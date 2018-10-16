Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list

$2,400,000 Cullings Clyde A, Vandernoord Barbara J to Bhullar Gurdit Singh, Bhullar Surinder Kaur; Lot 8 Riverside; Oct. 8.
$2,225,000 C and D Fruit and Vegetable Co Inc to Detwiler Farms LLC; Pt 35-34-19; Oct. 8.
$2,125,000 Perry Heather, Perry Nathan to 6922 Lacantera Circle LLC; Lot 5 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 8.
$1,709,000 Ferber and Sons Inc to Quick Service Realco LLC; Blk I High School Addition; Oct. 10.
$1,591,000 Ferber and Sons Inc to Quick Service Realco LLC; Pt 26-34-18; Oct. 10.
$1,528,000 Ferber and Sons Inc to Quick Service Realco LLC; Pt 2-35-17; Oct. 10.
$1,200,000 Minkovitz Giuliana, Minkovitz Ross to Shick David Bryan, Shick Lisa L; Blk 61 Ilexhurst; Oct. 8.
$1,116,090 Sd Tlc LLC to Adam and Lisa Tschetter Revocable Trust, Tschetter Adam J, Tschetter Lisa H; Lot 49 Lake Club; Oct. 8.
$1,050,000 Chapalamadugu Gangadhararao, Chapalamadugu Prameela, Prameela Chapalamadugu Revocable Living Trust to Schnur Patricia N, Schnur Richard A Ii; Pt 31-34-17; Oct. 8.
$1,050,000 Gresock Joan L, Gresock Kevin A to Logas Jeffrey C, Logas Laurel L; Pt 25-34-19; Oct. 9.
$1,035,000 Cannon Darryl D, Cannon David D, Cannon Diane W, Cannon Tiffaney Lynn to John A Depizzo Jr Irrevocable Trust, Vince Joseph J; Pt 8-34-19; Oct. 10.
$1,000,000 Shapiro Richard M to Kdmb Properties LLC; Pt 27-34-17; Oct. 4.
$985,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Wingert James M, Wingert Katherine J; Lot 261R Esplanade; Oct. 8.
$975,000 Booher Carole L, Booher W Gary, W Gary Booher Revocable Living Trust to Bradley A Colman Trust, Colman Bradley A; Lot 53 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 4.
$940,000 Kevin J Mcneff and Lynn E Mcneff Revocable Trust, Mcneff Kevin J, Mcneff Lynn E to Franklin Hayley, Warren Gary, Warren Lesley, Warren Leslie, Warren Sean; Lot 504 Esplanade; Oct. 9.
$915,000 Mulkey Larry, Mulkey Peggy to Arthur V and Ruby A Curtis Tbe Living Trust, Curtis Arthur V, Curtis Ruby A; Lot 21 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 10.
$903,486 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Mcqueen Carrie A, Mcqueen Larry G; Lot 563 Esplanade; Oct. 8.
$805,000 Bashikov Yerkebulan to Attari Delil S, Attari Kourosh; Lot 136 Legends Bay; Oct. 8.
$800,000 Lantz Sharon E, Sharon E Lantz Revocable Trust to Gresock Joan L, Gresock Kevin A; Lot 1039 Winding River; Oct. 10.
$793,009 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Varone Lorraine L, Varone Michael S; Lot 518 Esplanade; Oct. 8.
$780,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Smith Geoffrey Robert, Smith Lina Sami; Lot 27 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 9.
$775,000 Earl Jeffery, Earl Kelly to Bosehele Chad, Bosehele Shari; Pomello Park; Oct. 9.
$745,000 Kreiger Leon E Trust, Leon E Kreiger Trust, Rosenberg Edward M to Dickson Duncan C, Dickson Sally E; Lot 4 Hyde Park; Oct. 4.
$700,000 Pine Avenue Restoration LLC to 403C Pine Avenue LLC; Pine Avenue Unit 403 C; Oct. 5.
$697,611 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Meizinger Stephen, Meizinger Susan M; Lot 1101 Esplanade; Oct. 8.
$675,000 Fraser Cheryl B, Fraser Henry Mccord to Samuelsen Christine L, Samuelsen Severin A; Blk 21 Longbeach; Oct. 10.
$670,000 Long Kathleen, Long Robert to Parrish David M, Parrish Melanie A; Lot 26 Laguna Maria; Oct. 8.
$665,000 Rpf Developments Inc to Byzewski David Cory, Tackett Byzewski Bridgett R; Lot 3099 River Club South; Oct. 5.
$643,660 Slv Ii Cce Venture LP to Neal Signature Homes LLC; Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 5.
$643,200 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Makielski Ward B, Torres Maryellen; Lot 109 Legends Bay; Oct. 9.
$641,989 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Jensen Gloria Ann, Jensen Scott P; Lot 689 Del Webb; Oct. 5.
$641,000 Jones Lesley Elizabeth, Woodfine Jones Ian Martin to Barbara Lynn Davies Living Trust, Davies Barbara Lynn, Davies Ross Andrew, Ross Andrew Davies Living Trust; Lot 37 Eaton Place; Oct. 10.
$635,599 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Brodsky Arnold B, Brodsky Kathleen H; Lot 503 Del Webb; Oct. 9.
$607,500 Jastrabek Pamela, Lamb Pamela to 108 8Th LLC; Lot 5 Blk 14 Cortez Beach Wyman and Greens; Oct. 10.
$600,000 Pine Avenue Restoration LLC to 403R Pine Avenue LLC; Pine Avenue Unit 403 R; Oct. 8.
$580,000 Settlage A Craig, Settlage Rachel H to La Viscount Jason, La Viscount Joyce N; Mangrove Walk On Harbour Isle Unit 308 B; Oct. 8.
$558,830 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Dowd Thomas P; Lot 778 Esplanade; Oct. 8.
$550,000 Hutchens John Brett, Willocx Fabienne to Maguire Denise L; Lot 10 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 4.
$546,775 Welch Kevin G, Welch Michelle L to Hills Todd A; Lot 49 San Remo Shores; Oct. 8.
$542,000 Evangelista Teri L, Teri L Evangelista Revocable Trust to Christensen Danielle S, Christensen Hal R; Lot 4 Breeze Property On Warners Middle Bayou; Oct. 5.
$535,000 Dincer Bulent, Dincer Tulay, Tulay Dincer Self Declaration Of Trust to Davis Jeffrey Charles, Davis Laurie; Lot 5 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; Oct. 9.
$534,204 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Mercer John T, Mercer Peggi O; Lot 734 Esplanade; Oct. 8.
$530,000 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Lebel Joseph P; Lot 34 River Wind; Oct. 4.
$530,000 Weber Dan M, Weber Gail A to Gingerich Catherine A, Gingerich James A; Lot 39 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 8.
$525,000 Bray Roger E, Hebert Bray Louise J to Bernhardt Carlos; Lot 7 Regency Oaks Preserve; Oct. 10.
$525,000 Sotelocor Inc to Ross Haley Nicholson, Ross John Dale; Pt 35-34-17; Oct. 4.
$518,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Jackson Kelly, Jackson Phillip; Lot 72 Polo Run; Oct. 4.
$503,134 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Dolecki Suzanne E, Suzanne E Dolecki Trust; Lot 430 Del Webb; Oct. 4.
$500,000 Arrigo and Sons LLC to Arrigo Vincent; Lot 44 North Isles; Oct. 9.
$500,000 Depestre Jessie, Depestre Marlene to Pell Clayton, Pell Maria Ann; Lot 530 Preserve at Panther Ridge; Oct. 8.
$500,000 Vogler Debra, Vogler Edward Ii to Busy Daze LLC; Morgan Building Unit 2; Oct. 10.
$494,217 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Muldrow Danielle D, Muldrow Kelvin; Lot 38 Serenity Creek; Oct. 8.
$490,000 Cross Kimli, Kramer Alan Richard to Helms Darletta M, Helms Roger W; Lot 2041 River Club South; Oct. 9.
$489,000 Boschele Chad, Boschele Shari to Wolfe Lisa, Wolfe Troy; Lot 4154 Twin Rivers; Oct. 9.
$489,000 Wrightco Enterprises LLC to Macaechern Mary Lisa, Maceachern Allan David; Lot 2 Blk 33 Ilexhurst; Oct. 8.
$482,805 Bell Andrew S to Alter System Management LLC; Pt 14-36-21; Oct. 9.
$455,156 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Pathak Biren, Pathak Purvi; Lot 86 Serenity Creek; Oct. 9.
$455,000 Nielsen Nathanial, Nielsen Susan L to Winters Jill Marie, Winters Mark Edward; Lot 4145 Twin Rivers; Oct. 4.
$450,000 Jackson Michael W, Jackson Sally Mae to Kirk Jayne A, Kirk Robert A Jr; Lot 66 Greyhawk Landing; Oct. 8.
$448,000 Fogel Alexander B, Fogel Donna L to Mcdaniel Celeste Susan, Mcdaniel Clinton Bruce; Lot 162 Rosedale; Oct. 9.
$445,000 Stoffel Gary, Stoffel Sarah to Carlevale Mary A Donnelly, Leblanc Sandra E; Lot 23 Riverwalk Village; Oct. 8.
$438,000 Weronik Caterina, Weronik Living Trust, Weronik Robert Mark to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 7201 Mill Creek; Oct. 4.
$436,000 Ruark Ivy to Queller Martin, Tanno Deborah; Lot 4144 River Club South; Oct. 4.
$435,000 Streck Evelyn M, Streck Thomas J to Russo Mary, Will George V; Lot 4127 Heritage Harbour; Oct. 8.
$434,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Kelliher Gregory J, Rusconi Diane M; Lot 147 Lakewood National Golf Club; Oct. 4.
$434,500 De La Rosa Courtney L Robinson, De La Rosa David S to Fredlund Ceil, Fredlund James; Lot 41 River Wilderness; Oct. 8.
$432,869 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Jalbert David P, Jalbert Deborah; Lot 90 Serenity Creek; Oct. 8.
$430,000 Christine Gryga Domijan Trust, Domijan Christine Gryga, Domijan Thomas Richard, Thomas Richard Domijan Trust to Wood Anthony David; Lot 271 Del Webb; Oct. 4.
$420,000 Ojeda Meta Colleen, Ojeda Omar Tomas to Kim Cacillia, Lioz Yariv Victor; Lot 31 Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks; Oct. 10.
$417,000 Pathak Biren Dhanesh, Pathak Dhanesh M, Pathak Harsha D, Pathak Purvi Biren to Duvall Jonathan M; Lot 671 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Oct. 10.
$415,100 Talbot Frederick B Jr, Talbot Marilyn S to Redding Darlene J; Lot 57 Central Park; Oct. 9.
$415,000 Christensen Kevin Todd to Barkey Sandra, Barkey Scott Christopher; Lot 14 Blk C 1 Summerfield Village; Oct. 5.
$415,000 Petrat Allison B, Petrat Carl to Byrd Brittany; Lot 13 Fiddlers Creek; Oct. 8.
$412,500 Gawrych Kori, Gawrych Zachary to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 19 Brookside Estates; Oct. 8.
$411,025 Wright Joseph C to Amon Kathryn R, Amon Keith H; Blk 5 New Home Development; Oct. 4.
$411,000 Howell Debbie L, Howell Richard O to Woltz Beverly A; Lot 2 Summerfield Village; Oct. 9.
$410,000 Ashton Tampa Residential LLC to Hewitt William Harley, Terry Josephine Terry; Lot 265 Rosedale Addition; Oct. 10.
$410,000 Tampa Bay Equity Fund LLC to Reith Brian Eric, Reith Kellie; Lot 5 Enclave at Country Meadows; Oct. 9.
$406,000 Phyllis Silverstein Revocable Trust, Silverstein Phyllis Revocable Trust, Small Allison to Gravino Margit; Lot 143 Treymore at The Villages Of Palm Aire 2; Oct. 4.
$402,800 Salentine David L to Smith Cathy L, Wears James A; Conquistador Bay Club Unit 4; Oct. 10.
$402,500 Schott Lester G, Schott Lorraine I to Pura Anna I, Pura Derek; Lot 13 Sunset Estates; Oct. 9.
$399,990 Elliott Erika M, Elliott Terrence B to Bartucci Joseph F, Bartucci Sophia J; Lot 46 Central Park; Oct. 8.
$398,742 Harp Bruce H, Harp Rebecca E to Gopher Hill Road Animal Shelter LLC; Pomello Park; Oct. 4.
$393,200 Groelly Catherine J, Groelly Joseph J to Burns James E, Mcmullen Lorna; Lot 12 Blk 24B Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Oct. 9.
$393,000 Vk Trevesta LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC; Trevesta; Oct. 8.
$390,000 Luedke Christine G, Luedke Gerald D to Burritt and Juanita F Larson Revocable Living Trust, Larson Burritt Royce, Larson Burritt Royce, Larson Juanita F; Bay Club Unit 2603; Oct. 5.
$389,000 Schnabl Carl J to Kreider Mcclintock Patricia, Mcclintock Weston Jay; Lot 6 Dude Ranch Acres; Oct. 8.
$385,000 Bente John T, Bente Sharon L to Moore James, Moore Natalie; Lot 173 River Place; Oct. 8.
$385,000 Fischer Kristien D, Fischer Scott G to Fourie Leoni, Roos Hester; Lot 115 River Woods; Oct. 9.
$385,000 Newcomb Gloria J, Newcomb John B to Kenno Kevin L, Kenno Michele D; Blk 72 Whitfield Estates; Oct. 9.
$380,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Andrew Swanna, Yearwood Marvin Sheldon; Lot 7 Blk 7 Crosscreek; Oct. 5.
$379,500 Carolyn K Schuman Revocable Trust, Rex L Schuman Revocable Trust, Schuman Carolyn K, Schuman Rex L to Winsler Christine D, Winsler Jeffrey A; Bel Mare Unit 503; Oct. 10.
$375,000 Peters Marco to Cox Cindi L, Cox Kim A; Lot 3 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; Oct. 10.
$374,416 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Scudder Carol Ann, Scudder John; Lot 725 Esplanade; Oct. 8.
$371,037 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Voss Lindy R, Voss Robert L; Lot 116 Mirabella at Village Green; Oct. 10.
$366,155 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Ramnarain Davika, Ramnarain Mahendra, Vandett Christopher; Lot 5 Blk 9 Crosscreek; Oct. 8.
$364,214 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Bergholz Laura G, Bergholz Ricky G; Lot 728 Esplanade; Oct. 8.
$355,596 Wci Communities LLC to Hintze Glen A, Hintze Lisa Marie; Lot 81 Copperlefe; Oct. 8.
$354,900 Lizotte Joanne, Lizotte Patrick Jr to Mand Roberta R; Lot 707 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Oct. 8.
$354,750 Sara Tyson Wolf Trust, Wolf John Tyson to Freer Betty W, Freer Philip D; Lot 169 Spoonbill Landings at Perico Bay Club; Oct. 10.
$353,496 Wci Communities LLC to Russell Tara Renee; Lot 104 Copperlefe; Oct. 10.
$352,000 Kashdin Martina O, Kashdin Neil D to Horak Kenneth R, Horak Patricia E; Lot 4379 Heritage Harbour; Oct. 4.
$350,900 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Lenaghen Rebecca, Lenaghen Richard; Lot 24 Blk 33 Crosscreek; Oct. 9.
$350,000 Harkins Andrea, Harkins David to Van Huynh Thanh; Pt 3-33-19; Oct. 10.
$342,527 Tuohey James M to Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC; Lot 2122 River Club South; Oct. 4.
$340,320 Pulte Home Company LLC to Moller Marjorie Thrall; Lot 52 Trevesta; Oct. 4.
$340,000 Rossi James Ralph, Teitelbaum Wyndi Faye to 6805 9Th Ave LLC; Pt 30-34-17; Oct. 5.
$339,990 Ih Central Florida LLC to De Diego Ann, De Diego Octavio; Lot 214 Trevesta; Oct. 4.
$339,200 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Tuohey James M, Tuohey Pamela J; Lot 11 Arbor Grande; Oct. 4.
$335,000 Daigle David to Parcels Richard A, Parcels Teresa M; Lot 229 Riverdale Revised; Oct. 5.
$335,000 Nichols Carlton Lesley Jr, Nichols Jodi N to Brownlee Steven; Lot 23 Fiddlers Creek; Oct. 10.
$333,000 De Property Holdings LLC to Radvin Cindy Sue Werner, Radvin Scott; Lot 221 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Oct. 4.
$332,712 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Price Richard L, West Laurie A; Lot 117 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Oct. 5.
$332,500 Moore Gary D to Schrett Jeffrey P, Schrett Laura L; Watercrest Unit 302; Oct. 4.
$330,500 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Angrisano Roxana G, Velez Luis F; Lot 28 Blk 33 Crosscreek; Oct. 9.
$330,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Kaufman Kathryn; Lot 86 River Place; Oct. 10.
$330,000 Knecht Lloyd A Iii, Lloyd A Knecht Iii Revocable Trust to Piper Kenneth L, Piper Sandra; Lot 111 River Plantation; Oct. 5.
$325,000 Attari Delli S, Attari Kourosh to Feliciano Gitta O, Feliciano Ramon L; Bel Mare Unit 705; Oct. 4.
$325,000 Navarro Restructuring Corp to Gutierrez Sylvia; Bahia Court; Oct. 5.
$324,000 Krzos Walter E to Gresbach James D, Gresbach Tammy R; Bay Pointe Unit 705; Oct. 4.
$320,000 Jo Ann Oconnor Rev Trust, Oconnor Jo Ann to Orta Adriana; Lot D 38 Rosedale; Oct. 4.
$319,990 D R Horton Inc to Irving Vandermolen Rebecca Lynne, Vandermolen William Andrew J; Lot 117 Del Tierra; Oct. 10.
$317,034 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Bradley Dasha, Bradley Derrick M; Lot 3 Heron Creek; Oct. 10.
$316,000 Charlotte M Leckey Revocable Trust, Leckey Charlotte M to Coastal Property Enterprises LLC; Lot 160 Arbor Lakes A; Oct. 4.
$315,000 Barber Brian James, Barber Nancy Ann to Wagner James L, Wagner Kelly K; Lot 37 Water Oak; Oct. 9.
$315,000 Belt Jill M, Belt Thomas J to Chamblin Jo Ann; Mount Vernon Unit 4716; Oct. 10.
$315,000 Conner Susan to Henault Andriane, Henault Kevin; Lot 746 Riverdale Revised; Oct. 5.
$315,000 Mullins Catherine J, Mullins Victor to Figliozzi John A, Figliozzi Patricia A; Lot 14 Blk C Lakeridge Falls; Oct. 4.
$313,668 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Flaig Bobbie, Flaig Matthew D; Lot 3 Blk 7 Crosscreek; Oct. 9.
$310,628 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Rodriguez Edwin, Rodriguez Iris E; Lot 293 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Oct. 8.
$310,000 Palmer Patrick D, Palmer Tricia A to Harr Ann, Harr Scott; Lot 12 Blk 4 Kingsfield Lakes; Oct. 10.
$309,454 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Cline Linda P, Cline Oscar E; Lot 50 Eagle Trace; Oct. 4.
$308,900 Christiana Trust, Normandy Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2017 1, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Reall Lucia, Reall Matthew; Lot 12 Hampton Green; Oct. 5.
$305,000 Ruffner Lawrence R, Ruffner Shirley M to Auger John P, Auger Suzanne; Lot 107 Creekside Preserve Ii; Oct. 9.
$302,000 D R Horton Inc to Thay Chaysrun, Thay Khampiou Xaypharath; Lot 178 Trevesta; Oct. 8.
$300,990 D R Horton Inc to Perfect Drift Investments LLC; Lot 601 Del Tierra; Oct. 8.
$300,000 Howard Pamela K to Bradenton Quick Mart Inc; Pt 2-35-17; Oct. 5.
$300,000 Hume Charles T, Hume Monica Berry to Bever June, Holt Christina; Lot 371 Harrison Ranch; Oct. 9.
$300,000 Latronica Debra L, Latronica Ronald, Radojesics Cathy A, Radojesics Jacob S to Moss Brent E, Moss Codie D; Lot 2 Bay Oaks; Oct. 4.
$299,000 Cory Banks to Steiner Charles E, Steiner Michelle Elizabeth; Lot 40 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Oct. 8.
$299,000 Wci Communities LLC to Wagner Ralph A, Wagner Remedios; Lot 195 Rosedale; Oct. 9.
$296,000 Kratzer Michelle B to Geartz Sheri Ann, Papas Nicholas Christopher; Lot 250 Silverleaf; Oct. 4.
$295,000 Gerber Martin P, Gerber Regina to Capasso Patricia J, Capasso Thomas G; Lot 99 Kingsfield Lakes; Oct. 5.
$295,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Bianchi Carrie, Bianchi Riccardo; Lot 23 Blk 7 Crosscreek; Oct. 9.
$294,990 D R Horton Inc to Guzman Anderson, Guzman Rachel Ann Rudd; Lot 599 Del Tierra; Oct. 10.
$291,500 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Whitcomb Dana Rebecca; Lot 50 Creekwood Townhomes; Oct. 4.
$290,000 Nohren Alyssa M, Sells Alyssa M to Krupit Patricia, Krupit Paul; Lot 53 Vintage Creek; Oct. 10.
$290,000 Sizler Eric R, Sizler Linda Michelle to Gagne Family Trust, Gagne Roger J, Gagne Theresa; Lot 160 Creekwood; Oct. 10.
$289,999 Montgomery Robert E, Montgomery Sharon E to Draper Derek, Draper Jodi; Lot 63 Covered Bridge Estates; Oct. 4.
$289,039 Pgci Iv LLC to Richards David A, Richards Nova J; Lot 341 Silverleaf; Oct. 4.
$289,000 Amon Keith H to Steventon Dale, Steventon Donna Marie; Lot 50 Garden Lakes Estates; Oct. 4.
$289,000 Benitez Jacqueline A, Benitez Michael N to Frymier Jeremy C, Frymier Valerie; Dude Ranch Acres; Oct. 10.
$285,000 Schaeffer Stanley to Gri Ermanno, Nix Carrisa; Lot 127 Covered Bridge Estates; Oct. 4.
$284,770 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Lesinski Derrick Paul, Lesinski Jessica Benitez; Lot 98 Old Mill Preserve; Oct. 4.
$283,200 Hemandez Lindsey, Hernandez Sergio, Myers Lindsey, Stoddart Lori to Shaw Hayden; Pt 29-35-18; Oct. 8.
$282,500 Farris Elizabeth, Farris Joshua, Marshall Elizabeth to Mckenna Meghan; Lot 657 Harrison Ranch; Oct. 4.
$282,000 Mark E Winters and Jill M Winters Trust, Winters Jill M, Winters Mark E to Breneman Catherine L, Evans Mark S; Lot 315 Villages Of Thousand Oaks Village Iii; Oct. 4.
$281,836 Calatlantic Group Inc to Baptista Alyssa Michele, Mcdermott James W Jr; Lot 82 Old Mill Preserve; Oct. 4.
$280,000 Bruce J Love Revocable Trust, Love Bruce J to Reyes Anselmo Huerta, Reyes Teri Huerta; Belle Meade; Oct. 4.
$280,000 Mcguire Kandy, Mcguire Kevin to Trask Jean, Trask Richard; Lot 26 Tara; Oct. 8.
$280,000 Miller Megan M, Miller Shawn Daniel to Bogart Gary A, Bogart Janice L; J P Willemsens; Oct. 4.
$280,000 Warren Harry Thomas, Warren Sandra Marie to Wobmann Benedikt; Lot 12 Lake Forest Estates; Oct. 10.
$277,000 Freer Betty W, Freer Philip D to Mac Laren Eileen; Village I at Perico Bay Unit 634; Oct. 9.
$275,000 Eric M Thornton, Erika N Thornton to Ruffner Lawrence R, Ruffner Shirley M; Lot 119 Bougainvillea Place; Oct. 9.
$275,000 Lewis John Wayne, Lewis Vickie S to Oneal Nathan, Oneal Theresa L; Lot 126 Kingsfield Lakes; Oct. 5.
$270,000 Donald Olmstead and Miriam Olmstead Joint Living Trust, Olmstead Donald, Olmstead Miriam to Hannaford Jessica, Hannaford William Kane; Blk 2 Richards Addition to Palmetto; Oct. 10.
$270,000 Doran Patrick A, Doran Susan P to Dyer Candace Lesley; Callaway Glen at Golf Pointe Unit D 2; Oct. 8.
$270,000 Orgeron Erica R, Orgeron Gillon A Jr to Legg Jerry P; Lot 17 Catalina; Oct. 9.
$270,000 Pearson Richard B, Pearson Susan E to Kvocka Allen D, Kvocka Shirley A; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Iii Unit 302; Oct. 9.
$267,990 D R Horton Inc to Haynes Lowell Anthony, Yahne Sonya Lee; Lot 134 Willow Hammock; Oct. 10.
$266,400 Geartz Sheri A to Fifield Alan E, Fifield Deborah L; Lot 97 Lakeside Preserve; Oct. 4.
$265,300 Willard Valda to Mccomb Jennifer L; Palm Lakes Unit 86; Oct. 10.
$265,000 Atkinson Eileen C, Atkinson James E to Froelich Harlan; Lot 19 Hunters Grove; Oct. 10.
$265,000 Austin C Family Trust, C Austin Family Trust, Zoellner Calvin C, Zoellner Patricia L to White James A, White Molly A; Lot 135 River Plantation; Oct. 8.
$265,000 Gajan Timothy to Hanson Alexandra J, Hanson Russell E Ii; Lot 9 Blk A Randolph Court; Oct. 4.
$265,000 Riley Patrick R, Riley Stefanie A to Bjorn Nathan; Lot 78 Lionshead; Oct. 4.
$263,500 Koschara Dorothy A, Koschara Edward J to Gelardi Richard, Pisacano Dawn M; Lot 20 Blk D Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation; Oct. 10.
$263,000 Escobedo Judy, Escobedo Xavier to Hutton Judith E, Hutton Phillip M; Lot 15 Blk H Kingsfield; Oct. 9.
$261,990 D R Horton Inc to Peoples Jason Lamar, Peoples Stephanie; Lot 14 Willow Hammock; Oct. 9.
$261,990 D R Horton Inc to Woeliner Jason Lee, Woellner Jason Lee, York Jennifer Lynn; Lot 16 Willow Hammock; Oct. 9.
$261,000 Offerpad Spvborrower LLC to Reimers Lindsay, Reimers Mark; Lot 65 Briarwood; Oct. 8.
$260,000 Arthur Galiardo Jr and Joan Galiardo Joint Trust, Galiardo Arthur Jr, Galiardo Joan to Clarey Christina M, Dirocco Suzanne E; Lot 122 Highland Lakes; Oct. 10.
$260,000 Gingerich Amber L, Gingerich Jeffrey D to Weissman Mandy, Weissnian Jason; Blk 59 Creekwood; Oct. 9.
$258,300 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Weickert Sharon J; Lot 16 Blk 36 Crosscreek; Oct. 9.
$255,490 D R Horton Inc to Genestant Darlie Guillaume, Genestant Diquince; Lot 52 Villages Of Glen Creek; Oct. 10.
$255,000 D R Horton Inc to Pitts Lillian C; Lot 38 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Oct. 9.
$255,000 Mccaw Joan L, Mccaw Kim D to Steele Clayton D, Steele Nicole D; Lot 101 Cordova Lakes; Oct. 8.
$255,000 Rainwater Carrie R, Rainwater Dwight A to Chau Thang Wai, Chau Wilson, Chau Yee Fung; Lot 23 Creekwood; Oct. 8.
$254,990 D R Horton Inc to Law Gerald, Law Valerie Jean; Lot 77 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Oct. 9.
$253,000 Casperson Victoria to Kashdin Martina O; Lot 99 Heritage Harbour; Oct. 9.
$250,000 Byrne Michael to Shi Tianying; 0; Oct. 4.
$250,000 Hutchinson Deborah, Hutchinson Neil to Naegelin Dan A, Naegelin Lori; Lot 392 Sabal Harbour; Oct. 8.
$250,000 Peter T Hills to Lucy Christina Carol; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Ii Unit 407; Oct. 5.
$250,000 Sportelli Construction LLC to Cruz Courtney A; South Side Farms; Oct. 4.
$250,000 Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2011 2 Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates, Wells Fargo Bank to Real Estate Mortgage Grants and Down Payment Assistance Inc; Lot 2 Katies Oaks; Oct. 5.
$249,000 Hambrecht Carol E to Cerberus Sfr Holdings Ii L P; Lot 29 Blk D Country Oaks; Oct. 5.
$249,000 Revell Joan Elizabeth to Christensen Natalia, Likhacheva Natalia Yuryevna, Thompson Lance I; Blk A Atzroths Addition to Palmetto; Oct. 4.
$247,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Rayner Erin Michelle, Rotondo Linda K; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 104; Oct. 8.
$245,247 Highland Holdings Inc to Gadient Brian David, Gadient Sheryl Lynn; Lot 39 Amber Glen; Oct. 5.
$245,000 Buckner Christopher A, Buckner Eva A to Naley Carol, Naley Derek; Lot 116 Sugar Mill Lakes; Oct. 10.
$245,000 Kluk Michael, Schroeder Kim to Byers Catherine; Watch Ii at Waterlefe Unit 22B; Oct. 10.
$245,000 Langlois Denise R to Paist Stanley P; Lot 18 Blk 10 Village Green Of Bradenton; Oct. 8.
$245,000 Wirth Vandermine Eva, Wirth Vanermine Eva to Ainslie Leslie Hunter; Lot 8 Plantation Bay; Oct. 8.
$243,000 Ames Sherry to Moore Charles T Sr; Bayou Vista; Oct. 5.
$239,990 D R Horton Inc to Delancey Ashley Nicole; Lot 100 Willow Hammock; Oct. 10.
$238,990 D R Horton Inc to Kosoongnoen Vorawan; Lot 126 Willow Hammock; Oct. 10.
$238,990 D R Horton Inc to Delyanis Diane, Delyanis James; Lot 7 Villages Of Glen Creek; Oct. 9.
$238,400 Varga Deborah, Varga James K to Amarilla Pedro, Lopez Carmen; Lot 81 Northwood Park; Oct. 10.
$238,000 Lacy Thompson Laura to Klocksin James K, Klocksin Natty; Palm Court Villas Unit 4 A; Oct. 4.
$238,000 Nelson Paul M, Santana Stephanie R to Grunewald Kathy L, Grunewald Thomas K; Lot 1 Covered Bridge Estates; Oct. 5.
$237,500 Kmetzsch Karen S, Kmetzsch Melvin James Jr to Aultman Susan; Lot 106 Creekwood; Oct. 5.
$237,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Donald E Kaminski and Terrylyn Kaminski Revocable Living Trust, Kaminski Donald E, Kaminski Terrylyn; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 204; Oct. 8.
$237,000 Munns Michael E, Munns Shana L, Munns Shanna L to Galvan Jesus Armando Tovar, Urzua Alba Nancy Guadalupe; Lot 2 Blk G Braden River Lakes; Oct. 5.
$237,000 Scott Jeffrey R to Riverview 2016 LLC; Blk 53 Whitfield Estate; Oct. 10.
$236,990 D R Horton Inc to Exantus Edith, Exantus Wix; Lot 43 Willow Hammock; Oct. 10.
$236,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Stevens Family Trust, Stevens Janice H, Stevens Michael A; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 103; Oct. 8.
$236,500 Rhoda Lucy G to Goben Donald David, Kelley Michael A; Veranda Iii at River Strand Unit 2112; Oct. 10.
$236,000 Emily Jean Miller Revocable Living Trust, Miller Emily Jean Revocable Living Trust, Philips Edwin A to Mcallister Brooks E; Wanners; Oct. 5.
$235,000 Bafile Carol L, Bafile Elio to Mathey Jennifer; Lot 120 Garden Lakes Estates; Oct. 9.
$235,000 Tarnowsky Anne C, Tarnowsky Michael L to Merrill Jacob Michael, Merrill Loretta; Lot 2 Blk E Kingsfield; Oct. 5.
$235,000 Tomascak Emma Lee, Tomascak Peter to Joseph George P, Joseph Jacqueline M; Waterway Unit 334; Oct. 4.
$230,000 3Rd Dimension Properties LLC to Scott Brittani, Scott Kyle; Lot 11 Blk A Centre Lake; Oct. 9.
$230,000 Kelly Christopher, Kelly Kathleen to Murillo Laura, Murillo Vinicio, Vinicio and Laura Murillo Family Revocable Living Trust; Lot 69 San Michele at University Commons; Oct. 9.
$230,000 Maradona Ferdinand, Maradona Tammy Jo to Macgrath Susan M; Lot 49 Forest Creek; Oct. 4.
$230,000 Zacur Gary L, Zacur Sharon L to Nesland Judy; Lot 71 Blk 3 Cypress Pond Estates; Oct. 10.
$229,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Tufts Renee Lynn, Tufts Stephen Lee; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 202; Oct. 8.
$229,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Papa Kimberley A, Papa Mark C; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 203; Oct. 9.
$229,000 Ltc Signature Homes LLC to Mccracken Jason Eric; Lot 16 Aldrich Park; Oct. 10.
$229,000 Starowesky Cynthia K to Wiggins Robin D; Lot 68 Forest Creek; Oct. 10.
$228,000 Allen Aaron, Allen Stephanie to Pacius Yolande; Lot 1 Blk C Braden River Lakes; Oct. 5.
$228,000 Calcap LLC to Pasapera Alex, Pasapera Nelda N; Lot 15 Woods Of Whitfield; Oct. 5.
$226,000 Baggett Susan to Deyoung Kimberly Marie, Deyoung Michael K; Lot 35 River Sound; Oct. 10.
$225,151 Fernandez Hector M, Fernandez Whitney to Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC; Lot 12 Blk F Kingsfield; Oct. 10.
$225,000 Cyclone 401K Trust, Grosch Thomas G to Grosch Carol A; Lot 15 Forest Pines; Oct. 8.
$225,000 Howell Eric D, Riverdale Land Trust Agreement to Anna Maria LLC; Blk 1 John Fogartys; Oct. 4.
$224,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Ruggiero Frank A, Ruggiero Jacqueline A; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 102; Oct. 8.
$224,000 Cowart Darlene Joy, Cowart David to Reed Todd Alan, Reed Vicki Lynn; Lot 63 Harborage On Braden River; Oct. 10.
$221,000 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Fleurissaint Serilus; Lot 179 Willow Walk; Oct. 10.
$220,000 Smith Catherine I, Smith Gary H to Carter Rose A, Carter Thomas E; Lot 511 Harrison Ranch; Oct. 4.
$218,800 Cestero Ashley M, Colon Jose Cestero to Allen Jay, Allen Lezlee E; Lot 193 Harrison Ranch; Oct. 8.
$215,000 Lutz Barbara J to Yearsley Timothy E, Young Catherine Trunell; Lot 20 Palm View Gardens; Oct. 4.
$215,000 Meach Gerald E, Meach Susan C, Susan C Meach Living Trust to Litz Alan J; Lot 96 Covered Bridge Estates; Oct. 4.
$215,000 Stapp Andrea Nadine, Storti Andrea Nadine, Storti Patrick Michael to Ditommaso Brianna Dawn, Williams David Lynn; Palmetto Point Addition; Oct. 5.
$212,500 Fus Holdings LLC to Coombs Kemarley, Kyle Patricia; Forest Creek; Oct. 4.
$210,000 Colabella Annette R, Jmh Irrevocable Trust to Rush Barbara; Villas Of Eagle Creek Unit 6230; Oct. 9.
$210,000 Yelin Family Revocable Trust, Yelin Joy C to West Karin L, West Norman R; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Ii Unit 24A; Oct. 4.
$208,250 Sharrit Melinda J, Sharrit Norman V Jr to Schmidt Patricia G, Schmidt Richard C; Pine Trace Unit 32; Oct. 5.
$208,000 Asbury Mary to Craig Jessica L, Craig Ryan M; Blk 11 Poinciana Park; Oct. 4.
$207,392 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Degenhart Alan, Degenhart Irene; Lot 36 Estuary; Oct. 9.
$206,000 Quint Alice F, Quint Danny R to Mcgrath Karita, Mcgrath Thomas; Estuaries Ii Unit A 503; Oct. 8.
$205,000 Sklarevski Mary E, Stallings Boris Alex to Costelli Joanne, Provenzano John, Provenzano Shannon; Grand Estuary Iii at River Strand Unit 421; Oct. 9.
$202,990 D R Horton Inc to Dorvelus Henry C; Lot 30 Willow Hammock; Oct. 10.
$200,000 Kohler Christine M, Kohler Eugene B to Knorr Richard M, Knorr Sharon A; Avista Of Palm Air Unit 4134; Oct. 10.
$200,000 Marter Agnieszka, Urban Wojciech to Zafirovska Biljana, Zafirovski Nikola; Saba Bay Unit 9 2; Oct. 5.
$200,000 Ogurek Alfred G, Ogurek Leo Barbara J to Piccolo Nicodemo, Piccolo Robert; Village Iii at Perico Bay Club Unit 614; Oct. 10.
$198,000 Oquinn Rodney, Oquinn Tina to Emery Christofer, Emery Florinda; Palmetto Point; Oct. 10.
$195,900 Sturgis Dave E Jr, Sturgis David E Jr to Lozano Angelica M, Lozano Marvin Daniel; Lot 43 Blk H Tangleo Park; Oct. 9.
$195,000 Comstock Katherine, Comstock Zachary D to Jones Jonathan, Rose Natalie; Lot 4 Blk E Villages Of Lakeside South; Oct. 4.
$195,000 High Road Group LLC to Talavera Katherine, Talavera Miguel; Woodman Subdivision Of Bradenton; Oct. 8.
$195,000 Houcke Anthony J, Houcke Denise M to Ormsby Debra H, Ormsby Wayne K; Pine Bay Forest Unit 9; Oct. 8.
$192,053 Weissman Jason L, Weissman Mandy L to Offerpad LLC, Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC; Lot 18 Kew Gardens; Oct. 9.
$190,500 Beasley Lashanne to Sookram Kharamchandra; Lot 1 Blk 4 Houghtons Addition to New Memphis; Oct. 9.
$190,000 Boggs Carl D, Boggs Janice L to Delgado Yessica, Valle Magdaleno; Blk P Map Of Bears; Oct. 9.
$187,500 Hart Blair, Jablonski Blair, Jablonski Nicholas to Tranquilino Isaac; Pt 24-35-17; Oct. 10.
$187,400 R L Koontz Construction Inc to Newman Marcus R, Newman Paula L; Lot 4 Ancient Oaks; Oct. 8.
$187,000 Carroll John E, Carroll Khristin P to Simpson James W; Lot 2 Blk L Spanish Point; Oct. 4.
$186,800 Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Sheffield Glenn Homeowners Association Inc, Wimette Michael to Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC; Lot 16 Sheffield Glenn 2017 Ca 001874; Oct. 4.
$186,550 Stringer Loyal S, Stringer Sandra L to Gamble Holly Layne; Lot 2 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; Oct. 5.
$185,000 Ackles James W Iii, Ackles Julianna C to Aguero Dayami Verdecia, Batista Aramys Cordiez; Lot 107 Clear View Manor; Oct. 8.
$185,000 Clark Susan Rose to Lieb Rebecca A, Lieb Thomas J; Pine Bay Forest Unit 19; Oct. 8.
$185,000 Draper Derek J, Draper Jodi to Lugo Jessica, Rubio Feliciano; Lot 50 Oak View; Oct. 9.
$185,000 Farnham Partnership Llp to Miller Betty Anne; Palm Grove Unit 7 101; Oct. 4.
$185,000 Garner James W, Garner Susan J, James W Garner Family Trust to Ierulli David, Ierulli Donna; 0; Oct. 8.
$185,000 Tomkat Holdings LLC to Dfm Palmetto LLC; Canal Road Commercial Park; Oct. 5.
$180,000 Bullock David R, Bullock Donna J to Cecilio Rafael, Mesa Aida Enriqueta Pupo; Lot 11 Blk 2 Country Club Acres; Oct. 4.
$179,900 Millheim Donna M, Millheim Edwin A to Zamora Maria M Benavides; Lot 3 Blk 6 Country Club Acres; Oct. 9.
$179,000 Barney Donna, Meunier Donna, Meunier Paul, Meunier Paul E to Lareau Michele; Pine Bay Forest Unit 15; Oct. 4.
$179,000 Hehle August M, Hehle Maryann to Wozniak Jonathan, Wozniak Richard; Shorewalk Bath Tennis Club Unit 102; Oct. 5.
$175,000 Fairhomes Sunshine Housing Llp to Nunez Roberto Avila; Lot 138 Manatee Palms; Oct. 10.
$175,000 Ltd Family Trust LLC to De Galarza Maria Angela Borja, Medina Joaquin Galarza; Pt 15-35-17; Oct. 5.
$172,000 Connaughton Termjai to Gonzales Alexsandra, Gonzales Marco A, Toscano Manuel Castillo; Blk 1 Winter Gardens; Oct. 4.
$170,000 Jaramillo Janet J to Miller Kathryn L, Miller Richard L; Lot 103 Peridia; Oct. 4.
$170,000 Kozinsky Anna M to Crowder Danielle Renee; Palm View Gardens; Oct. 8.
$169,000 Christenson LLC to Hernandez Juan, Hernandez Mirtha; Lot 36 Blk 3 Palmetto Country Club Estates; Oct. 4.
$166,000 Heist Clark J to Chimera Nancy M, Chimera Paul A; Fernwood Unit 24; Oct. 8.
$165,000 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Sassano Catherine Howell, Sassano John Brian; Lot 183 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 9.
$165,000 Pfost Lavanda to Constantine John; Lot 16 Blk R Sandpointe Estates; Oct. 8.
$160,000 Beran David, Beran Lillian to Dyer Lawrence R; Lot 41 Avondale; Oct. 9.
$160,000 Braasch Joan, Braasch Walter A, Braasch Walter A Jr to Bigelow Brenda A, Mann Roderick Eugene; Lot 1 Blk 2 Overstreet Park; Oct. 9.
$160,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Rios Jose G Molina; Lot 40 Oak Haven; Oct. 9.
$159,000 Harris Judith M to Wevodau Michael F; Timber Creek Unit 1511; Oct. 9.
$158,579 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Madsen Ashley M, Madsen Craig D; Lot 26 Tides End; Oct. 9.
$157,200 Vk Trevesta LLC to Weekley Homes LLC; Trevesta; Oct. 9.
$157,000 Eagle Jane, Yeagle M Reese to Def Revocable Trust, Flaiz David F, Flaiz Ellen M; Vizcaya Unit 1308; Oct. 10.
$153,700 Williams Kathryn, Williams Simon G to Stickler Cory M; Blk C Tangelo Park; Oct. 10.
$152,500 Snedic Ruth, Ystad Don to Roberts Jane M; Southwinds at Five Lakes Unit 256; Oct. 5.
$150,000 Pierce Ada Jean M, Pierce Bob G to Roll Andrew; Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 12 101; Oct. 8.
$148,000 Colby Barbara Heselton to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 1 Blk G Country Club Heights 2016 Ca 003734; Oct. 4.
$147,000 Putt Robert, Rougeux Putt Denise to Pease Tiffany L; Onaham Farms; Oct. 9.
$145,000 Jacobs Zane S to Smith Melissa, Smith Timothy; Pomello Park; Oct. 8.
$143,079 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Tomaino Michael J, Tomaino Michele; Lot 11 Tides End; Oct. 10.
$143,000 Campbell Judith H to Cosmo Hendricks Salna, Salna Cosmo Hendricks Living Trust; Wildewood Springs Ii A Unit 181D; Oct. 8.
$140,000 Harbor Bay Equity LLC to Henderson Brandon; Palmetto Point; Oct. 4.
$140,000 Hong Jane W to Frank Joseph, Frank Linda; Lot 3 Blk 14 Sabal Harbour; Oct. 9.
$138,150 Northfield Christopher J, Northfield June C to Leon Edier Alejandro; Lot 32 Cortez Estates; Oct. 8.
$135,000 Pearce Grant to Costello Susan B; Willowbrook Unit 4302; Oct. 4.
$135,000 Yoder Evelyn P to Kahley Richard L; Lot 12 Blk B Palmetto Gardens; Oct. 9.
$133,377 Shannon Rowland P Jr to D and B Ministries Inc; Blk 9 Poinciana Park; Oct. 4.
$132,900 Snook Angela B, Snook Carla M, Snook Edwin C, Snook Ronald D to Weir Brian E; Cambridge Village Unit 51; Oct. 9.
$132,000 507 12Th St W Land Trust, Star Pointe Capital LLC to Vidovich Bryan; Lot 31 Village Of The Palms; Oct. 8.
$132,000 England Mary Lou to Mckown Kelli; Courtyard Square Unit 30; Oct. 8.
$131,000 Dederer Thomas, Dederer Verna to Curtin Diane, Curtin Mark R; Serenata Sarasota; Oct. 9.
$130,000 Peters James A, Peters Joyce M to Stuart David; Village at Tara Unit 711; Oct. 4.
$130,000 Sartin Joseph J, Sartin Shelly M to Zof Diana M; Palms Of Cortez Unit 18; Oct. 8.
$125,000 Brody Linda S, Shamber Linda S, Shamber Philip J to Noel Shamsky A; Shadybrook Village Unit 88C 1; Oct. 10.
$125,000 Lake Club Investors LLC to Small Allison, Small Howard J; Lot 22 Lake Club; Oct. 9.
$125,000 Lucas Cynthia A to Desaulnier Denise; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apts Unit 223; Oct. 5.
$123,500 Moleski Helen C to Mr Cooper, Nationstar Mortgage LLC; Wildewood Springs Ii B Unit 145 2018 Ca 000702; Oct. 4.
$120,000 Sanchez Maria E to Budzinski Beverly A; Cordova Villas Unit A; Oct. 10.
$115,000 Debra Kupcak Solo K Account 140100176, Provident Trust Group LLC to Jsl LLC; River Preserve Unit 3104; Oct. 9.
$115,000 Niles Rose Mary to Fruehauf Ricky Lee; Lot 12 Blk J Tidevue Estates; Oct. 5.
$115,000 Smith Melissa, Smith Timothy to Archer Jeffery A, Johnson Charlotte V; Lot 532 Preserve at Panther Ridge; Oct. 5.
$108,500 Miele Joseph F, Miele Mary J to Dejong Mary Jane; Ironwood Eleventh Unit 304 M; Oct. 4.
$107,000 45Th 704 Land Trust, Ehb Of Tampa Bay Inc to Casey Kyle B; Lot 6 Summerfield Estates; Oct. 8.
$104,900 Bozell Linda L, Cosgrove Mark S to Daughtry Frederick D, Daughtry Selena; Blk C Sharp and Turners Addition to Bradenton; Oct. 10.
$104,363 Hawthorne Terri, Hawthorne Troy to Hawthorne Terri; Lot 17 Blk 17 Palma Sok Park; Oct. 9.
$100,000 Odonnell Cynthia, Odonnell Patrick to Gruis Gracka M; Desoto Square Villas Unit 9 C; Oct. 10.
$99,900 Klear Charlotte A, Klear Richard F to Jones Patricia E; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 6; Oct. 4.
$99,900 Offerpad Spvborrower16 LLC to Carl Cherie Ann; Shadybrook Village Unit 137 C; Oct. 5.
$96,000 Hanoeqprop LLC to Jsl LLC; River Preserve Unit 3207; Oct. 8.
$92,000 Keith Linda to Alamo Nadynem; Desoto Square Villas Woodpark Unit 103; Oct. 10.
$91,000 Pan Xinzhen to Pierce Mary L, Pierce Walter H; Mirror Lake Unit 4006; Oct. 10.
$90,000 Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC to Zoeller Adam Vincent; Ironwood Third Unit 203 D; Oct. 10.
$90,000 Perez Jose Rodolfo Jr to Rosenzweig Leah; Lot 20 Blk K Heather Hills Estates; Oct. 5.
$90,000 Yee Ken W, Yee Teresa to Hancock Melanie S; Harbor Pines Unit 3; Oct. 8.
$89,000 Steele Ederal D, Steele Sharon Lowe to Franklin Cevensonn; Lot 73 Fairway Acres; Oct. 8.
$88,000 White Lisa S to Queen Roy D; Parkway Villas Unit 1; Oct. 8.
$85,000 Butler Suzanne M to Wright Earl W; Lot 18 Blk 9 Cortez Gardens; Oct. 5.
$85,000 Lincoln Krystle, Randall Keosha Lincoln to Glasgow Harris Loyd, Harris Loyd Glasgow Revocable Living Trust; Lot 8 Lincoln Place; Oct. 10.
$85,000 Trajan, Trajan LLC to Pena Brenda J, Pena Ismael; Shadybrook Village Unit 13 B; Oct. 8.
$79,000 Muegel Martha R to Johnson Davied Lorenzo Sr, Johnson Marshal Kirkling; Palm Lake Estates Unit 197; Oct. 9.
$78,500 Tarrant Mary F to Fisher Marvin G, Gowarty Diane; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 237; Oct. 8.
$77,500 Foos James E, Foos Michael T to Bradley Dwight, Bradley Geralyn; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 301; Oct. 9.
$75,000 Dirksen Mary, Sherzad Zaland to Johnson Matroni Teri L; Second Bayshore Unit C 21; Oct. 10.
$74,000 Macdonald Carman A, Macdonald Linda C, Macdonald Pit Group to Hillmann Adam; Lot 3 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; Oct. 4.
$72,500 Morrison Brent, Morrison Bryan to Macleod Kylee; Lot 7 Blk D Gateway East; Oct. 5.
$70,000 Cook Teresa H to Lopez Oscar Dolores; Lot 42 Orange Ridge; Oct. 5.
$70,000 Lewis Foster A to Sennett Cheryl; Second Bayshore Unit A 2; Oct. 8.
$70,000 Peckham Lorraine S to Ajoy Washington, Jaramillo Zeneida; Desoto Square Villas Unit 108; Oct. 10.
$67,900 Bruce Williams Benchmark Homes LLC to Gonzmart Cassandra L, Hill Michael P Jr; Lot 1007 Winding River; Oct. 10.
$67,000 Demauro Lisa, Neri Tony to Share Jason; Lot 114 Pinecrest; Oct. 9.
$66,700 Koeller Frederick Alexander, Koeller John Allen to Meyers Ida; Lot 66 Hibiscus Park; Oct. 10.
$65,000 Hernz Properties LLC to Spire David L; Blk 4 Blanchards Resub; Oct. 4.
$65,000 Roy Bonnie Lynn, Roy Brian K to Markovic Milivoj; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 409; Oct. 10.
$64,000 Dublin Revocable Trust, Evanoff Stephen I to James Karen R, Karen R James Revocable Living Trust; Garden Walk Unit 2001; Oct. 4.
$60,000 Lester Timothy E to Mekhail Julie; Shadybrook Village Unit 89D; Oct. 9.
$57,000 Brady Ruth K to Obrien Kellie Michelle, Obrien Martha Marie, Sartain John Paul; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 301; Oct. 5.
$55,000 Coull Bruce A, Coull Julie K to Hooper James Lee, Hooper Pamela K; Fair Lane Acres; Oct. 8.
$55,000 Dunn Pamela A, Pamela A Dunn Revocable Trust to Kelsey Charles M Iii, Lafrance Kelsey Susan; Lot 22 Blk E Tidevue Estates; Oct. 9.
$55,000 Mercatante Judith to Costache Lee Alexander; Oakwood Villas Unit 57; Oct. 4.
$54,900 Morrison Kathleen, Morrison Melvyn to Ryan Gene A; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 633; Oct. 9.
$51,000 4A LLC to Benevolent Overlord LLC; Lot C Summerfield Estates; Oct. 8.
$50,000 Amad Maria Terezinha Nogueira De Sa, De Sa Amad Maria Terezinha Nogueira, Neto Mustapha Amad, Sa Amad Maria Terezinha Nogueira De to De Oliveira Delza Baptista, De Oliveira Fernando Antonio Baptista; Lot 41 Blk A Glenn Lakes; Oct. 9.
$49,900 Northrup Julie A, Pomroy James C, Pomroy Jan L to Kitching Patricia; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 207 D; Oct. 10.
$47,500 Whitman Place LLC to Revolution Holdings LLC; Shadybrook Village Unit 65 C; Oct. 8.
$47,346 Roberts Ivy Giles, Roberts Timothy L to Roberts Ivy Giles, Roberts Timothy L; Pt 3-35-20; Oct. 9.
$45,000 Alawine Andrew Collin to Watts Richard; Lot 16 Biltmore Court; Oct. 9.
$45,000 Collins Carldon Arthur to Watts Richard; Lot 16 Biltmore Court; Oct. 9.
$43,500 Flynn Casey C, Flynn Cheryl L to Hla Fidu Inc; Lot 20 Blk B Floridana Mobile Homesite; Oct. 9.
$42,500 Allen Marilynn R, Stroud Thomas R to Bundy Dennis A; Burgundy Unit 340; Oct. 8.
$42,500 Mirelli Alexander H, Mirelli Patricia M to May Elmer, May Jacqueline; Blk H Fair Lane Acres; Oct. 8.
$40,000 Dibble Dale L, Dibble Marilyn L to Uma Fidu Inc; Lot 148 Fair Lane Acres; Oct. 8.
$40,000 Lennon Linda to Lawson Dan; Lot 8 Blk F Bayshore Gardens; Oct. 10.
$34,000 Eastin Betty A, Eastin Michael J, Eastin Robert G, Eastin William S, Smith Teresa A, Williams Judith S to Eatherly Franklin M; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1512 25 Adw 2016 Cp 001105; Oct. 4.
$25,000 Mccoy Kenneth A, Polyakovics Margaret A to Chamberlain Marlys, Norlund Delroy; Lot 12 Blk 21 Trailer Estates; Oct. 8.
$21,050 Kinghorn Lillian R to Northrup Julie A, Pomroy James C, Pomroy Jan L; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 207 D; Oct. 10.
$14,300 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 101; Oct. 9.
$3,800 Getter Bonnie, Wood Elizabeth B, Wood Percy G to Jet Park Mobile Home Owners Association Inc; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 29; Oct. 9.
$100 Roach Andrea, Roach David G, Roach Erika to Newbrough Gerald J; 0; Oct. 10.
$100 Wiles Nancy L, Wiles Spencer to Via Roma Beach Resort Owners Association Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 21; Oct. 9.
$10 Adams Robert Lewis, Adams Susan Lynn to Adams Robert Lewis, Clay Kristy A; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 293; Oct. 4.
$10 Ambrose Joseph V, Ambrose Richard A, Swalm Nicole B to Rnj Holdings Of Florida LLC; Lot 12 River Club South; Oct. 5.
$10 Amighi Amir, Burns Amighi Kelleen to Amighi Amir Hooshang, Burns Amighl Kelleen Marie, Kelleen Marie Burns Amighi Revocable Trust; Northgate Of Longboat Key Unit 4; Oct. 5.
$10 Andrew J Nutlay Revocable Trust, Elaine R Nutlay Revocable Trust, Nutlay Andrew J, Nutlay Elaine R to Andrew J and Elaine R Nutlay Living Trust, Nutlay Andrew J, Nutlay Elaine R; Lot 22 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 4.
$10 Antony Miles D to Antony Miles D, Breckman Antony Sydney Colleen, Breckman Jodi L; Lot 338 Heritage Harbour; Oct. 10.
$10 Arnold F Saraw Family Trust, Myers Steven L to Walter Alexander J; 0; Oct. 4.
$10 Arnsby Ester, Arnsby James B to Arnsby James B; Lot 68 Blk 7 Barrington Ridge; Oct. 10.
$10 Ash Glyndon D, Hunt Carolle Jean to Ash Glyndon D, Hunt Carolle Jean, Hunt Christopher Bernard, Rosenstock Catherine Marie Hunt; Blk 2 Tropical Shores; Oct. 8.
$10 Ashley Amy, Ashly Amy, Green John A, Green Joshua A to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 109; Oct. 10.
$10 Bates John W, Bates Marion M to Bates John W, Bates Marion M; Fairways Two at Pinebrook Unit 202; Oct. 10.
$10 Benevento Dolores L to Benevento Dolores L, Dolores L Benevento Trust; Lot 13 Arbor Grande; Oct. 10.
$10 Berit Roberts Living Trust, Roberts Berit, Roberts Thomas A to Roberts Berit, Roberts Family Revocable Living Trust, Roberts Thomas A; Watch Ii at Waterlefe Unit 32 A; Oct. 10.
$10 Bilotti Alfred A, Bilotti Audrey L to Bilotti Alfred A, Bilotti Audrey L, Chamberlain Jennifer, Peterson Christine B; Lot 120 Blk 26 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Oct. 5.
$10 Brown Suzanne L to Brown Suzanne L, Suzanne L Brown Trust; Pt 8-37-22; Oct. 4.
$10 Carroll Dallas, Dallas Carroll Revocable Living Trust to Hutto Jill M; Or2721 Pg0824; Oct. 8.
$10 Celeste Charles R, Lee Marguerite, Lee Terrence to Celeste Charles R, Lee Marguerite M, Lee Terrence E; Ironwood Fourteenth Unit 202 N; Oct. 10.
$10 Cheeseman Kathleen to Cheeseman Family Trust, Cheeseman Kathleen; Lot 10 Blk B River Walk at River Isles; Oct. 9.
$10 Childress Randall Scott to Childress R Scott Trust, Childress Randall Scott, R Scott Childress Trust; Bimini Bay Estates; Oct. 4.
$10 Chun Patricia, Chun Young N to 8153 Miramar Way LLC; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Iii Unit 201; Oct. 10.
$10 Ciemniecki Amelia Patricia, Ciemniecki Raymond S Sr, Ciemniecki Revocable Trust Agreement to Duplexes LLC; Or2744 Pg1580; Oct. 4.
$10 Ciemniecki Patricia A, Ciemniecki Raymond S to R and K Properties 4304 LLC; Or2744 Pg1578; Oct. 4.
$10 Cooper Kevin J to Cooper Kevin J; Bridgeport Unit 109; Oct. 10.
$10 Cox Darlene, Cox Donald W to Cox Darlene, Cox Donald W, Donald W Cox and Darlene Cox Revocable Trust; Lot 81 Woodlawn Lakes; Oct. 9.
$10 Cox Darlene, Cox Donald W to Cox Darlene, Cox Donald W; Lot 81 Woodlawn Lakes; Oct. 9.
$10 Crane Betty F, Crane Frederick J to Crane Betty F, Crane Frederick J, Frederick J Crane and Betty F Crane Revocable Living Trust; Lot 4 Bridgewater; Oct. 4.
$10 Da Lullo Rhon, Lullo Anthony F, Lullo Rhonda L, Lullo Tony to Lullo Anthony F, Lullo Rhonda L; Lot 42 River Place; Oct. 4.
$10 Damiano Sheila A, Damiano Thomas J to Damiano Stephanie Ann, Damiano Thomas J; Lot 31 Blk D Country Oaks; Oct. 10.
$10 Davis Linda L to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 108; Oct. 10.
$10 Del Valle Andrea to Botero William F, Valencia Olga L; Lot 51 Manatee Palms; Oct. 4.
$10 Derosier Donna Marie, Derosier Nominee Trust, Dumont John P to Derosier Alfred C; Golf Lakes Residentscooperative Unit 324; Oct. 9.
$10 Donohue James to Donohue James, White Johnna; Lot 3082 River Club South; Oct. 5.
$10 Dyer Lawrence R to Dyer Gregory M; Lot 40 Avondale; Oct. 9.
$10 Enger Donald R, Enger Marcia D to Blanchard Katherine Enger, Enger Timothy Jay; Lot 68 Perico Bay Club; Oct. 8.
$10 Esquivel Eulalia to Rios Juan Carlos; Lot 40 Country Palms; Oct. 4.
$10 Feeney Chi Long, Feeney Michael to Feeney Chi Long, Feeney Michael J, Michael J Feeney and Chi Long Feeney Revocable Living Trust; Lot 314 R Esplanade; Oct. 4.
$10 Giaimo Betty S to Giaimo Betty S, Schneider Jennifer L; Lot 46 Blk A Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation; Oct. 5.
$10 Gildersleeve Andrew C, Gildersleeve Kathleen A to Gildersleeve Andrew C, Gildersleeve Kathleen A, Gildersleeve Living Trust; Cypress Strand Unit 14 201; Oct. 4.
$10 Glezen John G, Glezen Linda P to Barrow Michelle L, Barrow Robert Y Iv; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 14; Oct. 4.
$10 Gradl Brenda, Gradl David to Brenda and David Gradl Revocable Trust, Gradl Brenda S, Gradl David M; Lot 11 Blk A River Park at Mote Ranch; Oct. 5.
$10 Grady James W, Grady Patricia A to Grady James W, Grady Patricia A, James W and Patricia A Grady Living Trust; Or2718 Pg4972; Oct. 5.
$10 Greene Kim A, Heroux Amy A to Greene Kim A, Heroux Amy A; Lot 87 Central Park; Oct. 5.
$10 Heagerty David J to David J Heagerty Revocable Trust, Heagerty David J; Lot 38 Richmond Park; Oct. 5.
$10 Himes Gordon K, Himes Terri L to Ulman Kristopher Dale, Ulman Michelle; Inst 201841058865; Oct. 8.
$10 Holland Alan R, Holland Roxann R, Holland Sandra R, Holland William G to Gulf Street City Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 1; Oct. 10.
$10 Howe Frank D to Frank D Howe Trust, Howe Frank D; River Isles; Oct. 9.
$10 Hoyt Sheila S to Hoyt Sheila S, Sheila S Hoyt Revocable Trust Agreement; Lot 10 Blk B Cape Vista; Oct. 4.
$10 Hughes Marlea Jane to Hughes Marlea Jane, Knipp Wanda; Pt 32-36-21; Oct. 9.
$10 Hughes Marlea Jane to Hughes Marlea Jane, Knipp Wanda; Pt 32-36-21; Oct. 9.
$10 Irvine Amy E, Irvine Brent L to Amy E Irvine and Brent L Irvine Revocable Trust, Irvine Amy E Revocable Trust, Irvine Brent L Revocable Trust; Lot 610 Copperstone; Oct. 4.
$10 Jeanne Taylor Rozarnus Revocable Living Trust, Michaels Kathleen L Rozamus, Reese Michael to Neely Patricia Reese, Reese Michael, Reese Patricia, Sachtjen Cynthia Reese; Lot 8 Blk 14 West Wind Shores; Oct. 9.
$10 Johnson Homes Of West Florida Inc to Johnson Properties Of West Florida LLC; Lot 8 Blk H Azure Shores; Oct. 9.
$10 Joseph Li Revocable Trust, Li Cheryl, Li Joseph to Li Cheryl Dawn, Li Family Trust, Li Joseph; Lot 44 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 4.
$10 Keenan W Kintz and Lori L Kintz Trust, Kintz Keenan W, Kintz Lori L to Manatee School For The Arts, Renaissance Arts and Education Inc; Or2722 Pg2406; Oct. 8.
$10 Kirkpatrick Diane H, Kirkpatrick Kenneth L to Kirkpatrick David A, Kirkpatrick Diane H, Kirkpatrick Kenneth L, Kirkpatrick Michael A, Kirkpatrick Thomas L, Kirkpatrick Timothy J, Osgood Karen; Lot 2 Blk 56 Trailer Estates; Oct. 9.
$10 Kirkpatrick Kenneth to Kirkpatrick David A, Kirkpatrick Kenneth, Kirkpatrick Michael A, Kirkpatrick Thomas L, Kirkpatrick Timothy J, Osgood Karen; Lot 6 Blk 29 Trailer Estates; Oct. 9.
$10 Kocher Cleo H to Cleo H Kocher Trust, Kocher Cleo H; Pt 15-35-20; Oct. 9.
$10 Kreppel Herbert C Jr, Kreppel Madeline E to Herbert C Kreppel Jr and Madeline E Kreppel Revocable Living Trust, Kreppel Herbert C Jr, Kreppel Madeline E; Lot 29 Quail Run; Oct. 4.
$10 Krohmer Patricia to Krohmer Patricia, Patricia Krohmer Trust; Lot 3 Blk L Highland Shores; Oct. 9.
$10 La Scala Linda J, Lascala Linda to La Scala Linda J, Linda J La Scala Trust; Lot 110 Peridia; Oct. 4.
$10 Lapointe Sherri L, Wright Sherri L to Byrne Michael; Lot J Blk 47 Whitfield Estates On Sarasota Bay; Oct. 4.
$10 Lee Eunjung, Schwarz Eunjung L to Schwarz David W; Lot 62 Beck Estates; Oct. 8.
$10 Leighton Guy F to Guy Franklin Leighton Revocable Living Trust, Leighton Guy F; Lot 5 Blue Heron; Oct. 4.
$10 List Albert L, List Marilyn R to List Albert L, List Marilyn R, List Todd R, List Trevor E, List Troy M, Riemer Christina; Blk 56 Trailer Estates; Oct. 5.
$10 Loop Brenda A to Brenda A Loop Living Trust, Loop Brenda A; Lot 227 Central Park; Oct. 8.
$10 Manfredi Elizabeth A to Manfredi Elizabeth A, Manfredi Justin W, Manfredi Kristin E; Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 7946; Oct. 4.
$10 Mccourt Brian D to Nawracaj Andrew, Turgeon Lynn; Or2583 Pg5612; Oct. 10.
$10 Mcgee Dorothy K, Mcgee Larry G Sr to Dubbs Debra, Mcgee Dorothy K, Mcgee Larry G Sr; Blk L Fair Lane Acres; Oct. 4.
$10 Mcnab James, Mcnab Shea to Mcnab Shea; Lot 219 Sabal Harbour; Oct. 10.
$10 Mechlin Ronald to Mechlin Ronald D, Ronald D Mechlin Trust; Whitney Beach Unit 162; Oct. 8.
$10 Mellett Sean, Sirois Raymond A to Mellett Sean, Sirois Raymond A; Lot 12 Covered Bridge Estates; Oct. 9.
$10 Milazzo Jesse, Milazzo Sarah to Moehle Sexton Frances L; Lot 9 Blk 5 Pelots Addition to Bradenton Florida; Oct. 8.
$10 Mitchell Margie D to Mitchell Family Trust, Mitchell Margie D, Mitchell Wren Michelle; Blk B J B Leffingwells Addition to Ellenton; Oct. 4.
$10 Myers E Jacqueline to E Jacqueline Myers Revocable Living Trust, Heisse Jacqueline J, Myers E Jacqueline, Myers Louis W; Lot 112 Palma Sola Trace; Oct. 9.
$10 Neely Patricia Reese, Reese Michael, Reese Patricia, Sachtjen Cynthia Reese to Aloha Spirit LLC; Lot 8 Blk 14 West Wind Shores; Oct. 9.
$10 Newman Marcus R, Newman Paula L to Newmana Paula L; Lot 4 Ancient Oaks; Oct. 8.
$10 Nieves David to Nieves Nathalie; Lot 16 Bend Of Terra Ceia Ii; Oct. 4.
$10 Nosbisch Arthur M, Nosbisch May Jean to Nosbisch May Jean; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 268; Oct. 8.
$10 Offerpad Spvborrower8 LLC to Mcferrin Blake R; Inst 201841083771; Oct. 9.
$10 Owens Rocky L to Owens Donna S; Riverdale Revised; Oct. 4.
$10 Pelham Lee Edward to Ambrose Joseph V, Ambrose Richard A, Swalm Nicole B; Lot 12 River Club South; Oct. 8.
$10 Pelham Norma Jean Ambrose to Ambrose Joseph V, Ambrose Richard A, Swalm Nicole B; Lot 12 River Club South; Oct. 8.
$10 Peters Carol A, Peters Robert E to Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 209; Oct. 10.
$10 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Kuzma Gregg, Kuzma Karen; Or2738 Pg2202; Oct. 8.
$10 Quicken Loans Inc to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 110 Stone Creek 2Ad; Oct. 9.
$10 Rem Properties Iv Inc to Martin Richard E Iii, Mary Jane Martin Trust, Smith Mary Jane; Pt 25-34-19; Oct. 8.
$10 Reynoso Judy, Reynoso Roberto to Cundeamor LLC; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Vi Unit 1303; Oct. 10.
$10 Richardson Daniel H, Richardson Elaine B to Schelfhout Anthony T, Schelfhout Barbara V, Schelfhout John J; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 9; Oct. 8.
$10 Sachs Karen Ruth to Butler Brooke Erin; Lot 129 Eagle Trace; Oct. 8.
$10 Savicki Robert J to Savicki Robert J, Stockman Tijuana; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 106; Oct. 10.
$10 Smith Tina M to Smith Charles F; Lot 95 Sunny Lakes Estates; Oct. 10.
$10 Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc to Green John A; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 109; Oct. 10.
$10 Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc to Ashley Amy; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 209; Oct. 10.
$10 Snook Angela B, Snook Carla M, Snook Edwin C, Snook Ronald D to Weir Brian E; Cambridge Village Unit 51 Or2750 Pg6037; Oct. 9.
$10 Starczewski Aimee to Starczewski Aimee, Starczewski Genevieve; 0; Oct. 8.
$10 Stone Michael G, Stone Susan L to Stone Michael G, Stone Susan L; Lot 11 Blk I Tidevue Estates; Oct. 5.
$10 Strom Judith E, Strom Rodney A to Catanzaro Cheryl L, Judith E Strom Revocable Trust, Strom Judith E, Strumreiter Teresa L; Lot 106 Cordova Lakes; Oct. 4.
$10 Thomas Deborah A to Thomas Deborah A, Thomas Michael J; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 163; Oct. 9.
$10 Thomas Nadine E, Thomas Timothy J to Thomas Nadine E; Chateau Village Unit 88; Oct. 8.
$10 Verardi Mary E, Verardi Melvin H to Mary E Verardi Revocable Trust, Verardi Mary E; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 6; Oct. 5.
$10 Weaver Marilyn, Wood Karen M to Wood Jeffrey D, Wood Karen M; Lot 7076 Mill Creek; Oct. 8.
$10 Winn Ernest O to Ernest O Winn Living Trust, Winn Ernest O; Lot 18 Blk C Southwood Village; Oct. 4.
$10 Winn Ernest O, Winn Melanie D to Ernest O Winn Living Trust, Winn Ernest O; Lot 17 Blk A Sugar Ridge; Oct. 4.
$5 Bellamy Mary I to Bellamy Raymond E; Lot 3 Blk 4 Mar Lee Acres; Oct. 9.
$3 Green John, Green John W, Green Williamae R, Rolle Williamae to Green John W, Green Williamae R; Blk 7 Winter Gardens; Oct. 4.
$1 Cappiello Mark to Cappiello Mark, Cappiello Xiomara M; Summerfield Hollow Unit 204; Oct. 10.
$1 Polgar Emerick to Lone Oak Mobile Home and Rv Park; 2017 Cc 003780; Oct. 8.
$1 Schwartz Jane G, Schwartz Joel A to Joel A Schwartz and Jane G Schwartz Living Trust, Schwartz Jane G, Schwartz Joel A; Lot 8 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 10.
$1 Strausbaugh Kelly D, Strausbaugh Kevin D to Strausbaugh Kelly D, Strausbaugh Kevin D; Pomello Park; Oct. 4.
$1 Vicar Joseph J, Vicari Susan K to Susan K Vicar Trust No 2006, Vicari Susan K; Castillian Unit 206; Oct. 4.
$1 Hinkle Kimberly R, Mckee Constance Elizabeth to Hinkle Kimberly R, Hinkle Scott; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1108; Oct. 8.
$0 108 8Th LLC, Eckert Roman to Boston Fidelity Financial LLC, Rat Investment Holdings LP, Siesta Private Mortgages LLC; Lot 5 Blk 14 Cortez Beach Wyman and Greens; Oct. 10.
$0 Alice M Lustig Revocable Trust, Lau Thomas R, Lustig Alice M, Scott Barbara A to Lau Thomas R, Scott Barbara A; Meadowcroft South Unit 6405; Oct. 4.
$0 Barbara Jones Revocable Living Trust, Jones Barbara B to Barbara Jones Living Trust, Jones Barbara; Lot 1 Blk 9 Gulf and Bay Estates; Oct. 8.
$0 Basantes Ruben, Coronel Gloria E to Coronel Parrish Maria Teresa, Parrish James P; Lot 18 Blk A Azalea Terrace; Oct. 4.
$0 Cambell Loraine Teeter, Campbell Loranine Teeter to Campbell Loraine Teeter; Or2680 1646; Oct. 10.
$0 Coleman Christopher W, Coleman Diane to Lsf10 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Lot 20 Blk B Elmco Heights; Oct. 10.
$0 Diwik Pamela L, Diwik Pamela Lynne to 608 Gladstone Lane LLC; Lot 4 Key Royale; Oct. 10.
$0 Geoffrey D Sugden Defined Benefit Pension Plan, Geoffrey D Sugden Retirement Plan, Sugden Geoffrey D to Geartz Kathie J, Geartz Kent W, Kathie J Geartz Revocable Living Trust; Or2732 Pg5587; Oct. 4.
$0 Howard Jason to Howard Kelly; Lot 23 Blk N Kingsfield; Oct. 9.
$0 Ingorvaia Angelo to Gabrici Sheila, Ingorvaia Angelo; Lot 33 Notting Hill; Oct. 4.
$0 Kirn Edward J to Long Kathleen, Long Robert; Lot 26 Laguna Maria; Oct. 8.
$0 Livingston Daniel L, Livingston Elma R, Livingston Family Revocable Trust to Livingston Elma R, Miller Karen L; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 303; Oct. 9.
$0 Manfull William L to Manatee County; Pt 10-35-18; Oct. 10.
$0 Manser Paula J to Manser Paula J, Paula J Manser Living Trust; Forest Creek; Oct. 8.
$0 Meschelle Nathan P, Meschelle Toria to Meschelle Nathan Patrick Gary, Meschelle Toria M; Blk 10 Sagamore Estates; Oct. 5.
$0 Mrozinski Karen to Jagacki Daniel, Jagacki Michael, Mrozinski Karen, Scirica Karen; Lot 38 Del Webb; Oct. 9.
$0 Musto Diana L, Thebeau Linda M to Musto Diana L, Thebeau Linda M, Thebeau Musto Realty Trust; Lot 463 Heritage Harbour; Oct. 8.
$0 Pennymac Loan Services LLC to United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development; Pt 14-36-21; Oct. 10.
$0 Rush Evelyn M to Cunningham Samantha Elizabeth, Rush Evelyn M; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 110; Oct. 5.
$0 Rush Evelyn M to Rush Evelyn M, Smallsreed Thomas Steven Samuel; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 110; Oct. 5.
$0 Rush Evelyn M to Mcgee Kayleigh Marie, Rush Evelyn M; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 110; Oct. 5.
$0 Scott Barbara A to Scott Barbara A, Scott Mark; Meadowcroft South Unit 6405; Oct. 4.
$0 Shields Michele D to Shields Michele D; Lot 64 Hammock Place; Oct. 8.
$0 Smt Auto LLC to Carmax Auto Superstores Inc; Or2749 Pg1603; Oct. 9.
$0 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Hart Gregory W, Hart Michele; Or2746 Pg2541; Oct. 10.
$0 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Occhipinti Michael N, Occhipinti Wendy A; Or2746 Pg2579; Oct. 10.
$0 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Steinhauer A Lavelle, Steinhauer Catherine V; Or2746 Pg1274; Oct. 10.
$0 Toner Yowe Terra, Yowe Warren to Toner Debra, Toner Terry; Lot 5 Blk 4 Orange Park; Oct. 8.
$0 Troon Legacy LLC to Legacy Golf Holdings LLC; Pt 34-35-19; Oct. 4.
$0 Woodbury Ramona to Cardin Valentina; Tree Lakes Travel Trailer Resort Unit 322; Oct. 8.
