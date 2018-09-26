Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s the complete list.

$6,204,545 Bradenton Fl W LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 23 LLC; Pt 3-35-17; Sept. 18.
$4,156,500 Mcclure Properties Ltd to Evergreen Landco LLC; 0; Sept. 19.
$2,780,507 Jm Assets Ams Tic LLC, Whitney Leon to Hwy41 Storage LLC; Pt 36-33-17; Sept. 18.
$1,800,000 Broadbin George, Broadbin George J, Broadbin Mairead to Hull Speed LLC; Pt 18-34-16; Sept. 14.
$1,750,000 Tdc Lakewood I LLC to Wmg Development LLC; Lot 7 Green at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 20.
$1,625,000 Wheeler Riachard B, Wheeler Richard B, Wheeler Susan N to Keipper Jennifer D, Keipper Revocable Trust, Keipper Scott C; Lot 4 Blk C Holmes Beach Development; Sept. 20.
$1,500,000 Watkins Investments Limited Partnership to Acv Watkins Portfolio I LLC; Pt 13-35-17; Sept. 20.
$1,150,000 Hagen Julie A to Berkovec Kenneth L; Blk 7 Whitfield Estates; Sept. 18.
$1,108,600 Nelson Homes Inc to Murphy Glynis A, Murphy Jeffrey A; Lot 165 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 18.
$1,000,000 Fink David R, Nadeau Debbie Mary to Newby James, Newby Nancy A; Pt 12-34-18; Sept. 18.
$960,000 Manatee Rwb LLC to Building 8 Pb LLC; Pt 25-35-17; Sept. 19.
$825,000 Rogerson Ian, Rogerson Jean to Dynan Construction LLC; Lot 4 Hideaway Bay; Sept. 20.
$796,237 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Sanders James N, Sanders Van T, Van T Sanders Revocable Trust; Lot 790 Esplanade; Sept. 18.
$787,331 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Fitzgerald John P, Fitzgerald Wendy S; Lot 794 Esplanade; Sept. 14.
$783,517 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Munro H Sykes Revocable Trust, Sykes Munro H, Sykes Nancy E; Lot 785 Esplanade; Sept. 18.
$705,000 Fenton Madeline M, Fenton Richard T to Baren Debbie, Green Michael A; Lot 23 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 18.
$685,000 Garcia Norman Karla S, Norman Jerome S, Norman Jerry S to Kelly Griselda C, Kelly Michael J; Lot 17 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 19.
$680,000 Mary Sponseller Living Trust, Sponseller Clayton, Sponseller Mary to Guerin Delena A, Guerin Gary D Sr; Lot 15 Tamiami Shores; Sept. 20.
$670,000 Devine Jeffrey S, Devine Lori A to Saffold James Austin; Pomello Park; Sept. 20.
$665,000 Cypress Lakes Holdings LLC to Alvarez Karen, Alvarez Michael; Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club Mark Ii Unit 103; Sept. 20.
$657,000 Besece Gregory S, Besece Janet C to 2Kvh LLC; Lot 3 Blk P Holmes Beach; Sept. 14.
$638,433 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Emerson Jay M, Emerson Shirley; Lot 4117 Twin Rivers; Sept. 19.
$625,000 Arctic Palm Company to Verble Michael Brian; Waterbury Grape Fruit Tracts; Sept. 20.
$615,916 John Neal Homes Inc to Fox Eric J, Fox Judy W; Lot 11 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 14.
$580,000 Durand Harry J Jr, Durand Lisa to Lovin Danny A, Lovin Kathleen A; Lot 3015 River Club South; Sept. 18.
$576,000 Schulz Jean M, Schulz Markus A to Bengey LLC; Whitney Beach Iii Unit 310; Sept. 20.
$570,000 Ig Investments Inc to Bodey Robert, Meryl Ritchie Revocable Trust, Ritchie Meryl, Robert Bodey Living Trust; Lot 169 Legends Bay; Sept. 20.
$569,519 Divosta Homes LP to Jones Amanda Paige, Jones Michael Kentley; Lot 230 Mallory Park; Sept. 18.
$530,000 Sweetspotts LLC to Loomish LLC; Lot 8 Blk 21 Ilexhurst; Sept. 18.
$520,000 Czajkowski David S, Czajkowski Wendy L to Devine Jeffrey S, Devine Lori A; Pomello Park; Sept. 20.
$489,000 Serendipity River House LLC to Wallace Geraldine; Lot 9 Marineland Addition; Sept. 19.
$470,000 Allen Bonnie E, Bonnie E Allen Revocable Trust, Kyle Henry James Jr to Dean Mallory M; Lot 2 Mariner Estates; Sept. 14.
$463,000 Townsend Diane C, Townsend James L to Place Dana A, Place Tricia R; Lot 2 Riverwalk Village; Sept. 19.
$450,000 Seymour Mary Frances to Hoskinson Chris P, Hoskinson Dennis S; Lot 16 Tara; Sept. 14.
$449,250 Divosta Homes L P to Boothroyd Lynda Jean; Lot 196 Mallory Park; Sept. 19.
$448,180 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Ottaviani Bonnie L, Ottaviani William L; Lot 645 Del Webb; Sept. 18.
$448,050 Maureen Meyers Living Trust, Meyers Maureen, Meyers Robert, Robert Meyers Living Trust to Bender Kathryn M, Bender Kurt M; Lot 17 Greenbrook Village; Sept. 14.
$444,900 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Miller Judith B; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 2 702; Sept. 14.
$432,990 Wci Communities LLC to Monahan Miranda Mary; Lot 130 Copperlefe; Sept. 18.
$430,000 Eilers Lisa M to Hp Florida I LLC; Lot 69 Greyhawk Landing; Sept. 18.
$425,000 Joyner Brandi, Joyner John W to Kirk Alisha E, Kirk James D; Lot 170 Greyhawk Landing West; Sept. 20.
$420,000 Good Terrie to Hoahg Doanh Dinh; Pt 26-33-17; Sept. 20.
$417,000 Hamilton Brandy Michelle, Hamilton Brent Anthony to Grutzner Dorothy, Grutzner Frank; Lot 253 Heritage Harbour; Sept. 20.
$415,977 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Braner Angela, Braner James H; Lot 141 Mirabella at Village Green; Sept. 19.
$415,500 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Banks Julie A, Banks William S; Lot 296 Indigo; Sept. 20.
$415,000 Ribeiro Mark to Camara Bruno, Souza Arlen Jeferson; Lot 4 Blk B River Point Of Manatee; Sept. 17.
$414,331 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Pask Gina S, Pask John M; Lot 113 Mirabella at Village Green; Sept. 14.
$398,017 River Reach Associates LLC to Rickert Lydia L, Rickert Peter; Lot 338 Rivers Reach; Sept. 20.
$394,300 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Gail A Rohde 1999 Trust, Rohde Gail A; Lot 27 Blk 35 Crosscreek; Sept. 14.
$391,927 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Dolhi Alan David, Dolhi Jessica Lynne; Lot 21 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 18.
$381,000 Land Trust Agreement Number 415 010, United Community Bank to Grenzebach Eric L; Lot 7 Key Royale; Sept. 20.
$374,990 D R Horton Inc to Pham David Khang Huy, Truong Vincent Hoang; Lot 529 Del Tierra; Sept. 20.
$370,000 Cortez 2 LLC to Kinsey Brandon Vincent, Kinsey Casey; Lot 16 Herons Watch; Sept. 14.
$370,000 Fitzsimmons Holly D to Hertenstein Carol Jo; Lot 117 Palma Sola Trace; Sept. 19.
$368,000 Garacci Patrice, Svadlenka Mary to Raymer Clint R, Raymer Jennifer; Lot 225 Country Creek; Sept. 20.
$367,500 Garshelis Barbara A, Garshelis Carl H to Diggs Charles M, Diggs Patricia M; Lot 9 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 20.
$366,000 Berlanti Carolyn, Berlanti Louis Ii to Marciales Werther Roberto, Royda Marciales Beatrix; Lot 7 Blk E Belair Bayou; Sept. 18.
$365,000 Brian E Storti and Linda S Storti Revocable Trust, Storti Brian E, Storti Linda S to Nettleman Chadwick John; Lot 296 Rosedale Addition; Sept. 20.
$363,750 Hanschke Anne M to Barbara L Welch Revocable Trust, Welch Barbara L; Lot 723 Esplanade; Sept. 17.
$360,000 D and M Rentals LLC to Czajkowski David, Czajkowski Wendy; Lot 6 Blk 6A Summerfield Village; Sept. 20.
$360,000 Johnston Family Trust, Johnston Gary Leroy, Johnston Marjorie Virginia, Johnston Marjorie Virginial to Blenker Sara, Blenker Stephen; Blk 4 Palma Sola Heights; Sept. 20.
$356,000 Carol A Karr Trust, Karr Carol A to Aho Douglas D, Randolph Constance E, Randolph David Brian; Lot 60 Candlewood; Sept. 14.
$355,000 Nave James A, Nave Sherry A to Halse Frauke, Halse Larry E; Lot 4078 Mill Creek; Sept. 19.
$348,000 Green Jason T to Babcock Bernard A, Babcock Sandra R; Lot 6 Beacon Cove at River Place; Sept. 19.
$348,000 Thompson Erik E, Thompson Melinda C to Deyo Beth Amber, Deyo Michael W; Lot 57 Sabal Harbour; Sept. 19.
$345,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Martinez Amanda Elizabeth, Martinez Eduardo Xiomar; Lot 18 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 18.
$344,900 Gay Linda P to Taddeo Marie L; Westbay Cove Unit 220; Sept. 17.
$344,783 Gross Jill M, Gross Michael S, Jill M Gross Trust to Rauch Susan L; Lot 160 Palma Sola Trace; Sept. 18.
$343,063 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Hellhake Karol D, Hellhake Richard M; Lot 122 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Sept. 19.
$342,597 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Rios Delia; Lot 21 Arbor Grande; Sept. 17.
$340,000 Wci Communities LLC to Scalisi Laura Mac Niece; Clubside at Country Club East; Sept. 18.
$338,325 D R Horton Inc to Duncan Lisa Marie, Ragan Kenneth D Jr, Sutterfield Linda Mcgrew; Lot 177 Trevesta; Sept. 14.
$336,730 D R Horton Inc to Tozzi Salvatore V, Tozzi Tatiane; Lot 530 Del Tierra; Sept. 14.
$335,000 Strite Rebekah J, Strite Steven to Hullinger Christina M, Hullinger Travis N; Lot 1 Blk F Pine Lakes; Sept. 20.
$334,595 Wci Communities LLC to Hodgin Michael E, Stephen Hannah J; Lot 194 Rosedale Addition; Sept. 18.
$333,424 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Kellogg Elfriede B, Kellogg Jack E; Lot 259 Eagle Trace; Sept. 17.
$331,995 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Cohen Sharon; Lot 481 Del Webb; Sept. 20.
$330,000 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Orlando John W Jr; Lot 2 Blk 36 Crosscreek; Sept. 18.
$326,637 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to King Patricia Ann, King Thomas G; Lot 123 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Sept. 18.
$325,000 Capitelli Antonia, Capitelli Ronald to Brown David B, Brown Janice M; Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Ii Unit 47; Sept. 20.
$325,000 Lyons Mary F, Mary F Lyons Trust to Wetstein Gary M, Wetstein Judith A; Blk B 4 Summerfield Village; Sept. 14.
$324,130 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Cordes Elizabeth, Cordes Geoffery; Lot 62 Harrison Ranch; Sept. 17.
$323,750 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Delgado Dixie; Lot 478 Del Webb; Sept. 18.
$320,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Keams John P, Kearns Mary R; Coach Homes Ii at Lakewood National Unit 1622; Sept. 17.
$320,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Cramb Carl Warren; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1422; Sept. 20.
$315,000 Rassmussen David N, Rassmussen Shawn L to Randall Bruce Taussig Revocable Trust, Taussig Randall Bruce; Club Villas at Palm Aire Unit 7710; Sept. 19.
$315,000 Vk Trevesta LLC to D R Horton Inc; Trevesta; Sept. 18.
$313,000 Mcdonald Daniel S, Mcdonald Erica Short to Ellis Blake, Ellis Deva; Lot 40 Sheffield Glenn; Sept. 18.
$307,139 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Frost Lashawn M; Lot 268 Eagle Trace; Sept. 17.
$303,990 D R Horton Inc to Misenti Kathleen Marie, Misenti Salvatore Daniel; Lot 187 Del Tierra; Sept. 19.
$303,000 Long Harry M, Long Terry P to Kirksey Shannon T; Lot 386 Copperstone; Sept. 18.
$303,000 Steward Sheri Lynn to Diveley Brandy Burris, Diveley Thomas Charles; Lot 136 Greyhawk Landing; Sept. 14.
$301,930 Pgci Iv LLC to Burrell Devin D, Burrell Kayla R; Lot 221 Silverleaf; Sept. 20.
$300,000 Beninato Michael, Beninato Takako to Gordon Milton, Hromnak William H; Lot 81 Carlyle Villages Of Palm Aire; Sept. 18.
$299,000 Best Sarasota Home Solutions LLC to Greene Brianne N; Lot 203 Briarwood; Sept. 19.
$299,000 Rojas Leonardo, Rojas Sandra to Smoot Grimes Kimberly L; Lot 5 Blk B Bonaire Bayou; Sept. 19.
$296,798 Wci Communities LLC to Perez Jose Albino, Perez Marcela Moran; Lot 133 Copperlefe; Sept. 19.
$295,880 Pulte Home Company LLC to Clemons Christopher, Misoff Lauren; Lot 65 Trevesta; Sept. 20.
$295,500 Cast Properties LLC to Khoshatefeh Jeffrey E; Tortuga Unit 229; Sept. 17.
$295,000 Chambliss Parrish Sarah Lizabeth, Parrish Chadwick Johnie to Edmonds Nichole R, Giannelli Christopher T; Pt 14-36-21; Sept. 20.
$295,000 Rivait Larry P, Rivait Margaret A to Jimenez Miguel F, Morgado Yanela; Lot 18 Oakley; Sept. 19.
$295,000 Simson Evelina, Simson Harry to Koegel George O, Koegel Judith B; Lot 10 Tara; Sept. 17.
$290,140 Pulte Home Company LLC to Grabert Jameson, Prutzman Jennifer Lynn; Lot 134 Trevesta; Sept. 17.
$290,000 Broadrazor LLC to Rich Sandra; Pattens Reserve; Sept. 20.
$290,000 River Reach Associates LLC to Pagano John J, Pagano Sharon L; Lot 202 Rivers Reach; Sept. 17.
$289,769 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Williams Barry J Jr, Williams Katie M; Lot 27 Heron Creek; Sept. 18.
$289,000 Maley Shannon J to Mosquera Nicole, Roberts Paul V; Lot 27 Summerfield Village; Sept. 18.
$288,500 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC; Greyhawk Landing West; Sept. 14.
$287,300 Damato Evangeline, Damato Joseph to Definis Bonnetta J, Definis Peter J; Lot 31 Rosewood at The Gardens; Sept. 17.
$285,000 Freites Willy Q, Gaud Damaris to Lopez Wanda; Lot 10 Covered Bridge Estates; Sept. 19.
$285,000 Grantham Lloyd D, Grantham Nancy H to Pha Xiong Pao; Lot 12 Blk 10 Village Green Of Bradenton; Sept. 20.
$285,000 Prete Michael T, Prete Sara J to Ah4R Properties Two LLC; Lot 14 Greenbrook Village; Sept. 20.
$285,000 Thum James A, Thum Jeanne M to Chappell Gregory C, Chappell Moya; Pt 22-33-21; Sept. 18.
$283,500 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Sta Ana Rommel Job Bumanglag; Lot 71 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Sept. 20.
$279,359 Pgci Iv LLC to Samokar Robert J, Samokar Terry A; Lot 340 Silverleaf; Sept. 20.
$275,000 Gruber Alisha, Kirk Alisha, Kirk James to Fossum Carole Esther, Fossum Edward Richard; Lot 19 Silverlake; Sept. 18.
$273,000 Suzie Wong Revocable Living Trust, Wong Suzie to Caloiaro Adriano A, Caloiaro Mary L; Lot 5 Harborage On Braden River; Sept. 14.
$272,000 Buzzell Walter Howard, Leblanc Janet Marie to Karwoski Christopher M, Karwoski Family Revocable Trust, Karwoski Patricia; Coach Homes V at River Strand Unit 7104; Sept. 14.
$270,000 Macaluso Josephine M, Macaluso Mariano P to Josephine M Macaluso Trust, Macaluso Josephine M Trust, Macaluso Mariano P; Lot 168 Riverdale Revised; Sept. 14.
$265,000 Clark John E, Clark Virginia A to Bestard Dairan, Gores Gleinys; Lot 58 Oakley; Sept. 19.
$265,000 Katz Stephanie to Ramirez Evaristo, Solis Lisseth L; Lot 17 Blk 1 Golfclub Gardens Resubdivision; Sept. 17.
$262,990 D R Horton Inc to Doan Quan Thi; Lot 42 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 18.
$260,000 Braude Joan R, Braude Melvin S to Beville Dennis W, Beville Mary F; Lot 167 Forest Creek; Sept. 18.
$259,900 Rankin Russell G, Rankin Shirley to Diskin Cindy; Blk 53 Whitfield Estates; Sept. 19.
$258,990 D R Horton Inc to Clover Donna, Clover Richard; Lot 33 Villages Of Glen Creek; Sept. 19.
$255,990 D R Horton Inc to Juarez Francisco Garcia; Lot 43 Villages Of Glen Creek; Sept. 20.
$255,000 Saf Solutions LLC to Scott Sidney A; Blk G White Bear Park; Sept. 19.
$255,000 Snyder Cathy L to Blanco Fanny Esther, Blanco Wilfredo Francisco; Lot 204 Briarwood; Sept. 20.
$254,990 D R Horton Inc to Huang Chih Ming, Win Cho Mya Mon; Lot 73 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 14.
$253,000 Vazquez Patricia, Vazquez Ronald L to Barfield Johnny Wayne Ii, Barfield Shawna Medvec; Lot 2 Summerfield Village; Sept. 18.
$250,652 Pgci Iv LLC to Lehr Scott J, Lehr Whitney R; Lot 342 Silverleaf; Sept. 17.
$250,000 Cermak Jan, Cermak Radka to Pospisil Jiri, Pospisilova Michaela; Lot 4283 Heritage Harbour; Sept. 17.
$249,900 Fink Julia R, Fink Richard V to Herman Bibiana, Herman Titus; Lot 25 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; Sept. 18.
$248,000 Goodrich Aline C, Goodrich Paul J to Fenley Danny R, Solmos Dorothy W; Lot 2 Blk A Meadowgreen; Sept. 19.
$242,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Mateus Gabriela, Mateus Juan F; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1314; Sept. 18.
$240,000 Hilliker Joyce D to Fitts Antoinette, Fitts David; Lot 25 Cedar Terrace; Sept. 14.
$237,205 Pgci Iv LLC to Mcgann William John; Lot 333 Silverleaf; Sept. 20.
$235,000 Balmus Gheorghe, Balmus Viktoras to Achim Viorica Ida, Balazs Janos; Lot 3152 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; Sept. 19.
$235,000 Balmush George, Lukas Vitas to Achim Viorica Ida, Balazs Janos; Lot 3152 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; Sept. 20.
$235,000 Fowler Carrie, Fowler Randall to Cervoni Andre; Lot 11 Blk F Country Club Heights; Sept. 14.
$235,000 Thompson Sandra K, Thompson Wallace C to Thompson Matthew J, Thompson Sharon M; Falconhurst; Sept. 20.
$230,000 D R Horton Inc to Palombo Maria Lynne; Lot 40 Villages Of Glen Creek; Sept. 18.
$229,000 Foster Carol A, Foster Joint Revocable Trust, Foster William E to Baker Regina; Lot 27 Peridia; Sept. 20.
$229,000 Offerpad Spvborrower LLC, Spvborrower to Slentz Dakota Vincent; Lot 5 Palm Lake Estates; Sept. 18.
$229,000 Schock Monica B, Schock R Wade, Schock Raymond Wade to Cerberus Sfr Holdings Ii L P; Lot 9 Blk A Kingsfield; Sept. 20.
$228,990 D R Horton Inc to Richter Craig M, Richter Jeffrey Gordon; Lot 21 Willow Hammock; Sept. 20.
$228,000 Apg Florida LLC to Hurley Courtland V, Vela Debra A; Lot 14 Blk A Tylers; Sept. 20.
$227,500 Duff John R Iii to Szewczyk Michelle A, Szewczyk Zdzislaw H; Lot 2 Blk 4 Village Green Of Bradenton; Sept. 14.
$227,000 Kane Christine A, Kane Thomas D to Walker Aaron M, Walker Cara; Lot 101 Covered Bridge Estates; Sept. 20.
$226,000 Cunnien Annabelle A to Russell Mary A, Tandon Piyush K; Lot 126 Harrison Ranch; Sept. 14.
$225,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Garfield Wright Michael; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 101; Sept. 14.
$220,108 Lackie George D Iv to Offerpad Spvborrower LLC; Lot 43 Foxchase; Sept. 19.
$220,000 Alan G Tober Revocable Trust, St Hill Jane A, Tober Alan G Revocable Trust to Olde Albany Limited Liability Company; Club Villas at Palm Aire Unit 7746; Sept. 14.
$219,990 D R Horton Inc to Miller Norma I; Lot 37 Villages Of Glen Creek; Sept. 18.
$219,000 Murges Dino P to Nania Gregory J, Nania Nathan J; Lot 83 Willow Walk; Sept. 19.
$217,000 Wilson Matthew, Wilson Samantha, Wozniak Samantha to Chambers Nathan, Chambers Nicole; Lot 108 Covered Bridge Estates; Sept. 20.
$215,000 Larochelle Donna M, Larochelle Stanley O to Payne Joseph, Payne Sky M; Lot 10 Blk D Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Sept. 19.
$215,000 Pecora Kathleen to Stava Kerry, Stava Luke; Greenbrook Walk Unit 106; Sept. 19.
$210,000 Earl Arthur C, Earl Janet M to Baker William J; Cypress Strand Unit 1 202; Sept. 18.
$207,000 7807 36Th Avenue East Ii LLC to Five Grand LLC; Pt 29-33-18; Sept. 18.
$201,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Thaxton Carol Ann, Thaxton Lee Ray; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 538; Sept. 19.
$196,000 2Dl Properties LLC to Brown Nicole L, Brown Richard M; Pt 6-33-22; Sept. 18.
$194,900 Finc Elizabeth F, Finc Kenneth T to Lunn Gloria; Lot 6 Blk E Villages Of Lakeside South; Sept. 19.
$190,000 Janes Richard S to Clasby Francis J Jr; Serenata Sarasota Unit 206; Sept. 18.
$189,000 Karyat Aley, Karyat Sethu to Munoz Nicole Elisa Garcia; Lot 23 Blk 39 Holiday Heights; Sept. 14.
$187,000 Edney Laura E to Snyder Cathy; Lot 3 Blk I Spanish Point; Sept. 20.
$186,150 Sizler Susan W, Wingenfeld Patricia M to Springer Bethany Parker, Springer James Lebaron; Cedar Hollow at Tara Unit 21 102; Sept. 14.
$185,000 Praizner Family Living Trust, Praizner Joseph W, Praizner Lois M to Scott Edward C, Scott Joan E; Lot 24 Flagstone Acres; Sept. 20.
$180,000 Five Star Legacy LLC to Hinkle Diana Lynn; Lot 2 Waterford Court; Sept. 19.
$180,000 Joyce Reid Capital LLC to Hahlen Scott D, Hds Trust; Lot 268 River Isles; Sept. 18.
$175,000 Kraus Andrew R to Colon Wilfredo; Lot 86 Manatee Gardens; Sept. 19.
$170,000 Good Terrie, Terrie Good Trust to Bell Barrett S, Bell Karen M; Summerfield Hollow Unit 201; Sept. 20.
$167,000 7911 Grand Estuary Trail Trust, Florida Lot and Home LLC to Cuthbert Kenneth Andrew, Cuthbert Sheri Elizabeth; Grand Estuary Iii at River Strand Unit 425; Sept. 14.
$167,000 Salajka Daniel to Lily Sunshine Rentals Inc; Westwego Park; Sept. 17.
$165,000 Fenuta Mary C to Berry Mark Stanley, Berry Neriman; Serenata Sarasota Unit 105; Sept. 18.
$165,000 Fox John Russell, Fox Kenneth A, Fox Ruth E, John Russell Fox and Ruth E Fox Living Trust to Tadda Properties Of Bradenton LLC; Cambridge Village West Unit 57; Sept. 18.
$160,000 Ackerman Joseph to Barrett Miller Christine, Miller Donald; Palma Sola Shores Unit 25; Sept. 17.
$160,000 Mirabal Laura A to Villalvir Dayanara; Lot 45 Blk 4 Seminole Park; Sept. 14.
$160,000 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Vaughan Kevin, Vaughan Suzanne; Lot 91 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 14.
$158,000 Hagenbuch Karl B, Hagenbuch Sandra P to Marshall Allison, Marshall Jeffrey Sr; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 153; Sept. 20.
$157,500 Brod Sandra to Jhh Real Estate Investors LLC; Lot 19 Sherwood Pines; Sept. 20.
$157,000 Mowrey Catherine C, Mowrey Terry D to Corona Graciela; Lot 10 Secluded Acres; Sept. 20.
$156,000 Daunting Site Works LLC to F C D Investment LLC; 0; Sept. 20.
$152,000 Cox Dorothy A to Fields David K, Fields Sonja F; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 31; Sept. 20.
$150,000 Rainville Gail E, Rainville Richard E to Adams Peggy J; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 7; Sept. 19.
$149,900 Benn Edgar D to Wengerd Carol Lynn, Wengerd Christa Dawn, Wengerd Donald Elroy; Lot 24 Orange Estates; Sept. 20.
$147,000 Berry Anne T, Berry Kevin S, Berry Mark W, Berry Michael W to Kennedy Christopher; Cedar Hollow at Tara Unit 3 102; Sept. 14.
$142,000 Bologna Carolyn D, Pondillo Frank, Pondillo Krista, Pondillo Michelle T to Figueroa Torres Jannette, Mandes Ortiz Victor; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iv Unit 304; Sept. 18.
$140,000 Whisenant Farms Inc to Whisenant Daniel Philip; Pt 19-33-20; Sept. 14.
$138,900 Holman Theresa Ann to Blair Kathleen M, Harman Christopher M; Eagle Creek I Unit 7436; Sept. 20.
$135,027 Lasser Barbara S to Chic Properties LLC; Belleview; Sept. 18.
$135,000 Cadence Bank to Parisi Anne M, Parisi Kenneth N; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 219; Sept. 18.
$135,000 Evert Barbara M, Evert Lisa A, Jones Michelle Evert to Grecu Mihai, Grecu Selena, Olivella Aida; Lot 15 Blk B Townhouses Of Lakeside South; Sept. 19.
$131,000 Ltd Family Trust LLC to Repholz Elizabeth, Repholz Nicholas; Pt 1-35-17; Sept. 19.
$129,000 Pinellas Equities LLC to Hart to Hart Investments LLC; Aldrich Park; Sept. 20.
$127,000 Gill R Christopher to Koughan Cristina G, Koughan Michael D; Lot 12 Blue Heron; Sept. 20.
$127,000 Zeisloft Gerald, Zeisloft Patricia A to Confressco Beverly; Leisure Lake Village Unit 54; Sept. 19.
$125,910 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Pinellas Equities L L C; Lot 11 Belmont Park; Sept. 20.
$125,000 Florida R and V Properties LLC to Snyder Joan; Blk 7 Lees Addition; Sept. 14.
$125,000 Watson Matthew David Sr, Watson Whitney Lea to Mckay Justin D; Ellenton Village; Sept. 20.
$121,000 May Suzie N, May Suzie Nora to Pinellas Equities L L C; Aldrich Park; Sept. 20.
$120,000 W A One LLC to Desoto Holdings Inc; Greenbrook Walk Unit 102; Sept. 17.
$117,000 Reynolds Kathleen to Meunier Donna, Meunier Paul E; Pine Bay Forest Unit 10; Sept. 14.
$115,300 Homebanc Mortgage Trust 2004 2, Mccart Jerry L, Structured Asset Mortgage Investment Ii Inc, U S Bank National Association to Steinbrecher Tiberiu; Lot 57 Cayman Park 2016 Ca 000604; Sept. 14.
$112,000 Carlsen Tanya G to Hoza Nancy Lee, Pace Pamela Ann; Bayshore Village Unit 101; Sept. 17.
$110,000 Abbadessa Mark to Pinzon Marlon J, Pinzon Monica S; Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 9203; Sept. 18.
$110,000 Miller Teresa B, Teresa B Miller Revocable Living Trust to Marcella Diane C, Marcella Ronald J Jr; Ridgewood Meadows Unit 155; Sept. 19.
$104,900 Robinett Candace A to Kindoll Michael; Heritage Pines Unit 32 B; Sept. 20.
$102,000 Wamu Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 Pr4 Trust, Wells Fargo Bank to Roman Betty A, Roman Hector M; Country Village Unit 2219; Sept. 17.
$100,000 S A F Solutions LLC to Sanchez Shellie, Sanchez Victor; Lot 6 Jackson Terrace; Sept. 19.
$93,500 Perry George Weeks, Perry Kelly Lynn to Snyder Matthew; Pt 21-33-21; Sept. 18.
$89,000 Broad Street Funding Trust I to House Works LLC; Atzroths Addition to Palmetto; Sept. 14.
$89,000 Hennesey Brian M, Hennesey Terrie E to Friedman Deborah, Friedman Howard; Blk C Riverside Terrace; Sept. 19.
$88,000 Mondo John A, Mondo Nancy E, Mondo Revocable Trust to J Garback Home Restoration Inc, Mark Heller Inc; Lot 2 Varns; Sept. 19.
$85,000 Farrell Kevin Kenneth to Farrell Briana Ladean; Lot 23 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 14.
$83,799 Branch Banking and Trust Company to Al Kayyal Maher Saher; Pinecrest; Sept. 17.
$80,000 Harrell Andrea Lynn, Harrell Michael E to Albritton Arlis, Albritton Connie; Lot 23 J S Mcclure Addition to Manatee; Sept. 19.
$75,000 Gentilcore Jefferie J, Gentilcore Patricia J to Waggoner Beverly I, Waggoner George R; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 469; Sept. 17.
$74,900 Gamble Creek L C to Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida; Lot 5025 Twin Rivers; Sept. 20.
$74,000 Crowther Robert E, Soady Gladys A to Greeley Sandra L; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 203 C; Sept. 17.
$74,000 Hankey Paula A to Obenauer Sue A; Villager Apartments Unit 105; Sept. 20.
$74,000 James Kenneth R, James Vida L to Schmeltzly David K, Schmeltzly Suzanne; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 10 B; Sept. 17.
$70,000 United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development to Lara Martha; Twin Cities; Sept. 17.
$69,000 Mirisola Richard A to Florida Sunshine Real Estate Holding LLC; Shady Brook Village Unit 99 A; Sept. 20.
$62,000 Guyer Alfred E, Guyer Dorothy L to Wlodarczyk Maciej B; Third Bayshore Unit G 32; Sept. 14.
$60,000 Mank Aleta R, Mank Kirby H, Mank Stuart A, Metcalf Nola M, Sainio Melody V to Mckee Cynthia A, Mckee James R Sr; Lot 147 Braden Castle Park; Sept. 17.
$60,000 Raber Ryan Allen to Raber Mary, Raber Merle; Pt 3-37-21; Sept. 14.
$59,900 Rogers Joyce Ann, Rogers Larry D, Rogers Richard H, Shoemaker Lou Ann to Templin Merle T; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Inc Unit 79; Sept. 18.
$58,000 Jenkins Bill S, Jenkins Jewell to Martin Aretta, Martin Jan David; Lot 205 Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc; Sept. 17.
$58,000 Mccarthy C Christine to Schlossin Michael A, Schlossin Sandra L; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 111; Sept. 17.
$58,000 Wojdag Bryan to Rudolph Eva; Lot 19 Blk 1 River Haven; Sept. 17.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 9 Amber Glen; Sept. 14.
$55,000 Zoon William K to Apple Rick Wayne; Building Lagoon Harbor Pinies Unit 2; Sept. 20.
$52,000 Roller Carolyn M to Estep Family Trust, Estep Linvel G, Estep Nancy K; Lot 3 Blk F Desoto Community; Sept. 19.
$48,000 Alvin L Cummer Revocable Trust, Cummer Alvin L to Canedo Alfredo David Zayas, Castellanos Adriana Josefina, Castellanos Julio Cesar; Third Bayshore Unit L 24; Sept. 18.
$48,000 Sell Me Dirt LLC to Madonado Eulogio A; Blk 2 Jacksons Factory Re Plat; Sept. 17.
$46,932 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Sept. 20.
$45,000 Rockey Ariel M, Rockey John D, Rowland Ariel M to Commercial Residential Investments LLC; Garden Walk Unit 1803; Sept. 17.
$43,000 Maheu Frank D Jr to Hla Fidu Inc, Trust No 512518; Blk C Fair Lane Acres; Sept. 18.
$41,000 Cecil Joseph E Jr, Robert M Cecil Trust to 7173 W Country Club Dr N Unit 243 LLC; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes County Club Apts Unit 243; Sept. 18.
$40,000 Vitan Henry A to Kary Donna L, Kary Paul F; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 45; Sept. 19.
$38,000 Bryan Jeffrey David to Ewing James J; Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1326; Sept. 20.
$38,000 Preston Dana Craft to Osborne Kathleen A, Osborne Michal E; Lot 85 Rosedale; Sept. 18.
$36,000 Frieling Janice Ruth to Frieling Janice Ruth, Mink Gary William; Ironwood Third Unit 206 D; Sept. 19.
$34,000 Panipinto Joseph J, Panipinto Judith H to Lohr Robert E; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 544; Sept. 18.
$31,813 Smith Steven Clyde to Watermark Capital Fl LLC; Hill Park Annex; Sept. 17.
$30,000 Bertha M White Revocable Living Trust, Members Trust Company to Godfrey Dennis E; Lot 22 Pic Town; Sept. 18.
$30,000 Sumners Darlie E to Cassidy David L, Cassidy Harry R, Cassidy Maxine, Cassidy Telena J; Leisure Lake Village Unit 428; Sept. 18.
$29,500 Mink Gary William to Frieling Janice Ruth, Mink Gary William; Pt 11-35-17; Sept. 19.
$10,000 Gendreau Suzanne to Jay Ray Capital LLC; Lot 112 Sunny Lakes Estates; Sept. 17.
$5,400 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Manatee County Habitat For Humanity; Gilley Pattens Add to The City Of Bradentown 2018 Td 000108; Sept. 18.
$5,000 Gendreau Suzanne to Jay Ray Capital LLC; Lot 113 Sunny Lakes Estates; Sept. 17.
$4,500 Stevenson Evelyn B, Stevenson Johnny L to Homes By Holmes LLC; Washington Park; Sept. 17.
$4,000 James Macaulay Wallace Jr Inter Vivos Trust, Kolb Edward M, Wallace James Macaulay Jr Inter Vivos Trust to Homes By Holmes LLC; Washington Park; Sept. 18.
$2,000 Cedillo Mario to Rivera Lis; Lot 2 Kingston Groves; Sept. 18.
$1,000 Leclair Pauline E to Crowther Robert E; Bayshore On The Lake Condo Apts Unit 102; Sept. 17.
$100 Harrell Andrea L, Winter Donald Florian Iii to Albritton Arlis, Albritton Connie; Lot 27 J S Mc Clure Addition to Manatee Florida; Sept. 19.
$20 Murphy Merri L, Murphy Michael T to Murphy Merri L, Murphy Michael T, Murphy Trust; Lot 31 Harrison Ranch; Sept. 20.
$20 Murphy Merri, Murphy Michael to Murphy Merri, Murphy Michael, Murphy Trust; Lot 463 Harrison Ranch; Sept. 20.
$10 Adams Alice R, Adams Howard L to Adams Alice R; Lot 28 Greenbrook Village; Sept. 20.
$10 Anton Matthew John to Barulli Katina J; Or2741 Pg1823; Sept. 20.
$10 Antunez Luz Mel Isa, Oquendo Samuel to Antunez Luz M, Luz M Antunez Revocable Trust; Lot 121 Orange Ridge; Sept. 18.
$10 Baldock Juliet C, Peace Raymond J to Baldock Juliet C; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Ii Unit 24B; Sept. 20.
$10 Bates Dawn Kristine to Bates Dawn Kristine, Dawn Kristine Bates Revocable Trust; Blk 21 Anna Maria Beach; Sept. 17.
$10 Bates Dawn Kristine to Bates Dawn Kristine, Dawn Kristine Bates Revocable Trust; Blk 5 Holmes Beach; Sept. 17.
$10 Best Robert P to Best Robert P, Best Talethea; Morningside Unit 221; Sept. 19.
$10 Brown Rickard V Jr to 3239 81St Court E LLC; Lena Road Commercial Unit 105; Sept. 20.
$10 Chambers Richard W to Chambers Frederick John, Chambers Richard W; Lot 12 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 20.
$10 Citimortgage Inc to United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development; Lot 2 Blk 1 Windsor Park; Sept. 17.
$10 Concession Land Development LLC to Concession Community Association Inc; Plat Of Concession; Sept. 18.
$10 Derickson Derwood L, Derickson Gail L to Templin Susan; Pt 21-35-17; Sept. 17.
$10 Draper Diane J, Draper Jay W to Draper Diane J, Zall Bryan A, Zall Elizabeth D; Fairway Gardens Ii at Tara Unit 7 102; Sept. 19.
$10 Dunn Sandra L to Dunn Sandra L, Sandra L Dunn Trust; Blk 1 Palma Sola Park; Sept. 17.
$10 Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 23 LLC to Exchangeright Netleased Portfolio 23 Dst; Pt 3-35-17; Sept. 18.
$10 Fecher Anne R to Anne R Fecher Revocable Trust, Fecher Anne R; Continentals Sea Club I Unit 42; Sept. 20.
$10 Fecher Anne R, Fecher Roger J to Fecher Roger J, Roger J Fecher Revocable Trust; Continentals Sea Club I Unit 49; Sept. 20.
$10 Fonseca Maria C, Fonseca William T to Starfish Home Of Ami Inc; Lot 4 Key Royale; Sept. 18.
$10 Franklin Dina Annette to Dina Annette Franklin Revocable Trust, Franklin Dina Annette; Blk 21 Anna Maria Beach; Sept. 17.
$10 Franklin Dina Annette to Dina Annette Franklin Revocable Trust, Franklin Dina Annette; Blk 5 Amended Plat Of Holmes Beach; Sept. 17.
$10 Frederick E Werle and June B Werle Revocable Trust, Werle Brett F, Werle Dawn B, Werle Frederick E Revocable Trust, Werle June B Revocable Trust to Werle Brett F; Or2416 Pg4286; Sept. 18.
$10 Gallagher Brian, Rouse Robin to Gallagher Brian D, Gallagher Rouse Revocable Trust, Rouse Robin H; Lot 4 Bay Palms; Sept. 20.
$10 Gallagher Brian, Rouse Robin to Gallagher Brian D, Gallagher Rouse Revocable Trust, Rouse Robin H; Terrace Unit 5; Sept. 20.
$10 Gallo Lewis Robert Jr to Gallo Family Holdings LLC; Easterling; Sept. 18.
$10 Grant Mary C to Fields Deborah D, Grant Mary C, Mary C Grant Trust, Price Linval E; Meadowcroft Unit 1223; Sept. 19.
$10 Gray Cynthia S, Gray Dennis M to Cynthia S Gray Declaration Of Trust, Dennis M Gray Declaration Of Trust, Gray Cynthia S, Gray Dennis M; Leisure Lake Village Unit 13; Sept. 18.
$10 Green Pamela to Green Roy F; 0; Sept. 19.
$10 Green Roy F to Green Pamela; Pt 4-37-22; Sept. 19.
$10 Grenzebach Eric L to Eric L Grenzebach Trust, Grenzebach Eric L Trust; Lot 7 Key Royale; Sept. 20.
$10 Groth Michael J, Zapatero Gilbert, Zapatero Gilberto, Zapatero Ileana E, Zapatero Nora R to Groth Michael J, Zapatero Gilbert, Zapatero Gilberto, Zapatero Ileana E, Zapatero Nora R; Lot 27 Sleepy Lagoon; Sept. 17.
$10 Halligan Gay Lee to Buys Carolyn Kay, Parker Carolyn K; Parkway Villas Unit 59; Sept. 17.
$10 Heckman Mark A to Heckman Mark A, Mark A Heckman Revocable Trust; Lot 32 Harborage On Braden River; Sept. 18.
$10 Johnson Kenneth R, Johnson Patricia S to Johnson Kenneth R, Johnson Patricia S, Kenneth R Johnson and Patricia S Johnson Joint Tenancy Trust; Lot 40 St James Park; Sept. 18.
$10 Jones Deborah, Ryan Sean to Island Time Harbour Isle LLC; Island Time Harbour Isle Unit 310; Sept. 18.
$10 Knutsen Birger to Knutsen Birger, Knutsen Bruce, Knutsen Kenneth; Lot 20 Briarwood; Sept. 19.
$10 Kramer Rebecca L to Konecy Daryl E; Blk A Bay Beach; Sept. 18.
$10 Lennar Homes LLC to Scolavino Michael J; Or2746 Pg1453; Sept. 17.
$10 Lev Peter L to Crowther Robert E, Soady Gladys A; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 203 C; Sept. 17.
$10 Lipsey George E, Lipsey George Edwin to Chappell Gregory C, Chappell Moya; Pt 22-33-21; Sept. 20.
$10 Littman Elvia S, Littman Lawrence Jr to Conway Jill L, Littman Elvia S, Littman Lawrence Boyd, Littman Lawrence Jr; Coach Homes Iv at River Strand Unit 8303; Sept. 20.
$10 Lugo Timoteo Catalan to Escobasr Waldina; South Grove; Sept. 17.
$10 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Mccaffrey Charles Michael, Mccaffrey Dana Marie; Or2743 Pg2245; Sept. 18.
$10 Manieri Anthony J, Manieri Anthony V to Burkhart Julia Yvonne, Manieri Anthony J, Meehan Tricia; Lot 43 Blk 38 Trailer Estates; Sept. 17.
$10 Mears Family Subtrust 3, Mears Family Trust, Mears Jonathan P to Mears Jonathan P; Lot 1 Holmes Beach; Sept. 20.
$10 Mears Jonathan P to Mears Family Revocable Trust, Mears Jonathan P, Mears Tamara L; Lot 1 Holmes Beach; Sept. 20.
$10 Middel Gregory John to Gregory J Middel Trust, Middel Gregory J; Lot 126 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 17.
$10 Moquin Dixie Ree to Buys Carolyn Kay, Parker Carolyn K; Parkway Villas Unit 59; Sept. 17.
$10 Motlow Newhall Melanie to Brown Nicole L, Brown Richard M; Pt 6-33-22; Sept. 18.
$10 Nagle Cheryl A, Nagle Cheryl Ann, Nagle Christopher M to Christopher M Nagle and Cheryl A Nagle Joint Trust, Nagle Cheryl A, Nagle Christopher M; Or2744 Pg0532; Sept. 14.
$10 Naylor Penelope to Casa Cortez L L C; Tortuga Unit 258; Sept. 18.
$10 Norman Kenneth R, Norman Marilyn F to Norman Kenneth R, Norman Kenneth R Jr; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 234; Sept. 18.
$10 North Point Residential Trust, Wakeman Gerald D, Wakeman Linda S to Wakeman Gerald D, Wakeman Linda S; Lot 5 North Point Harbour; Sept. 20.
$10 Old Republic Exchange, Urban Jaroslav, Urban Vlasta M to Urban Jaroslav, Urban Vlasta M; Or2726 Pg0731; Sept. 17.
$10 Old Republic Exchange, Urban Jaroslav, Urban Vlasta M to Urban Jaroslav, Urban Vlasta M; Or2726 Pg0729; Sept. 17.
$10 Olympia Development Group Inc to Bradenton Fl W LLC; Or2509 Pg7806; Sept. 17.
$10 Ortbach Maryse, Ortbach Roland to Ortbach Maryse, Ortbach Roland, Santaguida Joseph F, Santaguida Stephanie A; Lot 4 Blk K Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 14.
$10 Osborne Patricia M to Osborne Patricia M, Stark Jamie John; Westwinds Village Unit A 2; Sept. 20.
$10 Parker Herbert Edward Jr to Buys Carolyn Kay, Parker Carolyn K; Parkway Villas Unit 59; Sept. 17.
$10 Radoane Elaine, Radoane Robert C to Kerschl Kimberly A, Radoane Elaine A; Leisure Lake Village Unit 410; Sept. 18.
$10 Reedy Linda to Nestor Janis, Reedy Linda; Lot 74 Whitebridge Court; Sept. 18.
$10 Richardson Carolyn, Richardson Gary C to Gary C Richardson and Carolyn Richardson Family Revocable Trust, Richardson Carolyn, Richardson Gary C; Lot 264 River Isles; Sept. 18.
$10 Rinks J T, Rinks Rosemary to Lapradd Rebecca, Rinks Rosemary; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 217; Sept. 20.
$10 Rokosz Gloria J, Rokosz Thomas E to Rokosz Family Trust, Rokosz Gloria J, Rokosz Thomas E; Lot 154 Del Webb; Sept. 18.
$10 Russell Mary A, Tandon Piyush K to Russell Mary A; Lot 126 Harrison Ranch; Sept. 17.
$10 Santiago Francisca to Santiago Benjamin Arreola; Lot 5 Blk 36 Holiday Heights; Sept. 18.
$10 Schilling Susan I, Watercrest Way Land Trust to Pettit Christine; Watercrest Unit 304; Sept. 20.
$10 Scott Bonnie F, Scott Samuel P to Scott Bonnie F, Scott Family Trust, Scott Samuel P; Blk 9 Palmetto Heights; Sept. 18.
$10 Sealy Zoe W to Sealy Charles Lee, Sealy Michael Henry, Sealy Zoe W, Zoe W Sealy Revocable Trust; Lot 52 Palma Sola Trace; Sept. 17.
$10 Sealy Zoe W to Sealy Zoe W, Zoe W Sealy Revocable Trust; Lot 5 Blk E Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; Sept. 17.
$10 Sines John Iii to Jhh Real Estate Investors LLC; Lot 19 Sherwood Pines; Sept. 20.
$10 Take Me Home LLC to Shapell Irvin, Shapell Kathy; Lot 8 Bimini Bay Colony Club; Sept. 17.
$10 Thomson John, Thomson Loyce to Thomson John, Thomson Loyce; Garden Lakes Village Unit 154; Sept. 19.
$10 Thum James A, Thum Jeanne M to Chappell Gregory C, Chappell Moya; Pt 22-33-21; Sept. 18.
$10 Via Roma Beach Resort Owners Association Inc to Buss Daniel B, Buss Dirce S, Buss Fred E, Buss Fred E Jr; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 23V; Sept. 18.
$10 Vogel Georgia A, Vogel Raymond J to Raymond J Vogel and Georgia A Vogel Revocable Family Trust, Vogel Georgia A, Vogel Raymond J; Lot 21 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 19.
$10 Ward Liam T, Ward Mary Ellen to Liam T Ward Sr and Mary Ellen Ward Joint Trust, Ward Liam T Sr, Ward Mary Ellen; Longboat Harbour Unit 306; Sept. 18.
$10 Willmott Georgina E to Georgina Willmott Trust, Willmott Georgina; Lot 23 Harbor Shores; Sept. 17.
$10 Wilson Kenneth Jay to Kenneth Jay Wilson Revocable Trust, Wilson Kenneth Jay; Club Villas Ii at Palm Aire Unit 10B; Sept. 14.
$10 Zandi David P, Zandi Lorie E to David P and Lorie E Zandi Revocable Trust, Zandi David P, Zandi Lorie E; Rosedale 10; Sept. 19.
$1 Cleland Carole A, Cleland Richard W to Cleland Katherine A, Richard and Carole Cleland Irrevocable Trust; Lot 13 Blk H Villages Of Lakeside South; Sept. 19.
$1 Robertson Brad, Whaley Shannon to Whaley Shannon; Lot 232 River Woods; Sept. 19.
$1 Suzewits David A, Suzewits Linda M to David A Suzewits and Linda M Suzewits Revocable Trust, Suzewits David A, Suzewits Linda M; Lot 3062 River Club South; Sept. 18.
$1 School Solutions LLC to 6704 Tailfeather Way LLC; Lot 55 Tailfeather Way at Tara; Sept. 18.
$0 873 N Shore LLC to Afw Ventures LLC, Boston Fidelity Financial LLC, Rat Investment Holdings LP, Siesta Private Mortgages LLC, Starboard Funding 3 LLC; Lot 9 Blk 7 Shore Acres; Sept. 20.
$0 Afflebach Beth C, Afflebach John P Ii, Beth C Afflebach Revocable Trust, John P Afflebach Ii Revocable Trust to Afflebach Beth C, Afflebach John P Ii; Lot 17 River Wilderness; Sept. 14.
$0 Blades Robert Alan to Pennymac Loan Services LLC; Pt 14-36-21 2015 Ca 000067; Sept. 18.
$0 Brashears Brian to Brashears Brian, Willis Mona; Village Ii at Perico Bay Unit 711; Sept. 19.
$0 Brashears Brian, Willis Mona to Brashears Brian, Brashears Willis Family Living Trust, Willis Mona; Village Ii at Perico Bay Unit 711; Sept. 19.
$0 Chasanoff Debra to Ackerman Joseph; Palma Sola Shores Unit 25; Sept. 17.
$0 Colletti Dennis to Colletti Dennis, Raub Colletti Melanie; Blk A Riverdale; Sept. 19.
$0 Degginger Keith to Meunier Donna, Meunier Paul E; Pine Bay Forest Unit 10; Sept. 14.
$0 Degginger Kevin Conner to Meunier Donna, Meunier Paul E; Pine Bay Forest Unit 10; Sept. 14.
$0 Douglas Justin W to Douglas Justin W, Justin Douglas W Revocable Trust; Pt 20-35-18; Sept. 19.
$0 Ferbert Sharon M, Sharon M Ferbert Revocable Trust to Prawitt Douglas F, Prawitt Meryll; Or2744 Pg0812; Sept. 20.
$0 Gonzalez Nelson, Quinones Marisol to Gonzalez Nelson; Lot 4 Crooked Palms; Sept. 19.
$0 Gordon Joan, Gordon Raymond L to 4Gt18 LLC; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Unit T 18; Sept. 17.
$0 Harris Allen, Harris Allen G to Harris Allen; Lot 35 Idlewild Court; Sept. 20.
$0 Harris Allen, Harris Allen G to Harris Allen; Idle Wild Court; Sept. 20.
$0 Imc Chemical North America LLC, Imc Development Corporation, Trust Number 2001741 to Mosaic Fertilizer LLC; 0; Sept. 18.
$0 John W Porter Revocable Living Trust, Thomson Loyce to Thomson Loyce; Garden Lakes Village Unit 154; Sept. 19.
$0 Kamin Cathy J to Kamin Cathy J, Kamin Kenneth J; Mount Vernon Unit 4811; Sept. 19.
$0 Klimm Judy Salt, Klimm Richard Foster to Klimm Donald L, Klimm Judy Salt, Klimm Richard F, Klimm Richard F Iii, Klimm Richard Foster; Timber Creek Condominium No Two Unit 1423; Sept. 20.
$0 Lagace Richard A Sr to Lagace Richard A Sr; Lot 79 River Sound; Sept. 19.
$0 Manatee Corporation, Manatee Trust to Manatee Trust, Starco Ventures Inc; 0; Sept. 20.
$0 Marullo Mary Susan to Meunier Donna, Meunier Paul E; Pine Bay Forest Unit 10; Sept. 14.
$0 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Powell Robert A; Or2719 Pg3079; Sept. 17.
$0 Mcpherson Deborah L, Mcpherson Forrest D to Mcpherson Deborah L; Or2739 Pg5124; Sept. 19.
$0 Price Robert Glenn, Price Sharon Ann to Edwards Michelle R, Price Robert G, Price Sharon A, Price Todd A; Lot 29 Blk 58 Trailer Estates; Sept. 14.
$0 Price Robert Glenn, Price Sharon Ann to Edwards Michelle R, Price Robert G, Price Sharon A, Price Todd A; Lot 19 Blk 41 Trailer Estates; Sept. 14.
$0 Price Robert Glenn, Price Sharon Ann to Edwards Michelle R, Price Robert G, Price Sharon A, Price Todd A; Lot 14 Blk 59 Trailer Estates; Sept. 14.
$0 Scott Sidney A to Scott Jillian Rose, Scott Sidney A; Blk G White Bear Park; Sept. 19.
$0 Smith Timothy Michael to Smith Timothy Michael, Timothy Michael Smith Revocable Trust; Lot 5 Blk B Wtllow Woods; Sept. 20.
$0 Xu Lei, Ye Qiang to Qiang Ye and Lei Xu Revocable Family Trust, Xu Elizabeth Lei, Xu Lei Revocable Family Trust, Ye Qiang; Lot 3148 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; Sept. 20.
$0 Xu Lei, Ye Qiang to Qiang Ye and Lei Xu Revocable Family Trust, Xu Elizabeth Lei, Xu Lei Revocable Family Trust, Ye Qiang; Lot 81 River Plantation; Sept. 20.
