC; 2017 Ca 005323; Oct. 18.
$203,000 Investoaks LLC to Labarre Michael S; Lot 23 Gates Creek; Oct. 17.
$200,000 Austin Linda M, Earl Arthur C, Mary C Earl Revocable Living Trust to Lieu Siam Ou; Preserves at Palm Aire Unit 7; Oct. 17.
$200,000 Dunn Sally J, Dunn Trust, Dunn Willis J Jr to Whitaker Dana M, Whitaker Scott D; Pt 34-33-19; Oct. 18.
$200,000 Gorham Albert L, James Mary L, James Roger A to Public Assistance Consulting Services LLC; Lot 2 University Pines; Oct. 18.
$200,000 P2N Properties LLC to Mcintyre John C, Mcintyre Lilia G; Blk 3 River Haven; Oct. 19.
$195,000 Heath Greg, Heath Tina M to Gilmore Jenny, Gilmore Phillip R; Lot 18 Blk C Maple Lakes; Oct. 19.
$194,300 Arns Inc to Srq Resources I LLC; Lot 9 Summerreld Village; Oct. 18.
$193,000 Potter Laura A, Potter Paul K to Pingel Kevin John; Harborage On Braden River I Unit A 04; Oct. 17.
$192,500 Clark Craig J, Kersanty Rene E to Jarvis James E, Jarvis Maureen; Garden Villas at Wild Oak Bay Unit 82D; Oct. 17.
$190,000 Foreback Craig C, Foreback Linda L to Smith Chad R; Lot 62 Lexington; Oct. 12.
$190,000 Germade Christine, Germade Sergio to Jones Carly D; Pt 34-34-17; Oct. 18.
$189,500 Gruninger John, Gruninger Kimberly to Johnson Michael W, Santana Johnson Terry; El Conquistador Village 1 Unit 5; Oct. 18.
$186,500 1210 Carmella 5M Land Trust, Delaware Federal Protection LLC to Cerberus Sfr Holdings Ii L P; Lot 2 Whitfield Groves South; Oct. 17.
$185,500 Thompson Brandon James, Thompson Melissa Anne to Gates Jeffrey Todd; Blk 3 Anthonys Addition to Palmetto; Oct. 18.
$184,000 Reedy Daniel, Reedy Janet to Fico Alexandra M, Fico Antonia M; Greenbrook Walk Unit 4; Oct. 17.
$183,000 Aragon Odimar, Arango Clara Milena, Gomez Amparo to Bell Robert G; Greenbrook Walk Unit 1; Oct. 17.
$182,900 Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC to Urbina Luis E; Lot 28 H L Moss; Oct. 12.
$179,900 Bishop Daniel A Sr, Bishop Dianne G, Gebelein Keith H Revocable Living Trust, Keith H Gebelein Revocable Living Trust to Schrimper Tom; Lot 2 Blk 1 Gulf Trail Ranches; Oct. 18.
$176,000 Bishop Marca D to Huefner Jason M, Huefner Kristina; Lot 52 Blk 3 Cypress Pond Estates; Oct. 18.
$175,653 Vistocci Anna to Drawdy Joshua; Lot 4 Blk M Windsor Park; Oct. 12.
$175,000 Berith Julius to Roberts Matthew; Lot 7 Blk 2 Poinciana Park; Oct. 17.
$175,000 Peatross Bettina, Peatross Erik Byrd to Marcelo Perez Juan Jordan; Lot 15 Roberts Park; Oct. 15.
$174,900 Duarte Denise, Lopez Raul to Urieta Emily; Lot 5 Curry Pines; Oct. 16.
$172,000 East Manatee Properties LLC to Castaneda Jesus, Martinez Elisa; Blk F La Selva Park; Oct. 17.
$170,000 Siew Khai Nam, Siew Peggy Tan, Tan Phaik Hoon to Crawford Cathy; Summerfield Hollow Unit 204; Oct. 18.
$168,000 Wilson David, Wilson Sylvia to Walker Amy P, Walker Kenneth P; 0; Oct. 18.
$165,000 Hardy Ann P, Hardy Brian J to Nielsen Barbara Ann, Nielsen Robert Karl; Fairway Gardens Ii at Tara Unit 8 202; Oct. 17.
$165,000 Heap Jedd, Mayer Karissa to Klosiewicz Roberta Marie; Lot 5 Blk 1 Casa Del Sol; Oct. 15.
$163,900 Office Space Brokers LLC to Hoover Property Palmetto LLC; North Manatee Industrial Park; Oct. 12.
$162,500 Domus Ii Florida LLC to Layman David W, Layman Leah L; Lot 5 Westbury Court; Oct. 16.
$162,000 Tonini Pamela to Sanchez Emmanuel L, Walton Alyse J; Pt 6-35-18; Oct. 17.
$159,000 Engleby Jeri Ann, Engleby William Lee to Howald Carolyn R, Howald Robert E; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 62 5; Oct. 17.
$155,000 Everts Judith D, Judith D Everts Trust, Spedoske Deborah K to Blanchard Charlene C, Blanchard Melvin E, Blanchard Pamela G; Pt 3-35-17; Oct. 12.
$155,000 Merrill Tanya Marie, Rosson John P to Rivait Clayton; Lot 2 Blk C Greenwood Heights; Oct. 18.
$154,000 Desoto Holdings Inc to Provenzano Lucretia; Greenbrook Walk Unit 102; Oct. 15.
$154,000 Palmetto Warehouse Company LLC to Burnett Austin M; 0; Oct. 19.
$153,500 Johnson Jeffery A, Johnson Kyungja to Englehart Evan L, Trejo Mariana D; Blk 8 Southwood Village; Oct. 16.
$151,500 Kim Kwan Song, Kim Richard Song to Red Calibration Group LLC; Westwego Park; Oct. 18.
$150,150 Satterlee Jonathan M, Satterlee Stephanie to Dissinger John, Savage Kaarina; Lot 92 Rosedale; Oct. 12.
$150,000 Allfli Fl LLC to Gonzalez Yazmin Gonzalez, Torres Herminio Santiago; Lot 7 Blk 20 Holiday Heights; Oct. 17.
$150,000 Stern Roland G to Bacarella Michele; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 101A; Oct. 15.
$149,200 Chase Home Finance LLC, Walker Herbert Iii, Walker Herbert L Iii, Walker Herbert Leslie Iii to Dolphin Realty and Mgmt LLC; Lot 42 Blk E Fresh Meadows 2009 Ca 011896; Oct. 18.
$146,500 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Vinette Pauline R; Villas at Pinebrook Unit 4; Oct. 16.
$145,500 Freesun LLC to Global Signal Acquisitions Iv LLC; 0; Oct. 18.
$143,000 Chernikoff Jared B to Treffinger Cassandra L; Shadybrook Village Unit 16C; Oct. 12.
$142,000 David J Jurief Revocable Trust 2017, Jurief David J to Dowdy Blake; Lot 2 Blk 18 Sabal Harbour; Oct. 17.
$140,000 Aldrich Meredith to Riley Samantha L, Sheppard Korri E; Blk C C E Wilders; Oct. 15.
$138,000 Hernz Properties LLC to Trejo Sonia R; Lot 8 Blk 3 Loyd Addition to Palmetto; Oct. 16.
$135,000 Callan Carmel P, Carmel P Callan Revocable Living Trust to Macdougall Robert B, Reed Gabriel; Lot 13 S V Harris; Oct. 15.
$135,000 King Donald R, Meyer Meghan E to Palmer Roberta Pinkerton; Cortez Villas Unit 73; Oct. 19.
$130,000 Latessa E Michael, Latessa K Leann to S and P Asset Managment LLC; Lot 6 Florida Oaks; Oct. 16.
$129,000 Galante Matthew J to Berrios Marlen V Rosales, Nano Jose Jr; Lot 22 Corrective Re Plat Of Tangerine Terrace; Oct. 12.
$126,000 Vk Trevesta LLC to D R Horton Inc; Trevesta; Oct. 16.
$125,000 Fairway Pharmacy Inc to O7 Investments International LLC; Pomello Park; Oct. 19.
$125,000 Parrish Paul L Jr, Paul L Parrish Jr Revocable Living Trust to Glenfleid Wayne, Glenfleld Kathleen; El Conquistador Village 1 Unit 307; Oct. 12.
$125,000 Rylott Marcia L to Carlin John J; Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 19 C; Oct. 16.
$121,500 Pfeffer Benjamin Kyle, Pfeffer Nicole Adrienne to Mchugh Leslie, Mchugh Leslie A; 0; Oct. 18.
$120,000 Catteeuw Theresa L, Shoope Theresa L to Jay Ray Capital LLC; Lot 29 Pine Heights Court; Oct. 16.
$120,000 Jaimes Bertoldo Barrios, Jaimes Maria De Los Angeles to Estrada Edna, Salto Barrera Abel; Lot 18 Village Of The Palms; Oct. 12.
$119,900 Safe Ira Investments LLC to Opalewski Jeffrey Edward; Shadybrook Village Unit 91 C; Oct. 17.
$115,050 Parker Sharon L to Parker Kyle, Parker Sharon L; Lot 9 Blk B Bay Beach; Oct. 17.
$115,000 Offengenden Anatoly A, Offengenden Sophia L to Greenwood Brenda, Greenwood David C; Ironwood Eleventh Unit 202 M; Oct. 17.
$110,900 Christman Rachel, Sun West Mortgage Company to Twenty Four Twelve LLC; Lot 7 Blk B Fairfield Acres 2015 Ca 000752; Oct. 18.
$110,000 Bennett Edward, Bennett Rita Mae to Moree Joshua Boring, Moree Malisa Free; Palm Tree Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 438; Oct. 17.
$110,000 Daugherty Thomas C, Swecker Mary Jane to Gerard W Szczygiel Trust, Szczygiel Gerard W; Lot 119 Tidevue Estates; Oct. 16.
$110,000 Hall Barbara C, Hall Steven M to Lebon Michael C; Mirror Lake Unit 4146; Oct. 12.
$110,000 Memnon Enock, Memnon Sandra to 20Th 1103 Land Trust, Ehb Of Tampa Bay Inc; Lot 2 Blk B Thompson and Gafner Resubdivision Of Merrcell Park; Oct. 16.
$109,000 Kodat Ales, Vaidisova Riana Kodatova to Fronheiser James; Mirror Lake Unit 4054; Oct. 15.
$105,483 Fagin Charles A Jr, Fagin Jolene Rae to Sunvest Properties LLC; Blk D Oceola Heights; Oct. 19.
$100,000 We Buy Tampa Real Estate LLC to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC; Lot 9 Blk 2 Seminole Park; Oct. 15.
$99,900 Cadence Bank, East 15Th Street Inc, Jacyn Beacon Realty LLC, Superior Bank to Lorraine and 64 LLC; Pt 34-34-19 2018 Ca 002155; Oct. 19.
$95,900 Hashem Chantelle T, Village at Townpark Condominium Association Inc to Safe Ira Homes LLC; Village at Townpark Unit 202 2017 Cc 001895; Oct. 16.
$95,000 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Toledo Leo T; Blk 2 Pleasant Ridge; Oct. 12.
$94,194 Burnett Nancy A, Burnett Timothy C to Burnett Nancy A; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1104; Oct. 16.
$93,000 Roper Barbara L, Roper Douglas L to Utter Paul F, Utter Priscilla A; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 256; Oct. 15.
$87,900 Beyer Ewald, Beyer Sally to Goble Kruger Phyllis, Kruger M Devon; Fourth Bayshore Unit D 2; Oct. 19.
$87,000 Retzlaff Leigh A, Veltri John A Ii to Lee Edward Stephen, Lee Kimberley M; Pt 23-34-17; Oct. 18.
$85,000 Thompson Rick to Lacy Larry D, Lacy Rebecca A; Lot 108 Tidevue Estates First Addition; Oct. 12.
$85,000 Woodard Daniel, Woodard Rebecca to Cherry Brian; Pt 14-35-17; Oct. 16.
$82,000 Jones Karen L Ira Account 20005196, Karen L Jones Ira Account 20005196, Pensco Trust Company LLC to Rarnirez Francisco M; Lot 6 Blk 6 H L Smiths; Oct. 15.
$82,000 Saltsman James F, Saltsman Joan E, Saltsman Timothy James to Engleby Jeri Ann, Engleby William L; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 726; Oct. 18.
$82,000 Vezina Robert A Sr, Vezina Sandra E to Halsey Sharon D; Lot 6 Blk A Desoto Community; Oct. 17.
$78,500 Duchanoy Bertha M, Duchanoy Charles R to Larsen Allen M Sr, Larsen Judy A; Chateau Village Unit 78; Oct. 17.
$78,000 Knoll Linda M, Neff Carol J, Walkington Patricia A to Helms Sue; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc Unit 24; Oct. 12.
$78,000 Shadybrook Village Owners Association Inc to Herranz Anna C, Hostetler Mary Ann; Shadybrook Village Unit 120 B; Oct. 17.
$75,000 Elmer Janon to Colberg Dennis C, Colberg Karen S; Desoto Square Villas Unit 210; Oct. 17.
$75,000 Farris Mary C, Robinson Daniel J, Robinson John T, Robinson Peter F, Robinson Peter Francis to Robinson Peter Francis; Lot 12 Pine Acres; Oct. 12.
$75,000 Gerling Dana Laganella, Nettles Trust to Mayfair Construction Of Florida LLC; Pt 31-34-18; Oct. 12.
$73,125 Fish Mooney Nancy J, Mooney Robert to Fish Mooney Nancy J; Lot 109 Creekwood; Oct. 18.
$72,500 Case Sara, Thomas Mark to Gutierrez Juan Jose Salazar; Lot 10 Blk E Bayshore Gardens; Oct. 18.
$72,500 Walker David A, Walker Donald E, Walker Norman D to Ellis Constance, Ellis Stephanie; Second Bayshore Unit N 7; Oct. 18.
$70,980 Federal Warehouse Corporation 5 to Nin Pmdc 1 LLC, Nin Pmdc LLC; Piney Point; Oct. 19.
$70,000 Bickford Linda to Webb Jimmy, Webb Lois A; Sugar Creek Campground Esates Inc Unit 85; Oct. 16.
$67,400 Hernandez Conrado, Hernandez Rosa M to Hernandez Conrado, Hernandez Rosa M; Lot 14 Kingsfield Lakes; Oct. 12.
$67,000 Ama Fidu Inc, Trust No 339515 to Posthuma Timothy J, Posthuma Viola A; 0; Oct. 17.
$66,500 Charles Sonnenberg and Sandra Sonnenberg Joint Living Trust, Sonnenberg Charles, Sonnenberg Sandra to Pel Michael Richard; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 210; Oct. 17.
$65,000 Kaiser John, Kaiser Katrina to Freudenberg Lenora, Freudenberg Peter T; Country Retreat Unit 76; Oct. 12.
$65,000 Owens Sonja, Romines Rochelle to Harrison Caleb, Powers Christopher; Blk 11 Braden Castle Camp Addition to Manatee; Oct. 18.
$64,900 Voorheis Janet to Manatee County; Blk I Heather Hills Estates; Oct. 19.
$64,000 Clouser Brad D, Clouser Paul A to Mainetti Margarita R; Villager Apartments Unit 18; Oct. 17.
$63,636 Dick Robert, Fosser Sheri L to Dick Robert, Fosser Sheri; Lot 15 Lexington; Oct. 15.
$60,000 Gonzalez Minerva, Vazquez Antonia to Gonzalez Minerva, Vazquez Antonia; Lot 17 River Isles; Oct. 19.
$60,000 Kilbourn Cecil L, Kilbourne Cecil L to Rogers Debbie E, Watson Ernest P; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 302 C; Oct. 19.
$57,100 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Solid Holdings LLC; Lot 13 Blk G Singeltary; Oct. 19.
$54,000 Torres Mark Patrick, Torres Unhwa to Cummings Elizabeth M; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 87; Oct. 17.
$53,157 Federal National Mortgage Association to Bank Of America Na; Or2544 Pg4431; Oct. 16.
$53,000 Fecko Janet to Geracht Myers Samantha, Gerard Estelle; Second Bayshore Unit O 36; Oct. 18.
$52,100 Walker Danny to Brougham Fund I Trust, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Lot 1 Blk A Tidevue Estates 2014 Ca 000280; Oct. 18.
$51,100 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Equity Trust Company, Ira Z029889, Premier Capital Properties Inc; 0; Oct. 18.
$49,037 Gtis I Vgc LP to D R Horton Inc; Lot 19 Villages Of Glen Creek; Oct. 15.
$48,000 Apoian Barbara, Apoian Norman to Raffeld Lenora T; Third Bayshore Unit C 32; Oct. 19.
$48,000 Collins Bonita Foltz to Smith Douglas; Lot 10 Blk 16 Trailer Estates; Oct. 19.
$47,000 Casey Anthony Stephen, Casey Susan Diane to Equity Trust, Rothermel Susan J Ira, Susan J Rothermel Ira; Burgundy Unit Two Unit 476; Oct. 19.
$43,000 Boos Rebekah L, Boudrie Rebekah L to Boudrie Jeffrey A, Boudrie Rebekah L; Lot 1 Blk 14 Sabal Harbour; Oct. 17.
$43,000 Primo Claire M, Primo Edward F to Caponigro Anthony, Caponigro Frances; Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1136; Oct. 17.
$42,000 Miller Marvin, Sewell Debra K to Prompt Property Solutions LLC; Lot 3 Tangerine Terrace; Oct. 15.
$41,000 Arbor Oaks Of Bradenton Condominium Association Inc, Sanctuary Of Bradenton Condominium Association Inc, Stuttle Michael James, Wells Fargo Bank to Ao Bradenton Partners Owners LLC; Arbor Oaks Of Bradenton Unit 15 2018 Ca 001330; Oct. 18.
$40,000 Webb Jimmy, Webb Lois A to Bickford Linda; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc Unit 74; Oct. 16.
$35,700 Capital One Bank Usa, Lake View Condominium Association Inc, Walker Karen E to Vertical 401 LLC; Lake View Unit 205 2018 Cc 002081; Oct. 18.
$30,000 Biscontine Thomas Jay to Biscontine Linda Lee; Mount Vernon Unit 9509; Oct. 19.
$30,000 Biscontine William Mark to Biscontine Linda Lee; Colonial Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 9509; Oct. 18.
$30,000 Obrien Jayne Annette Biscontine to Biscontine Linda Lee; Mount Vernon Unit 9509; Oct. 18.
$30,000 Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Bajramovic Ramiza; Third Bayshore Unit H 36; Oct. 18.
$30,000 Welte Cynthia Jo to Biscontine Linda Lee; Mount Vernon Unit 9509; Oct. 18.
$30,000 Woeckener Susan Beth to Biscontine Linda Lee; Mount Vernon Unit 9509; Oct. 18.
$29,000 Parent Cheryl, Parent John to Park Kyungrae; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 157; Oct. 18.
$27,600 Polanco Elizabeth I to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Imh Assets Corp; Garden Walk Unit 302 2017 Ca 003238; Oct. 12.
$25,900 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; Oct. 19.
$25,000 Barker John Andrew, Barker Robert William Ii, Nail Crystal Lynn to Nail Gary D, Nail Shelby M; Lot 10 Blk H Casa Loma Mobilehome; Oct. 12.
$23,500 Gerling Dana Laganella, Nettles Trust to Mayfair Construction Of Florida LLC; Pt 31-34-18; Oct. 12.
$17,800 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 6; Oct. 12.
$17,728 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 20; Oct. 12.
$15,000 Lutheran Services Florida Inc, Thrasher Barbara, Thrasher Barbara J, Thrasher Barbara Jean to Fair Lane Acres Inc; Lot 58 Blk C Fair Lane Acres; Oct. 16.
$7,600 Ott Stephanie L to Diroma Vicki; Country Lakes Village 2018 Ca 000054; Oct. 19.
$7,000 Monsivais Maria V, Monsivais Mario, Monsivais Mario H, Moreno Monsivais Maria Y to Monsivais Mario H, Moreno Monsivais Maria V; Lot 36 Cayman Too; Oct. 18.
$6,000 Millican James A, Millican Susan C to Conway Daniel H Jr, Conway Rebecca K; White Sands Of Longboat; Oct. 19.
$4,250 Huth Yvonne Lea, Roberts Yvonne, Roberts Yvonne L to Newbrough Gerald J; 0; Oct. 19.
$4,100 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Kushmer C Dean; Lot 7 Blk A Hills Grove 2018 Td 000113; Oct. 18.
$3,500 Gulf Street City Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Rollins Diane L, Rollins Michael R; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 10; Oct. 12.
$3,500 Gulf Street City Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Coddington Joseph A, Garafola Kimberly M; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 12; Oct. 12.
$1,995 Vacation Property Management Inc to Adams Patricia A, Mosher Brenda; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 212; Oct. 17.
$100 Armstrong Donald to Bank Of America; Lot 7 Blk R Windsor Park 2017 Ca 000424; Oct. 12.
$100 Barwell David, Barwell Jennifer to Via Roma Beach Resort Owners Association Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 17; Oct. 16.
$100 Gaston Anthony L to Gaston Jon Anthony; Lot 9 Blk K Kirkhaven; Oct. 17.
$100 Kuehn Joan L to Callaway Hannah Nichole, Callaway Michael Paul, Callaway Nathan Garbrielle, Kuehn Joan L, Nelson Gene, Strahan Courtney Kala; Or2706 Pg2396; Oct. 18.
$10 Adams Christopher R, Everitt N Adams and Doris C Adams Living Trust to Adams Christopher R, Adams Janet, Adams Jay J, Adams Kathy L, Hilger Philip D, Philip D Hilger Living Trust; Valencia Garden Iii Unit 363; Oct. 18.
$10 Arlp Trust 2, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Arns Inc; Lot 9 Summerfield Village; Oct. 18.
$10 Arnold Karen S, Arnold Mark D to Arnold K4Ren S, Arnold Mark D, Mark D Arnold and Karen S Arnold Revocable Living Trust; Lot 3071 River Club South; Oct. 12.
$10 Babay Mary Lou, Extein Mary Lou to Babay Mary Lou, Coleman Karen, Hess Cindy; Bayshore Gardens Condominium Apartments Unit M 4; Oct. 16.
$10 Bailey Hooley Carlene Ann, Hooley Donald Ervin to Bailey Hooley Carlene Ann, Hooley Donald Ervin; Pomello Park; Oct. 17.
$10 Baker Mary C, Baker Scott W to Baker Mary C, Baker Scott W, Baker Trust; Lot 3142 Twin Rivers; Oct. 19.
$10 Bank Of America to Arlp Trust 2, Christiana Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Lot 9 Summerfield Village; Oct. 18.
$10 Baskfield Jean A to Baskfield Jean A, Jean A Baskfield Trust Agreement; Longboat Terrace Unit 202; Oct. 16.
$10 Bly Florris L to Bly Florris L, Siegel Nancy R; Blk 4 Trailer Estates; Oct. 12.
$10 Bogner Patricia Kae to Bogner Patricia K Revocable Trust Agreement, Bogner Patricia Kae, Patricia K Bogner Revocable Trust Agreement; River Oaks Apartments Unit 403 A; Oct. 16.
$10 Chamberlain Marlys, Puro Donna to Chamberlain Marlys, Puro Donna, Puro Shane Todd, Puro Shane Todd; Lot 6 Blk 16 Trailer Estates; Oct. 12.
$10 Chanslor Erma to Dean Jaymes E, Kane Sarah R; Lot 2028 Country Meadows; Oct. 18.
$10 Chapman Karen N, Chapman Robert E to Chapman Family Living Trust, Chapman Karen, Chapman Robert E Iii; Lot 26 Coral Heights; Oct. 16.
$10 Chapman Karen N, Chapman Robert E to Chapman Family Living Trust, Chapman Karen, Chapman Robert E Iii; Lot 14 Blk 24 Coral Heights; Oct. 16.
$10 Chapman Karen N, Chapman Robert E to Chapman Family Living Trust, Chapman Karen, Chapman Robert E Iii; Lot 10 Blk F Country Club Heights; Oct. 16.
$10 Chin Brenda L, Chin Danny Y to Chin Brenda, Chin Danny, Chin Family Revocable Trust; Lot 10 Terra Ceia Bay Estates; Oct. 15.
$10 Ciemniecki Karen L, La Flam Karen to Ciemniecki Karen L, Ciemniecki Raymond S Jr, Raymond S Ciemniecki Jr and Karen L Ciemniecki Trust; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 30; Oct. 17.
$10 Cimicata Paul, Cimicata Susanne to Cimicata Susanne E, Susanne E Cimicata Revocable Living Trust; Vizcaya Unit 821; Oct. 18.
$10 Colbert Richard W to Colbert Richard W, Whitley Kristen Colbert; Terrace I at River Strand Unit 1724; Oct. 17.
$10 Cornett Earl M, Cornett Sherry to Cornett Earl M Revocable Living Trust, Cornett Sherry Revocable Living Trust, Earl M Cornett and Or Sherry Cornett Revocable Living Trust; Lot 7 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 16.
$10 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Harborview 2005 14 Trust to Morton Building 9 LLC; Or2581 Pg3301; Oct. 15.
$10 Douglass Anne Sheffler to Douglass Anne Sheffler, Douglass Joseph Daniel; 0; Oct. 16.
$10 Dupuis Diane M, Dupuis James A to Dupuis Lindsay M, Gunter Catherine I; Lot 260 Heritage Harbour; Oct. 16.
$10 Faust Creighton C Ii, Faust Sharon L to 720 North Shore Drive LLC; Lot 6 Blk 2 Wells Terrace; Oct. 12.
$10 Feikema Evelyn, Feikema Roger to Evelyn M Feikema Revocable Living Trust, Feikema Evelyn M; Blk A Palma Sola Bay Gardens; Oct. 12.
$10 Ferris Frederick C, Ferris Mary C to Ferris Frederick C, Ferris Mary C, Frederick and Mary Ferris Revocable Trust; Lot 2066 River Club South; Oct. 17.
$10 Fish Mooney Nancy J, Mooney Robert to Fish Mooney Nancy J; River Place Unit 109; Oct. 18.
$10 Freida Sclafani Williams Revocable Trust, Mullins David L, Williams Freida Sclafani Revocable Trust to Mullins David L; Lot 6 Shore Acres; Oct. 16.
$10 Garfield Wright Michael to Garfield Wright Investment Trust, Garfield Wright Michael B; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 101; Oct. 15.
$10 Gartley Marie F, Gartley Marie Fuller, Gartley Robert C to Gartley Marie Fuller, Gartley Robert C Living Trust, Robert C Gartley and Marie Fuller Gartley Living Trust; Cortez Villas Unit 19; Oct. 17.
$10 Gary Gerald E, Gary Shirley A, Gary Shirley Ann Revocable Trust, Gerald E Gary Revocable Trust, Shirley Ann Gary Revocable Trust to Gary Gerald E, Gary Shirley A, Gerald E and Shirley A Gary Joint Revocable Living Trust; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 59; Oct. 16.
$10 Glenn A Lothian Living Trust, Kowalczyk Michelle R, Lothian Erik, Lothian Glenn A Living Trust to Silk Julie, Silk Scott T; Lot 4 Blk 10 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Oct. 12.
$10 Glorioso Frank, Glorioso Frank A to Frank A Glorioso Revocable Trust, Glorioso Frank A; Lot 982 Riverdale Revised; Oct. 19.
$10 Graziano Frances, Graziano Philip to Camann Nicole, Graziano Frances, Graziano Philip, Graziano Philip Ii; Or2734 Pg7459; Oct. 12.
$10 Greenwell R Joseph, Greenwell Susan Lynn to Greenwell R Joseph, Greenwell Susan Lynn; Meadowcroft Unit 1314; Oct. 18.
$10 Greenwell Susan Lynn, Hetherington Family Revocable Trust, Hetherington Quinn B to Greenwell Susan Lynn, Hetherington Quinn B; Meadowcroft Unit 1314; Oct. 18.
$10 Hatton Christopher T, Hatton Gretchen L to Hatton Christopher T, Hatton Frederick, Hatton Gretchen L; Village at Townpark Unit 106; Oct. 19.
$10 Hetherington Quinn B to Greenwell Susan Lynn; Meadowcroft; Oct. 18.
$10 Hewett Nancy G to Hewett Nancy G, Nancy G Hewett Trust; Lot 183 Indigo; Oct. 12.
$10 Holt Debra Kercher, Holt William L to Holt Debra Kercher, Holt William L; Blk B Riverside Terrace; Oct. 16.
$10 Howard Carolyn S, Howard Harold Lee to Howard Allan Lee, Howard Kevin Mark, Howard Terry Charles, Mckneely Angela Sue; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 107; Oct. 17.
$10 Jeanquart Janet L to Jeanquart Janet L; Lot 8 River Isles; Oct. 15.
$10 Jeanquart Janet L, Jeanquart Robert A Family Trust, Robert A Jeanquart Family Trust to Jeanquart Janet L; Lot 8 River Isles; Oct. 15.
$10 Johnson Harold H, Johnson Patricia A to Johnson Janice P; Spring Lakes Vii Unit 13; Oct. 16.
$10 Klepper Michelle Pierrong to Klepper Michelle P, Michelle P Klepper Revocable Living Trust; Lot 17 Greens at El Conquistador; Oct. 17.
$10 Kristo De Ann J, Kristo Martin L to Kristo De Ann J, Kristo Martin L; Lot 95 Palm Aire at Sarasota; Oct. 15.
$10 Lance Gayle L, Miller Timothy J to Gayle L Lance Living Trust, Lance Gayle L, Miller Timothy J, Timothy J Miller Living Trust; Landmark at Point West Unit A 201; Oct. 16.
$10 Leggett David R, Leggett Mariyn to Leggett David A, Leggett David R, Leggett Steven J; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 82; Oct. 17.
$10 Lepage Martin to Henry Judith, Lepage Martin; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 104; Oct. 19.
$10 Leslie K Walker Revocable Living Trust, Walker Leslie K to Pearse Williams LLC; 0; Oct. 17.
$10 Leslie K Walker Revocable Living Trust, Walker Leslie K to Morris Griggs LLC; Bayshore Gardens; Oct. 17.
$10 Leslie K Walker Revocable Living Trust, Walker Leslie K to Harrison Harper LLC; 0; Oct. 17.
$10 Lundquist Phyllis M, Phyllis Lundquist Revocable Living Trust to Lundquist Phyllis M, Phyllis M Lundquist Revocable Trust; Cortez Villas Unit 7; Oct. 12.
$10 Lundquist Phyllis M, Phyllis Lundquist Revocable Living Trust to Lundquist Phyllis M, Phyllis M Lundquist Revocable Trust U A; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 5724; Oct. 12.
$10 Lundquist Phyllis M, Phyllis Lundquist Revocable Living Trust to Lundquist Phyllis M, Phyllis M Lundquist Revocable Trust; Cortez Villas Unit 58; Oct. 12.
$10 Macdonald Carman A, Macdonald Linda C, Macdonald Pit Group to Macdonald Carman A, Macdonald Linda C; Lot 2 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; Oct. 16.
$10 Marsden Nancy A, Pelkey Charles E to Butler Toni A, Gary Kelly Jo, Hartley Donn Leland, Hartley Raymond Michael, Marsden Nancy A, Marsden Roger Allen, Pelkey Charles E, Pelkey Marc Joe, Roff Melanie Marie; Lot 2 Calbert Hauser; Oct. 19.
$10 Masias Julio Jr, Vega Hilda to Masias Julio Jr; Pt 2-35-17; Oct. 15.
$10 Massoia Bonnie, Miccoly Robert P Sr Revocable Trust, Robert P Miccoly Sr Revocable Trust to Potter Miccoly Constance C; Lot 4 Blk 8 Tropic Isles Mobile Home Estates; Oct. 18.
$10 Mcfadyen Albert R to Boyer Beth Ann; Oakwood Villas Unit 75; Oct. 16.
$10 Mckeithen Matthew Knight to Mckeithen Laura B; Lot 24 Blk H White Bear Park; Oct. 12.
$10 Mendoza Elia, Vasquez Pablo to Vasquez Mark A; Orange Ridge; Oct. 18.
$10 Meyer James L, Meyer Kathleen L to Meyer Valencia 117 Revocable Trust; Valencia Garden Condominium I Unit 117; Oct. 18.
$10 Meyer James L, Meyer Kathleen L to Meyer Valencia 117 Revocable Trust; Valencia Garden Condominiums Unit 117; Oct. 18.
$10 Miano Dennis, Miano Margaret, Miano Melissa to Miano Dennis; Lot 800 Harrison Ranch; Oct. 12.
$10 Mucenski Jean M, Mucenski Philip J to Schenck Sarah M; Lot 432 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 16.
$10 Mullins David L to Mullins Carol M, Mullins David L; Lot 6 Shore Acres; Oct. 16.
$10 Naeher Lindsay J to Naeher David M; Lot 110 Shaws Point; Oct. 18.
$10 Noble Deborah Jean, Warren Alyn Lee, Warren Jeffrey L, Warren Kevin to Wilkins Catherine Adeline; 0; Oct. 19.
$10 Orr Lester C to Gillis Debra E; Pomello Park; Oct. 15.
$10 Parker Sharon L to Parker Kyle, Parker Sharon L; Lot 23 Blk 34 Holiday Heights; Oct. 17.
$10 Patricia Devilliers D D S P C Co to Attie LLC; Rye Road Professional Center Unit 106; Oct. 12.
$10 Perkins Clarence W Jr, Perkins Lillie L to Perkins Carrie Elizabeth, Perkins Junior Paul; Shadowbrook Mobile Home Unit 3C Unit 374; Oct. 17.
$10 Peterson Condenesa J, Smith Condanesa J to Smith Condanesa J; Lot 6 Blk A Lincoln Estates; Oct. 17.
$10 Pham David to Truong Vincent; Lot 529 Del Tierra; Oct. 15.
$10 Phillips James William, Phillips Shan Mei to James W Phillips and Shan Mei Phillips Joint Trust, Phillips James W, Phillips Shan Mei; Lot 4 Gates Creek; Oct. 17.
$10 Raker David J, Raker Willard Stephen, Reed Julie R to Elmer Janon L; Lot 44 Hibiscus Park; Oct. 19.
$10 Rauchfuss Bradley D, Rauchfuss Kimberly A to Kimberly A Rauchfuss 2018 Living Trust, Rauchfuss Kimberly A; Lot 33 Blk A Millbrook at Greenfield Planation; Oct. 12.
$10 Reedy Daniel, Reedy Janet to Reedy Daniel, Reedy Janet; Or2513 Pg6402; Oct. 17.
$10 Robert Schork Revocable Trust, Schork Robert Revocable Trust, Schork Steven H to Schork Steven H; Lot 161 Shaws Point; Oct. 17.
$10 Rosenberg Larri Phipps, Rosenberg Robert Scott to Rosenberg Larri Phipps; Lot 6 Blk 22 Ilexhurst; Oct. 17.
$10 Scher Geraldine, Scher Seymour to Scher Abby Lynn, Scher Dayle Ellen, Scher Seymour, Seymour Scher Revocable Trust; Lot 7 Reclinata; Oct. 19.
$10 Scher Seymour to Scher Abby Lynn, Scher Dayle Ellen, Scher Seymour, Seymour Scher Revocable Trust; Lot 8 Reclinata; Oct. 19.
$10 Sickler Joan, Sickler Richard C to Hinckley Living Trust; Resort Sixty Six; Oct. 17.
$10 Sickler Joan, Sickler Richard C to Hinckley Living Trust; Resort Sixty Six Unit 221; Oct. 15.
$10 Silbaugh Catherine A to Silbaugh Michael D; Lot 7 Blk T Windsor Park; Oct. 18.
$10 Silbaugh Michael D to Silbaugh Catherine A; Lot 16 Blk 2 Cedar Manor; Oct. 18.
$10 Sinclair Joanne A, Sinclair John A to Sinclair Joanne A, Sinclair John A, Sinclair Living Trust; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1511 22 Adw; Oct. 15.
$10 Singh Baljit, Singh Candy K Bishop to Finefrock Neera S, Singh Tapinder; Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts; Oct. 16.
$10 Spasovski Cedo to Saunders1120 LLC; Pt 23-35-17; Oct. 18.
$10 Spasovski Cedo to Whitfield1308 LLC; Pt 25-35-17; Oct. 18.
$10 Stone Kyle, Stone Laura J to Stone Laura J; Lot 2059 Country Meadows; Oct. 19.
$10 Sturges Joann, Sturges Keith J to Keith J Sturges and Joann Sturges Joint Revocable Trust, Sturges Joann, Sturges Keith J; Lot 126 Rosedale Addition; Oct. 17.
$10 Sturges Joann, Sturges Keith J to Keith J Sturges and Joann Sturges Joint Revocable Trust Agreement, Sturges Joann, Sturges Keith J; Tortuga Unit 137; Oct. 17.
$10 Sturges Joann, Sturges Keith J to Keith J Sturges and Joann Sturges Joint Revocable Trust, Sturges Joann, Sturges Keith J; Saracina I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 102; Oct. 17.
$10 Teachout E Sheridan, Teachout Rebecca A, Teachout Rebecca Ann to Rebecca Ann Teachout Family Trust, Teachout Rebecca A; Lot 1 Bimini Bay Estates; Oct. 12.
$10 Tennant Eileen H, Tennant James J to Tennant Eileen H, Tennant Family Revocable Trust, Tennant James J; Lot 1 Blk A Lakeridge Falls; Oct. 12.
$10 Thompson Mary L to Mary L Thompson Trust, Thompson Mary L; Second Bayshore Unit N 27; Oct. 12.
$10 Troung Vincent Hoang to Trinh Tuyen Thi My, Troung Vincent Hoang; Lot 529 Del Tierra; Oct. 15.
$10 Uelzmann Margot R to Margo R Uelzmann Revocable Trust, Uelzmann Margot R; Lot 22 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony; Oct. 12.
$10 Underheim Kathleen to Meinken Constance R, Meinken Kelly L, Underheim Kathleen A; Lot 4 Blk G Windsor Park; Oct. 12.
$10 Varnadore Dewette, Varnadore Dewette L, Varnadore Dorothy, Varnadore Dorothy A to Albritton Cynthia Dell, Albritton Henry C Jr, Varnadore Dewette, Wlliams Delores A; Royal Palm Gardens; Oct. 16.
$10 Way Harold W, Way Reba J to Chirchiglia Kimberly; Lot 28 Blk 32 Trailer Estates; Oct. 12.
$10 White Brandon J, White Louis W to White Brandon J, White Breanna Royale; Pt 2-34-19; Oct. 16.
$10 Wilson Alvin W Jr, Wilson Cecilia P to Bb72 LLC; Lot 11 Blk 3 West Wind Shores; Oct. 18.
$10 Woeltjen Cheryl Ann, Woeltjen William E to Woeltjen Am Coeryl A, Woeltjen Family Revocable Trust, Woeltjen William E; Palma Sola Harbour Unit 84; Oct. 12.
$10 Yana Herminda, Young Herminda, Young Michael Frank to Yana Herminda, Young Herminda, Young Michael Frank; Lot 18 Blk C Brookside Addition to Whitfield; Oct. 12.
$1 Hensel Eric Gregory to Ransom Carol Ann; Lot 16 Mallory Park; Oct. 18.
$1 Kurth Randalyn R, Kurth Richard L to Kurth Living Trust, Kurth Randalyn R, Kurth Richard L; Lot 31 Laguna Maria; Oct. 12.
$1 Rider Glenn A to Ramirez Marissa A; Pt 18-35-18; Oct. 17.
$1 Rogers Babette K, Rogers Raymond L, Woodson Babette R to Rogers Babette K, Rogers Raymond L; Lot 5 Blk C Twin Lakes Estates; Oct. 15.
$1 Kutanovski Voyka, Voyka Kutanovski Revocable Trust Agreement to Kutanovski Voyka, Voyka Kutanovski Revocable Trust; 0; Oct. 17.
$0 Aldrink Douglas, Aldrink Laura A to Aldrink Douglas; Lot 42 Peridia; Oct. 16.
$0 Aleman Maria to Aleman Ebodio, Aleman Maria; Pt 35-32-19; Oct. 19.
$0 Alvarez Cesar E Sr to Alvarez Cesar E Jr, Alvarez Home Trust; Lot 18 Rye Wilderness Estates; Oct. 16.
$0 Bachshmidt Frederick C to Rosa Carol Susanne; Lot 14 Blk 3 Kingsfield; Oct. 18.
$0 Ditchburn Elizabeth Ann, Haiss Joan M to Ditchburn Elizabeth Ann, Haiss Joan M; Pt 20-34-16; Oct. 12.
$0 Ferreira Dolores M to Dolores M Ferreira Trust, Ferreira Dolores M; Blk 37 Holiday Heights; Oct. 18.
$0 Gill R Christopher to Koughan Cristina G, Koughan Michael D; Lot 12 Blue Heron; Oct. 12.
$0 Godwin Brandi L, Witt Brandi G, Witt Gregory R to Witt Brandi G, Witt Gregory R; Pt 22-33-19; Oct. 16.
$0 Grosse Douglas R to Grosse Douglas R, Grosse Mari K, Grosse Trust; Or2698 Pg5628; Oct. 17.
$0 Heathington Eileen, Ingram Cicely to Eel Realty Trust, Granderson Lillian B; 0; Oct. 19.
$0 Kozlowski Felix R, Kozlowski Geraldine to Kozlowski Geraldine, Kozlowski Living Trust; Ridgewood Oaks Unit 147 Death Ctf Attached; Oct. 17.
$0 Legacy Enterprise LLC to Jeronimo Juan J, Jeronimo Summer; Blk B Crescent Heights; Oct. 15.
$0 Licata Joseph, Licata Lorraine to De Lima Clelia, Licata Brian; Lot 4009 Twin Rivers; Oct. 18.
$0 Loreen E White Trust, Pennington Linda White, Rager Karen White, White Loreen E Trust to Pennington Linda White, Rager Karen White; 0; Oct. 17.
$0 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Allard Richard Jr, Gadson Ashley, Gadson Drew; Or2728 Pg1310; Oct. 18.
$0 Mee Laura B to Mee Ian Daniel, Mee Laura B; Valencia Gardens Unit 138; Oct. 19.
$0 Misztal Jadwiga, Misztal Stanislaw to Misztal Jadwiga; Villas at Christian Retreat Unit 32; Oct. 12.
$0 Moody Lynne, Sylvester David P, Sylvester Holly L, Sylvester Lynne to Stosel Dennis E Ii; Lot 18 Blk C Heritage Bay; Oct. 17.
$0 Moody Lynne, Sylvester David P, Sylvester Holly L, Sylvester Lynne to Stosel Dennis E Ii; Lot 18 Blk C Heritage Bay; Oct. 17.
$0 Newton Developments Inc to 4141 Inc; Rosedale; Oct. 15.
$0 Newton Developments Inc to Rosedale Master Homeowners Association Inc; 0; Oct. 15.
$0 Newton Developments Inc to Rosedale Master Homeowners Association Inc; Rosedale; Oct. 15.
$0 Newton Developments Inc to Rosedale Master Homeowners Association Inc; 0; Oct. 15.
$0 Panek Anna Maria to Burzawa Rozalia; Waterford Unit 207; Oct. 18.
$0 Rosenberg Naomi to Naomi Rosenberg Living Trust, Rosenberg Naomi; Lot 4 Covered Bridge Estates; Oct. 17.
$0 Sam Denise A, Sam Robert E to Sam Denise A, Sam Robert E; Lot 515 Villages Of Thousdand Oaks Village V; Oct. 12.
$0 Snyder Michael S to Michael S Snyder Trust Dated June, Snyder Michael S; Riverdale Revised; Oct. 17.
$0 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Ruggiero Frank A, Ruggiero Jacqueline A; Or2750 Pg3387; Oct. 18.
$0 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Greene Christine Jane, Greene Ira Joe, Hagstrom Katherine A; Or2749 Pg0975; Oct. 17.
$0 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Hess Duane, Hess Sharon L; Or2746 Pg2577; Oct. 18.
$0 Winterhalter David Glenn to Winterhalter David Glenn, Winterhalter Melizza Christine; Lot 326 Sabal Harbour; Oct. 16.
