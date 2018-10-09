Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list

$12,570,004 Smr Northeast LLC to Kh Lakewood Ranch LLC; 0; Oct. 2.
$5,000,000 Smt Auto LLC to Carmax Autostores Inc; 0; Sept. 28.
$1,325,000 Arnold Andrea, Arnold Rene to Reynolds Russ; Lot 9 Key Royale 17Th Add; Sept. 28.
$1,275,000 Mcinturff Barbara H, Mcinturff Stephen M to Wentworth Kay Blanton; Lot 15 Bay Harbor; Oct. 3.
$862,500 Kinnett Natalie, Kinnett Stanley to Jenkins Denise M, Jenkins Robert Perry; Lot 5 Blk 25 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Oct. 1.
$820,000 Bank Of The Ozarks, Bank Ozk, C1 Bank Inc to Greenbaum Ronald, Greenbaum Terri; Lot 32 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 28.
$738,000 Bowman Rebecca A, Rebecca A Bowman Revocable Trust to Rzepkowski Mark W; Lot 7 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 3.
$733,818 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Greene Christine Jane, Greene Ira Joe, Hagstrom Katherine A; Lot 533R Esplanade; Sept. 28.
$712,000 Minto Bradenton LLC to Cunningham Sharon Francis; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; Sept. 28.
$700,000 Davis Linda K, Davis William W to Gonzalez Aileen, Gonzalez Juan C; Lot 15 Key Royale; Sept. 28.
$690,000 Alex T Arcady Revocable Trust, Arcady Alex T Revocable Trust, Najmy Joseph L to Biron Louis M, Yancey Biron Cheryl D; Lot 63 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 28.
$670,264 Divosta Homes to Mielak Andrew J, Mielak Ashley E; Lot 76 Mallory Park; Oct. 2.
$600,000 Mccormick Eldridge E to Gilbert Professional Properties LLC; Lot 2 Blk A Blake Park South; Sept. 28.
$541,832 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Iannucci Anthony, Iannucci Laurie; Lot 620 Esplanade; Sept. 28.
$530,000 Bender Robert R, Petrova Mariya S to Vasconcellos Alessandra E, Vasconcellos Fabio N, Vasconcellos Fabio N Jr; Lot 48 Greenbrook Village; Sept. 28.
$520,000 Chipain Billie M, Chipain Thomas G, Thomas G Chipain and Billie M Chipain 2005 Trust to Mcmichael Catherine A; Lot 141 Shaws Point; Oct. 1.
$505,000 Sasso Helen V, Sosso Cara Ann, Sosso Mark A to Connolly Kelly J, Smith Jeffrey L; Lot 32 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 28.
$502,500 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Hueser Jason R, Hueser Melissa Anne; Lot 59 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Oct. 3.
$487,500 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Steiner Bernard Steven, Steiner Joyce Camaleta; Lot 310 Greyhawk Landing West; Oct. 1.
$460,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Waite Donna L, Waite Larry L; Lot 128 Polo Run; Sept. 28.
$450,000 Benson Dawn R to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 3136 Twin Rivers; Oct. 2.
$438,000 Lister Gwendolyn R, Lister Kenneth D to Wooddy Joseph Langley, Wooddy Marianne S; Lot 4149 Heritage Harbour; Oct. 2.
$435,653 D R Horton Inc to Phillips Lisa, Phillips Mark; Lot 121 Rye Wilderness Estates; Oct. 3.
$435,000 Smith Geoffrey, Smith Lina to Quinn John, Quinn Rachelle; Lot 126 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 28.
$428,000 Briggs Erin, Briggs Jason to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 68 Enclave at Country Meadows; Oct. 2.
$420,000 Duncan Michael H, Duncan Riselle Bain to Seguin Donna Jean, Seguin Thomas; River Dance Unit 404; Oct. 3.
$420,000 Gallagher Cheryl A to Colonna Ann Marie; Lot 28 Villages Of Palm Aire; Oct. 1.
$415,500 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Murphy David P, Murphy Delana; Lot 8 Blk 34 Crosscreek; Oct. 1.
$412,000 Nicholas Family Trust, Nicholas John C, Nicholas Patricia A to Caneen Michele M, Mcguire Stuart A; Lot 44 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 2.
$409,000 Ospina Carmen M, Ospina Eduardo to Quay Joel, Quay Lori; Lot 152 Water Oak; Oct. 2.
$406,377 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Marquez Kristina Marie, Sutz Robert Wesley; Lot 74 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Sept. 28.
$405,917 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Leone Achille, Leone Melanie; Lot 352 Indigo; Oct. 2.
$403,313 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Cusmano Doreen, Cusmano Joseph Jr; Lot 724 Esplanade; Sept. 28.
$400,000 Spring Transport LLC to Diamond Kathleen K, Tirpak Christine K; Lot 4187 Heritage Harbour; Oct. 3.
$395,000 Bullas Jonathan R, Bullas Natasha J to Camacho Martinez Tamara, Garcia Morales Stephen Ed; Lot 423 Preserve at Panther Ridge; Oct. 1.
$380,803 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Ramos Orlando, Ramos Sandra, Sandra and Orlando Ramos Revocable Living Trust; Lot 374 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Oct. 2.
$378,550 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Richtmyer David Leigh Jr; Lot 31 Magnolia Point; Oct. 2.
$375,236 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Fusco Lynne Marie, Fusco Raymond Andrew; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1503; Oct. 2.
$371,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Stepp Bobby Ray, Stepp Linda May; Lot 53 Polo Run; Oct. 3.
$365,000 Cheryl S Skorupa Trust, Cheryl Skorupa Kramper Declaration Of Trust, Skorupa Cheryl S, Skorupa Kramper Cheryl Declaration Of Trust, Skorupa Kramper Cheryl S to Joslin Lisa Ferro, Joslin Peter B Jr; Tortuga Unit 171; Oct. 2.
$363,297 Wci Communities LLC to Pitel David J, Pitel Margaret A; Lot 70 Copperlefe; Oct. 2.
$363,000 River Reach Associates LLC to Chagoya Rodolfo, Chagoya Teodozja; Lot 244 Rivers Reach; Oct. 2.
$359,000 Donohue Irene Revocable Trust, Irene Donohue Revocable Trust, Kelley Ethel to Terry Debra D, Terry Frederick H; Westbay Point and Moorings Ii Unit 188; Oct. 3.
$358,949 Palma Sola Bay Development Inc to Sturts Lauren, Sturts Reginald W; Palma Sola Bay Club Unit 1501; Oct. 2.
$350,000 Boeing Lynne M, Groer Maureen E, Wimberly F Stephen, Wimberly Michael J to Wirtz Michele, Wirtz Peter; Lot A 61 Rosedale 7; Sept. 28.
$350,000 Kolze Long Trust, Kolze Suzanne, Long James King to Filippone David, Filippone Donna; Lot 75 Tropical Harbor; Oct. 1.
$349,000 Franek Catherine N to Crawford Melisa K, Crawford Richard C; Lot 187 Central Park; Oct. 3.
$341,850 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Iwaniw Emily Marie, Iwaniw Nikolas; Lot 9 Blk 7 Crosscreek; Oct. 3.
$340,000 Teague Kathleen to Evans Christina Potter; Lot 21 Blk B Palma Sola Bay Estates; Oct. 2.
$335,000 Gharby Michael to Norman Arlyn, Norman Shelly M; Lot 46 Sugar Mill Lakes; Sept. 28.
$335,000 Strimpell Charles, Strimpell Living Trust, Strimpell Rachelle to Barlow Christy T, Barlow William J; Lot 53 Heritage Harbour; Oct. 2.
$330,000 University Village LLC to Kohler Christine M, Kohler Eugene B; Lot 62 University Village; Oct. 1.
$319,000 Montgomery Barbara Ann, Ng Barbara A to Marcello Brandon M, Reiner Marcello Jennifer E; Central Park; Oct. 2.
$315,000 Kirpaul Leslie to Franklin Cevensonn, Franklin Volsene; Pt 11-36-21; Oct. 2.
$315,000 Zarghami Jason to Lindberg Kevin E, Lindberg Margaret M; Lot 53 Mote Ranch Village I; Oct. 2.
$313,000 Kotlarczyk Shanna, Kotlarczyk Ziggy to Givens Donald L, Givens Renee R; Lot 119 Oakley Place; Oct. 3.
$312,500 Bayou Harbour Land Trust, Tnt Property Holding LLC to Batiuk Judith L, Sasaki Yusuke; Blk 2 Bayou Harbor; Sept. 28.
$310,000 Denninger Robert Sean, Denninger Tanya Wojtkun to Allshouse Patrick, Allshouse Tracy; Lot 41 Vintage Creek; Oct. 3.
$310,000 Frank Gordon Otto to Vanmeter Kellene, Walker Carl; Lot 8 Blk E Heather Glen; Oct. 2.
$308,500 Friendly Benjamin, Friendly Lauren, Raden Lauren to Richter Joshua; Lot 24 Manatee Oaks Ii B; Oct. 3.
$307,000 Patricia Vannette Revocable Living Trust, Vannette Patricia to Frame Charles Eugene Jr, Frame Sally Ann; Lot 35 Blk A Glenn Lakes; Oct. 3.
$303,990 D R Horton Inc to Garner Daniel Jason, Garner Genda Alas; Lot 173 Del Tierra; Oct. 2.
$302,917 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Carver Sullivan Charlene; Lot 49 Eagle Trace; Oct. 2.
$300,000 Kazbour Ahmad, Kazbour Jordan to Ritchey Christina, Ritchey James; Lot 336 Harrison Ranch; Oct. 2.
$299,000 Bryant Willie Clint to Lamensa Jennifer Marie, Lamensa Mary T; Lot 16 Aberdeen; Oct. 3.
$297,990 D R Horton Inc to Alexander Lisa; Lot 169 Del Tierra; Sept. 28.
$295,000 Mendez Erika E, Mendez Jose Luiz to Martinez Jorge L Vazquez, Ramirez Floralis Martinez, Vazquez Jorge L; Lot 109 Regal Oaks; Oct. 1.
$290,000 Brown Don C Jr, Brown Sandra R to Duriez Cherie, Weathers Brian; Lot 38 Woodlawn Lakes; Oct. 3.
$290,000 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Cooper Eli Dennis, Marshall Frances Felicione; Lot 94 Old Mill Preserve; Sept. 28.
$290,000 Madison Hecm Vi LLC to Mika Debra, Mika Richard A; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 85; Oct. 3.
$285,000 Jurney Ralph, Jurney Ralph F, Measel Deanna, Meassle Deanna, Schulks Joy, Shultis Joy to Hyde Carrie L, Hyde Ronald E; Lot 10 Blk 3 Bayou Harbor; Sept. 28.
$285,000 Rivera Filadelfio, Rivera Filaderfio, Rivera July, Rivera Marilyn Xiomara C to Correa Seda Olga Deila, Seda Medina Alberto J; Lot 9 Blk H Bayshore Gardens; Oct. 2.
$280,000 Curtis Terasa M, Curtis Wilbur Leon to Winthrop Hadley A; Lot 917 Harrison Ranch; Oct. 3.
$280,000 Ekezie Obinna to Heath Alison Wendy, Heath Michael Stephen; Bay Watch Unit 7 B; Oct. 3.
$280,000 Hostetler Carolyn Lousie, Rogers Justin David to Lyerly Jack; Lot 10 Blk H Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Oct. 3.
$277,500 Mattis Constance M, Mattis Mark to Mcgrath Donna R; Lot 193 Forest Creek; Sept. 28.
$275,000 D R Horton Inc to Cornejo Guillermo C; Lot 53 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Oct. 3.
$274,990 D R Horton Inc to Zhu Bing E; Lot 70 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Oct. 2.
$273,434 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC to Riley Sherry; Lot 20 Silverleaf; Oct. 2.
$272,490 D R Horton Inc to Azcui Jose F, Azcui Leslie M; Lot 605 Del Tierra; Oct. 2.
$272,000 Luong Mau to Borton Derek, Borton Katelyn; Lot 100 Silverlake; Oct. 2.
$269,900 Finch Kelly A, Finch Marc T to Chambliss Parrish Sarah L, Parrish Chadwick J; Lot 17 Kingsfield Lakes; Oct. 2.
$269,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Marten Mary Beth, Romeo Teryl; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1112; Oct. 2.
$269,000 Vaughan Penny L, Vaughan Timothy A to Bastien Jacques, Ellis Brandi; Lot 43 Gillette Grove; Oct. 3.
$267,500 Will George V to Burmeister Jeremy P, Will David B; Coach Homes Iv at River Strand Unit 7401; Oct. 2.
$264,990 D R Horton Inc to Jones Terrill Vernon, Jones Tiffany Marie; Lot 103 Willow Hammock; Sept. 28.
$259,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Johnson Holly Leigh; Lot 111 Creekwood Townhomes; Oct. 2.
$259,900 Lee John F to Wetzel Doug A Sr, Wetzel Victoria V; Lot 25 Blk 10 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Sept. 28.
$258,000 Norman Arlyn, Norman Shelly to Harper Danny Ray Jr, Harper Katelyn Michele; Lot 34 Crystal Lakes; Oct. 3.
$255,000 Gia Thi Walker Revocable Trust, Walker Gia Thi to Smalley Bobbi D, Smalley Brandon; Lot 5 Westbay Estates; Oct. 2.
$255,000 Means James J, Means Linda S to Gamso Connor Maison, Gamso Hannah Leigh; Lot 18 Blk E Cape Vista First Unit; Oct. 3.
$254,000 D R Horton Inc to Dapson Richard Schuyler, Dapson Sharon A; Lot 598 Del Tierra; Oct. 3.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to Smullen John J Iv; Lot 74 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Oct. 3.
$246,400 K G Industries Inc to Dufon Justin, Giron Kimberlie; Blk 11 Parrish Annex; Oct. 3.
$245,600 Gilmer Timothy J to Regions Bank, Regions Mortgage; Lot 96 Central Park 2015 Ca 004975; Oct. 1.
$245,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Lazarou Catherine, Lazarou Spiros; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 101; Oct. 2.
$245,000 Skybox Asset Management LLC to Sunshine Investment Homes LLC; San Marco Plaza Unit 24; Sept. 28.
$244,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Leibowitz Ronald; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 101; Oct. 2.
$241,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Jdd Properties LLC; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 104; Oct. 2.
$241,000 Williamson John C to Masson Marlene F, Masson Michael A; Blk 2 Seminole Park; Oct. 1.
$240,000 Perry George W, Perry Kelly to Curtsinger Lori A, Curtsinger Shelby S; Ellenton Industrial Park Unit 1; Oct. 3.
$238,490 D R Horton Inc to Hayden Danielle S, Hayden George Julius Jr; Lot 32 Willow Hammock; Oct. 2.
$237,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Mcguire Anne E; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 201; Oct. 2.
$235,990 D R Horton Inc to Holland Pamela; Lot 45 Willow Hammock; Sept. 28.
$235,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Stagikas John; Lot 35 Creekwood Townhomes; Oct. 3.
$235,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Michael J Napoli Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, Napoli Michael J, Napoli Regina A, Regina Napoli Revocable Inter Vivos Trust; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 102; Oct. 2.
$234,990 D R Horton Inc to Guiral Dana Marcela, Guiral Luis Fernando; Lot 158 Willow Hammock; Oct. 2.
$230,990 D R Horton Inc to Cintron Juan, Melendez Migdalia Nieves; Lot 39 Willow Hammock; Oct. 2.
$230,003 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Stephens Cynthia S, Stephens Jimmy D; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 103; Oct. 2.
$230,000 Konkle Lauren Ashley to Butyter Elizabeth Gayle, Butyter Terrence Jeffrey; Addition to Palmetto Point; Oct. 3.
$229,990 D R Horton Inc to Di Rico Jonathan James; Lot 30 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 28.
$228,990 D R Horton Inc to Carreno Claudia Patricia Florez, Quintero Giovanni Guiseppe Vesia; Lot 42 Willow Hammock; Oct. 2.
$227,000 Mcnulty Thomas L to Christy Lisa Marie; Lot 14 Blk G Heather Glen; Oct. 3.
$225,500 Ford Brian H, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, Us Bank Trust; Lot 45 Arbor Lakes B 2015 Ca 002094; Oct. 1.
$225,000 Can Marianne Detullio, Can Seyit Adil to Plum Michelle A; Lot 2 Blk 16 Edgemere; Sept. 28.
$225,000 Ninan Mudeelathu A, Ninan Saramma to Valley Charles R, Valley Patricia A; Lot 27 Copperstone; Oct. 1.
$220,000 Confidential, Metzger Christopher A to Smith Bernard, Smith Teresa; Lot 20 Blk D North Oaks Estates; Oct. 2.
$220,000 Godwin Robert D, Robert D Godwin Trust to Godwin Roberta Hope; Blk 2 Elwood Park; Oct. 3.
$219,900 Byers Geraldine to West Lorraine; Lot 46 Cottages at San Casciano; Oct. 1.
$218,990 D R Horton Inc to Cusack Nancy M; Lot 20 Willow Hammock; Oct. 2.
$218,000 Chandler Amanda B to Lustig Spanedda Kimberly Joy, Spanedda Alessandro; Lot 23 Blk B Centre Lake; Oct. 3.
$217,000 Farrell Sarah, Natoli Bart, Natoli Sarah to Michael Frederick R, Michael Sherry L; Lot 100 Crystal Lakes; Oct. 2.
$214,990 D R Horton Inc to Bolam Amanda M, Bolam Jason; Lot 156 Willow Hammock; Oct. 3.
$210,000 Egan Heather, Flower Power LLC to Gross John D, Gross Lauren M; Lot 14 Creekwood East Corporate Park; Oct. 3.
$200,000 Cml Fl Palmetto LLC to Office Space Brokers LLC; North Manatee Industrial Park; Oct. 3.
$200,000 First Baptist Church Of Bradenton Florida Inc, First Baptist Church Of Bradenton Inc to Suncoast Property Venture LLC; Turner; Sept. 28.
$199,900 Lynch James B to Leasure Steven; Blk B Cape Vista; Oct. 2.
$197,900 Swain Irene to Bentley Colleen, Bentley Joseph L; Blk B Rio Vista; Sept. 28.
$197,500 Dean G Whiting and Shirley E Whiting Revocable Living Trust, Shilling Kimberly A, Whiting Dean G, Whiting Shirley E to Berry Thomas J; Independence Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 4791; Sept. 28.
$194,000 Dorton Kris W to Curtis Terasa Marie, Curtis Wilbur Leon; Lot 46 Lexington; Oct. 3.
$189,500 Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC to De Los Santos Raphael; Lot 7 Oneco Terrace; Sept. 28.
$187,000 Pate Jared N, Pate Jared Nicholas to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC; Lot 77 Sonoma 2018 Ca 001730; Oct. 1.
$185,000 Larow Joyce I to Castellina Anne D; Tanglewood Patio Homes Unit 70; Sept. 28.
$179,000 Duvall Gary R, Duvall Jayne M, Genest Jayne M to K&K Remodeling and Design LLC; Lot 11 Blk O Pine Lakes; Oct. 2.
$179,000 Mccullough Kirsta to Biondi Steven; Lot 61 River Isles; Oct. 3.
$175,359 Gtis I Vgc LP to Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida; Villages Of Glen Creek; Sept. 28.
$175,000 Marlass Jhosua, Marlass Marisol to Lizardo Dina, Lizardo Yeny; Lot 9 Belle Chase; Oct. 2.
$175,000 Miller Bobbi D, Smalley Bobbi D, Smalley Brandon to Van Sciver Mary Ann C, Van Sciver Michael C, Van Sciver Nicole C; Lot 25 Blk B Cape Vista; Oct. 1.
$168,000 Layden Amber, Layden Neil D to Giordano Josephine; Willowbrook Unit 3802; Oct. 2.
$167,157 Comitas Properties LLC to Pierce Clifford William; Pt 21-35-18; Oct. 3.
$163,000 High Road Group LLC to Tutko Billy; Lot 8 Highland Grove; Oct. 3.
$163,000 K and D Capital Group LLC to Varnadore Kyle R, Varnadore Samantha R; Lot 13 Blk C Bay View Park; Oct. 3.
$155,045 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Tinl James T; Pt 31-34-18; Oct. 2.
$155,000 Kashtan Sara M to Gorey Andrew J, Gorey Loriann; Summerfield Hollow Unit 101; Oct. 3.
$154,900 Wilde Judith, Wilde Philip to Schmitt Derek; Greenbrook Walk Unit 102; Sept. 28.
$154,000 Mclaren Elizabeth, Mclaren Ian to Raphanel Laurent, Raphanel Pascale; Shorewalk Unit I 4439; Oct. 3.
$153,000 Schultz Barry H, Schultz Catherine J to Cantie Frank William, Cantie Karen Jo; Timber Creek Unit 1108; Oct. 2.
$147,000 Whittock Charlynne J to Gehr Holdings LLC; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Ii Unit 2708; Oct. 3.
$140,000 Audrey Hope Frier Revocable Trust, Frier Audrey Hope Revocable Trust, Frier Joan Carolyn to Miljkovic Darko, Miljkovic Maja, Miljkovic Monika; Vizcaya Unit 902; Sept. 28.
$140,000 Roberts Jane M to Perez Ruben J, Westlake Shelby L; Pinehurst Village Wildewood Springs Unit 103; Oct. 1.
$140,000 Southside Baptist Church Inc to Hooray Inc; Blk E Tylers; Oct. 2.
$132,100 Brown Christina E, Brown Timothy J to Quicken Loans Inc; Lot 14 Blk 3 Poinciana Park 2017 Ca 003510; Oct. 1.
$130,000 Bertone John, Ruth Bertone Revocable Living Trust to Meranuck Daniel, Meranuck Vicki; Morton Village Unit L 1; Sept. 28.
$130,000 Hynds Debbie, Hynds Michael to Matejik Courtney Therese; Palms Of Cortez Unit 12; Oct. 3.
$127,900 Templin Susan to Mchugh Anita J, Mchugh Roger G; 0; Oct. 3.
$127,600 Alvarez Cantarero Hector A to Accredited Mortgage Loan Trust 2005 4 Asset Backed Notes, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company; Pt 13-35-17 2017 Ca 001341; Oct. 1.
$126,300 Crowell Ruth M, Ditech Financial LLC to Mtglq Investors LP; Lot 19 Blk B Whitfield Country Club Heights 2015 Ca 003634; Oct. 1.
$126,300 Windhauser Debra, Windhauser Donald R to Jackson Kiante Monique; Lot 23 Blk B Main Street; Oct. 1.
$125,100 Christiana Trust, Hill Joan, Pretium Mortgage, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Wells Fargo Financial System Florida Inc; Forty Three West Oaks Ii Unit 5 2017 Ca 001610; Oct. 1.
$122,000 Gertrud Schellenberger Revocable Trust, Schellenberger Gertrud to Keur Dolly Ann; Spring Lakes V Unit 422; Sept. 28.
$120,000 Jones Patricia E to Regis Mednarly; Palms Of Cortez Unit 3; Oct. 1.
$119,500 Hart Jon C to Warner Lori; Preserves at Palm Aire Unit 13; Oct. 2.
$117,500 Citimortgage Inc, Gottschalk Thomas M to Ltd Family Trust LLC; Lot 4 Blk J Tangelo Park 2017 Ca 004240; Oct. 1.
$115,000 Aranicki Ivan to Jenney Eric, Jenney Mai; Lake Terra Ceia; Oct. 2.
$115,000 Hall Margaret Mary, Kretunski Elizabeth Theresa, Martin Dianne Katherine, Moore Dorothy Marie, Suriano Diane V, Suriano Michael Robert to Yoder Mary Etta; Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 2171; Oct. 3.
$115,000 White Arlene B, White Bobby J, White Florence Arlene to Archers Bay Point LLC; Lot 1 Seminole Heights; Oct. 3.
$102,000 Roth Gretchen, Roth Sean A to Forsten Richard J; Harbor Pines Unit 5; Oct. 3.
$100,000 Furfaro Jacqueline J to Lucas Holly A, Lucas Steven R; Springdale Village Wildewood Springs Unit 347 D; Oct. 3.
$97,000 Hidden Lagoon Sp LLC to Blake Stephen D, Blake Yolanda V; Hidden Lagoon; Oct. 1.
$90,993 Tirmizi Hassan to Baker Phillip A; Shadybrook Village Unit 7 C; Sept. 28.
$89,900 R and T Harbor Pines LLC to Clark Nora; Sea Mist Building Harbor Pines Unit 7; Oct. 2.
$87,400 Knight Phyllis M to Violante Matthew J Ii; Shadybrook Village Unit 113B 2; Oct. 2.
$85,000 Davis Rick N to Diaz Christian, Gonzalez Dionicia Vitalina Roblero, Perez Cesareo Velasquez; Lot 28 Blk H Washington Gardens; Oct. 3.
$81,500 Cnd Moss Creek LLC to Weekley Homes LLC; Lot 29 Moss Creek; Oct. 3.
$80,000 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Pinellas Equities L L C; Lot 8 Blk 4 Golden Rule Court; Oct. 3.
$76,900 Johnson Homes Of West Florida Inc to Johnson Kaththea D, Johnson Nathan; Lot 5038 Twin Rivers; Sept. 28.
$66,000 Smitheram Deborah to Cavallo Juan Antonio, Cavallo Yvette Casillas; Bayshore Gardens Unit L 33; Sept. 28.
$63,500 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Sept. 28.
$56,500 Rousseau Larry Allen to Griffith Reba F, Griffith Steven S; Burgundy Unit 355; Oct. 3.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 15 Amber Glen; Oct. 2.
$55,100 Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Lebd Louise G, Lebda Dennis, Lebda Louise Geraldine, Shadow Brook Condominium Owners Association Inc to Tax Invest LLC; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 177 2016 Ca 000197; Oct. 1.
$55,000 Dahlin Margaret A to Chalifoux Anne Marie, Klimoski Daniel A; Lot 5 Blk H Floridana Mobile Homesite; Oct. 3.
$52,900 Bank Of America, Jewett Douglas A, Jewett Robin A to Christenson LLC; Pt 24-35-17 2016 Ca 003604; Oct. 1.
$50,000 Berry Michelle Marie, Douglass Michelle, Hall Michelle M, Rizzolo Frank, Rizzolo Frank A, Rizzolo Michelle M to Max Capital Group LLC; Blk G La Selva Park; Oct. 2.
$50,000 Walker Jeanne, Walker Randall to Miller Heidi J, Pfeiffer Jenny L; Lot 9 Blk 1 Floridana Mobile Homesite; Oct. 1.
$45,400 Leroy Gloria to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2006 Fr4; Pt 13-35-17 2017 Ca 003773; Oct. 1.
$43,750 Lucey Robert E to Jarvis Cayla; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 326; Oct. 2.
$39,900 Plantation Village Co Op Inc to Riley Charlotte M, Riley Martin; Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 9A; Oct. 2.
$39,200 Hanchey Geraldine M to Hanchey Geraldine M, Rimmington Jeremy Ty, Rimmington Kelly A; Eagle Creek Iii Unit 7480; Oct. 2.
$37,000 Fillier Linda A to Kasbaum Stephanie M, Muller Brent Lee; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 2700 17 Scw; Oct. 1.
$36,000 Mcmichael Brenda S, Mcmichael Kevin A, Mcmichael Kevin Auther to Njb Investments LLC; Blk 5 Fairview Park; Oct. 3.
$35,000 Spieles Rebecca, Warnecke Living Trust to Pack Charles D, Pack Linda L; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 401; Oct. 2.
$32,500 Vallor Joseph to Harvey Richard M; Lot 2 Blk B Desoto Community; Oct. 3.
$31,000 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Pentsa Dennis; Lot 2 Fair Lane Acres 3Rd Add 2018 Td 000115; Sept. 28.
$30,000 Mcgarr Christopher Owen, Ten Downing Street Condominium Association Inc to Viti Leve LLC; Ten Downing Street Unit 505 2018 Cc 001084; Oct. 1.
$25,000 Gerling Dana Laganella, Nettles Trust to Mayfair Construction Of Florida LLC; Pt 31-34-18; Oct. 2.
$15,000 Gerling Dana Laganella, Nettles Trust to Mayfair Construction Of Florida LLC; Pt 31-34-18; Oct. 2.
$3,250 Schelling C J, Schelling Esther to Theodosopoulos Nikko, Theodosopoulos Sarantis, Theodosopoulos Stephanie, Theodosopoulos Trifon; Gulf Stream Beach Resort Unit 11; Oct. 2.
$100 Florida State Of, Imperial Lakes Estates Condominium Association Inc, Meade Barbara J, Meade Russell C Sr to Planet Home Lending LLC; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 17 2017 Ca 004717; Oct. 1.
$100 French Quarters at Tara Homeowners Association Inc, Mann Rachel E, Mann William Colby, Tara Master Association Inc to Wells Fargo Bank; Lot 3 Tara 2015 Ca 001175; Oct. 1.
$100 Phh Mortgage Corporation, Travers John R to Federal National Mortgage Association; Lot 59 River Point Of Manatee 2018 Ca 000677; Oct. 1.
$100 Timeshare Alternative LLC to White Sands Of Longboat Condominium Association Inc; White Sands Of Longboat Key Unit 111 2017 Cc 001209; Oct. 2.
$100 Timeshare Alternative LLC to White Sands Of Longboat Condominium Association Inc; White Sands Of Longboat Key Unit 111; Oct. 1.
$10 Alfaro Alejandrina, Alfaro Alejandryna, Lopez Jerson E to Lopez Jerson E; Pt 13-35-17; Oct. 3.
$10 Alfred Paul Turley and Susan Mcadams Turley Revocable Living Trust, Turley Alfred Paul, Turley Susan Mcadams to Kimball Adam J, Turley Minh Thi Nguyen; Lot 182 River Plantation; Oct. 1.
$10 Askevich Joan K, Schell Joan Kay to Haas Edward Allen, Schell Joan Kay, Suarez Vicky Jo; Pt 32-33-19; Oct. 3.
$10 Barnes Trust, Likens Christopher A to Prichard Timothy C; Or2614 Pg0101; Oct. 2.
$10 Bassin Nantinee, Urban Nantinee to Bassin Michael L; Lot 25 Peridia Isle; Oct. 3.
$10 Bechler Catherine S, Corso Catherine Susanna, Corso Donald Ray to Corso Catherine Susanna; Lot 242 Manatee Palms; Sept. 28.
$10 Bhutiani Pupinder Kumar, Bhutiani Renuka Pupinder to Bhutiani Family Living Trust, Bhutiani Pupinder K, Bhutiani Renuka P; Lot 57 Blk B Concession; Oct. 3.
$10 Botero William to Future Jar LLC; Lot 20 Lewis; Oct. 3.
$10 Braun Carlene A, Braun Michael M to Braun Carlene A, Braun Michael M, Michael M Braun and Carlene A Braun Revocable Trust; Lot 47 River Wilderness; Oct. 2.
$10 Bustamante Bridget, Prichard Timothy C to Bustamante Bridget, Prichard Timothy C; Lot 40 Palm Aire at Sarasota; Oct. 2.
$10 Butorac Dianne L Revocable Trust, Butorac Vincent T, Dianne L Butorac Revocable Trust to Butorac Jennifer D, Butorac Vincent T Iii; Resort Sixty Six; Sept. 28.
$10 Clark Diana D, Clark Raymond E to Adams David, Brooker Keith; Resort Sixty Six; Sept. 28.
$10 Cloud Leigh A to Cloud Kevin R; Lot 1 Blk C Bonnie Lynn Estates; Sept. 28.
$10 Colliton Janice K, Colliton John R to Colliton Family Trust, Colliton Janice K, Colliton John R; Spring Lakes V Unit 433 D; Oct. 1.
$10 Corsiglia Christopher T, Corsiglia Erin J to Corsiglia Christopher T, Corsiglia Dolores, Corsiglia Erin J; Veranda I Unit 111; Oct. 2.
$10 Cote Ann E, Cote Kevin L to Cote Ann E, Cote Kevin L, Kevin L Cote and Ann E Cote Joint Trust; Lot 304 Greyhawk Landing West; Sept. 28.
$10 Dillon Howard Joseph, Dillon Theresa Clare to Fratarcangeli Frank, Fratarcangeli Michele A; Lakeside Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 594; Oct. 1.
$10 Dykes Emmett C to Dykes Emmett C, Emmett C Dykes Revocable Living Trust; Or2722 Pg7426; Oct. 1.
$10 Farriss Lucia, Farriss Scott to Farriss Lucia Dardano, Farriss Scott Redmond, Lucia Dardano Farriss Trust, Scott Redmond Farriss Trust; River Place Unit 210; Oct. 2.
$10 Fialkowski Andrew Paul, Fialkowski Ashley to Fialkowski Ashley; Lot 471 Copperstone; Oct. 3.
$10 Foster Susan W to Turner Susan K; Harbor Pines Unit 8; Oct. 3.
$10 Gressin Linda, Gressin Paul to Gressin Family Trust, Gressin Linda D, Gressin Paul; Lot 272 Silverleaf; Oct. 3.
$10 Gurke Heinz, Gurke Marion to Gurke Peter; Casco Dorado Unit 45A; Oct. 3.
$10 Hart Jon C, Warner Lori to Hart Jon C, Warner Lori; Preserves at Palm Aire Unit 13; Oct. 2.
$10 Herrin Cecile, Herrin Robert H to Lee Anne, Lee Jerome; White Sands Of Longboat; Sept. 28.
$10 Hobl Darlene C, Hobl John D to Hobl Darlene C, Hobl John D, Hobl Trust; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 104; Oct. 3.
$10 Ierulli Stephen M, Stephen M Ierulli Declaration Of Trust to Ierulli Stephen M; Lot 12 Blk 2 Golf Club Estates; Oct. 2.
$10 Larimer Charles L, Larimer Eric L to Larimer Eric L; Lot 5 Blk H Southwood Village; Oct. 2.
$10 Lasalla Michael J, Lasalla Valerie D to Lasalla Valerie D; Lot 92 Lake Club; Oct. 2.
$10 Lee Anne, Lee Jerome to Herrin Cecile, Herrin Robert; White Sands Of Longboat; Sept. 28.
$10 Legault John, Legault John L, Letault Annelotte to Duennes Michelle, Hilton Audrey, Legault Linda, Smith Tanya; 0; Oct. 2.
$10 Lennar Homes LLC to Acampado Eduardo E, Riederer Daniel Joseph; Or2716 Pg7473; Oct. 3.
$10 Lipsey Cathryn Jo to Chappell Gregory C, Chappell Moya; Or1883 Pg3114; Oct. 2.
$10 Lopez Rodriguez Jerson E to Lopez Alejandrina; Blk G Hill Park; Oct. 3.
$10 Lowe Lindsay T to Lowe Margaret; Golf Pointe at Palmaire Country Club Unit 105; Oct. 3.
$10 National Granite Accommodating Company LLC to Corsi Lisa Anne, Corsi Robert; Soleil Unit 102; Oct. 3.
$10 Piccirilli Robert, Riley Martina to Piccirilli and Riley Living Trust, Piccirilli Robert, Riley Martina; Lot 12 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Oct. 3.
$10 Plantation Village Co Op Inc to Blitch Lori Ann, Schmidt Bart L; Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 3D; Oct. 3.
$10 Plantation Village Co Op Inc to Mango John T A Jr, Mango Kenneth, Mango Ruth A; Plantation Village Co Op Inc Unit 321; Oct. 2.
$10 Prowls Carol A to Carol A Prowls Trust, Prowls Carol A, Prowls Clayton R, Prowls Julie B, Prowls Melanie A, Prowls Robert C; Woodland Green Viii Unit H 5; Oct. 2.
$10 Ronnebaum Carol A to Benz Ashley, Benz Craig, Benz Eric D; Runaway Bay Unit 193; Oct. 3.
$10 Ruth Darlene R to Darlene R Ruth Trust, Ruth Darlene R; Marineland; Oct. 3.
$10 Saba Katherine D, Saba Mitchell E to Stanek James L, Stanek Sharon L; Lot 12 Harbor Shores; Oct. 3.
$10 Santoni Hiram, Santoni Hiram Sr, Santoni Olga to Santoni Hiram, Santoni Olga; Pomello Park; Sept. 28.
$10 Schrader Daniel William to Daniel W Schrader Revocable Trust, Schrader Daniel William; Lot 51 Old Mill Preserve; Oct. 1.
$10 Smith Patricia, Smith William W to Smith Patricia Revocable Living Trust, Smith William W, William W Smith and Patricia Smith Revocable Living Trust; Pt 24-35-17; Oct. 2.
$10 Stone Michael G, Stone Susan L to Stone Michael G, Stone Susan L; Lot 11 Blk I Tidevue Estates; Oct. 2.
$10 Turner Michael D to Kinney Shannon, Turner Michael D, Turner Rachel; Shadowbrook Mobile Home Unit 66; Oct. 2.
$10 Weisgerber Franklyn Stuart Iii to Legault Linda; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 38 3; Oct. 3.
$10 Winkler Ronald J, Winkler Ronald Joseph to Ronald J Winkler and Joan Kathleen Winkler Revocable Trust, Winkler Joan Kathleen, Winkler Ronald J; Lot 179 Indigo; Oct. 2.
$10 Zeiler Frances, Zeiler George to Frances Zeiler Trust, Zeiler Frances M; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 191; Oct. 2.
$1 Falciglia Ann Marie to Falciglia James J; Blk L Bears; Oct. 1.
$1 Galvin Justin Michael James, Sietsma Justin, Sietsma Susan to Sietsma Susan; Pt 19-34-17; Oct. 2.
$1 Hogue Nancy C to Hogue Nancy C, Nancy C Hogue Revocable Living Trust; Lot 16 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 28.
$1 Parrett Gary L, Parrett Mary A to Gary and Mary Parrett Living Trust, Parrett Gary L, Parrett Mary A; Lot 67 Blk B Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 28.
$1 Smr Northeast LLC to East Manatee Fire Rescue District; Pt 25-35-19; Oct. 2.
$0 Albanese Deborah, Albanese Salvatore to Albanese Deborah, Albanese Michael Angelo, Albanese Salvatore, Falco Danielle; Lot 25 Greenbrook Village; Oct. 1.
$0 George Robert J to George Michelle M; Grand Oaks at Tara Unit 6 101; Oct. 2.
$0 Grow Laura A, Matlock Charles C to Matlock Charles C; Lot 28 Blk L Pine Lakes; Oct. 2.
$0 Heming June H to Heming Gregory H, Polowy Judith Ann; Wildewood Springs Ii Unit 107; Oct. 1.
$0 Manatee County to Lwr Land Holdings LLC; Or2716 Pg0742; Sept. 28.
$0 Marsden Ernest, Marsden Rose M to Marsden Ernest W, Marsden Robert L, Marsden Rose M; Vizcaya Unit 1218; Oct. 3.
$0 Meissen Gail, Meissen Phillip to Meissen Gail A, Meissen Phillip A, Phillip A and Gail A Meissen Trust; Lot 108 Somerset at The Plantation Parcel Five; Sept. 28.
$0 Moffitt William G to West Moffitt Pandora; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 3; Oct. 2.
$0 Ritter Carol A, Ritter Carol L to Ritter Carol L; Or2728 Pg0248; Oct. 2.
$0 Schroeder Manatee Ranch Inc to East Manatee Fire Rescue District; 0; Oct. 2.
$0 Sell Me Dirt LLC to Maldonado Eulogio A; Blk 2 Jacksons Factory; Oct. 1.
$0 Smt Auto LLC to Carmax Auto Superstores Inc; Airport; Sept. 28.
