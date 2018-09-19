Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list

$3,100,000 Willow Lane Holdings LLC to D R Horton Inc; Silverstone South; Sept. 13.
$2,300,000 River Club Golf Course Inc to River Club Golf LLC; 0; Sept. 12.
$1,900,000 Rhed Pine Inc to Tp Ellenton LLC; 0; Sept. 7.
$1,500,000 Bkk Incorporated to George P Stellas Jr Trust, Stellas George P Jr; Blk O Corrected Plat Holmes Beach; Sept. 11.
$1,450,000 883 North Shore Drive LLC to Daniels Charles F, Daniels Family Trust, Daniels Sonya K; Lot 4 Blk 4 Shore Acres; Sept. 7.
$1,224,000 Sperry Deborah Taylor, Sperry John F to Slater Charles L, Slater Marilyn J; Bel Mare Unit P203; Sept. 7.
$1,075,000 Minto Bradenton LLC to Decarbo Anne Julia, Decarbo Donald G; Edgewater Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 104 B; Sept. 10.
$921,847 Tomeo Charles C to Chachi Leasing LLC, Chachi Leasing LLC Trust; 6906 Holmes Blvd Unit A; Sept. 13.
$859,274 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Pomfret David M, Pomfret Terry L, Terry L Pomfret Revocable Trust; Lot 803 Esplanade; Sept. 13.
$812,833 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Lewis John K, Lewis Mary L; Lot 561 Esplanade; Sept. 10.
$773,118 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Graffeo Anthony P, Graffeo Linda C; Lot 1107 Esplanade; Sept. 11.
$770,000 Mcfarland Aaron, Mcfarland Megan to Arnett Jessica S, Arnett Richard A; Harbour Walk; Sept. 12.
$745,991 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Grubbs Berry R, Grubbs Marjorie E; Lot 526 Esplanade; Sept. 11.
$697,000 Blandford Elizabeth C, Blandford Randy H to Harvey Steven Scott; Lot 15 Blk B Belair Bayou; Sept. 12.
$679,000 Chrapciak Igor, Chrapciakova Alexandra to Blanco Carlos, Blanco Saundra H; Lot 30 Bay Palms; Sept. 13.
$675,000 Family Of Mark G Miller 2008 Irrevocable Trust, Miller Kimberly R to Weippert Don; Blk A Concession; Sept. 11.
$665,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Boling Carrie F, Boling Terry L; Lot 58 Lakewood National Golf Club; Sept. 11.
$665,000 Stevenson Charles W, Stevenson Nancy T to Silagy Angela Mary, Silagy Mark Joseph; Pointe at Mariners Cove Unit 212; Sept. 7.
$662,500 Filipiak Gerald, Filipiak Jean S to Elder Christina C D, Elder Fitzhugh Iii; Lot 17 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 10.
$640,760 Minto Bradenton LLC to Jones Scott Christopher; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; Sept. 11.
$635,000 Dolecki Eugene A, Dolecki Suzanne E, Suzanne E Dolecki Trust to Youell D Rudy Iii, Youell Jane A; Lot 32 Edgewater Village; Sept. 11.
$630,000 I G Investment Corp to Anderson Andrea G, Anderson Charles B; Lot 5 Richmond Park; Sept. 12.
$625,000 Terra Ceia Homes LLC to Gabe Maureen P, Virgilio Raymond P; Lot 7 Bayside; Sept. 11.
$620,000 920193 Ontario Inc to Schroeder Industries Limited LLC; Anna Maria Island Club Unit 31; Sept. 7.
$608,649 Pulte Home Company, Pulte Home Corporation to Smith Carol M, Smith Thomas F; Lot 438 Del Webb; Sept. 11.
$608,500 Badowski Aleta A, Badowski Marcel E to Tolsma Arthur R, Tolsma Tonya J; Bradenton Beach Club Unit 3; Sept. 11.
$603,014 Divosta Homes L P to Walsh Mary Elizabeth, Walsh Thomas Gilbert; Lot 143 Mallory Park; Sept. 7.
$572,000 Uhrig Joseph P, Uhrig Margaret M to Allen Dana M, Allen Michael Christopher; Lot 39 Flamingo Cay; Sept. 11.
$565,000 Costa Raul Jorge Graciano to Molyanova Erika; Academy Park Unit 802; Sept. 11.
$559,194 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Gross Bruce, Gross Marni; Lot 334 Del Webb; Sept. 7.
$555,000 Burnett Mark H Trust, Mark H Burnett Trust, St Paul Alexandra to Aller Barbara A, Aller Ronald G; Pt 26-34-19; Sept. 11.
$550,000 Bruce Williams Benchmark Homes LLC to Wr Investors Group Ii LLC; Lot 1002 Winding River; Sept. 7.
$550,000 Sam Rodges Properties Inc to Alexander Matthew W, Alexander Trasi C; Lot 126 Greyhawk Landing West; Sept. 11.
$549,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Zychlinski Lech; Lot 4 Lakewood National Golf Club; Sept. 10.
$545,000 Beemer Barbara to Taylor Augustus W; Tiffany Place Unit 108; Sept. 7.
$543,000 Milazzo Kimberly Marie, Milazzo Michael R to Andaloro Michael A; Lot 424 Esplanade; Sept. 11.
$539,195 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Garza Janice Kay, Garza Mario A; Lot 837 Esplanade; Sept. 12.
$530,000 Mikulski Elizabeth A, Mikulski Family Trust, Mikulski Robert M to Singletary Danielle, Singletary Vaughn Chance; Pomello Park; Sept. 11.
$525,000 Barbara A Lencki Living Trust, Harris Laura Lynne, Lencki Barbara A Living Trust, Lencki Laurence James to Haskell Amy L, Steinberg Robert L; Castillian Unit 304; Sept. 7.
$520,000 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Wolf John M, Wolf Valerie A; Lot 623 Esplanade; Sept. 11.
$516,243 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Terry Leslie Wolff, Terry Robert Earl Ii; Lot 70 Magnolia Point; Sept. 12.
$510,000 Yonker Debra to Imperial Hubert Rebecca, Rebecca Imperial Hubert Living Trust; Lot 42 Kenwood Park; Sept. 12.
$499,000 Springer James L Jr to Longboat Living LLC; Blk 18 Longbeach On Longboat Key; Sept. 7.
$485,000 Veto Joseph R Jr, Veto Monica M to Mucci Francesco; Lot 4155 River Club South; Sept. 7.
$475,890 D R Horton Inc to Riley Patrick Rees, Riley Stefanie Ann; Lot 124 Rye Wilderness Estates; Sept. 10.
$475,000 Brown Sherree L, Turcott Jesse J, Turcott Sherree to Blandford Elizabeth C; Lot 49 Hawthorn Park; Sept. 13.
$475,000 Centennial Bank, Insignia Bank, Stonegate Bank to Seminole Investments LLC; Blk 17 Adams Annex; Sept. 11.
$475,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Walker Beverly Jean, Walker Dale Michael; Lot 102 Lakewood National Golf Club; Sept. 11.
$460,000 Domino Bohdonna, Domino George C to Connelly Terence J, Murphy Deborah; Sanddollar Longbeach Village Unit 21; Sept. 12.
$451,734 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Hess Duane, Hess Sharon L; Lot 245 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Sept. 11.
$450,000 Bowron Ardene J, Bowron Donald R to Blankenship Deborah C, Blankenship Keith F; Barton Park; Sept. 12.
$450,000 Charles L Jones and Bette J Jones Trust, Jones Bette J, Jones Charles L to Summer Henry Bowen, Summer Shaelyn; Pt 25-34-16; Sept. 7.
$450,000 Hoenle Melitta A to Settle Sheri R, Settle Tracy L; Vistas at Wild Oak Bay Ii Unit Ii 501P; Sept. 7.
$447,500 Dorothy Ungarelli Revocable Trust, Ungarelli Dorothy to Huston Beth L, Zimmer David J; Lot 25 Broadmoor Pines; Sept. 7.
$445,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Veerkamp Anthony David, Veerkamp Jamie Lyn; Lot 137 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 12.
$441,248 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Hart Gregory W, Hart Michele; Lot 259 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Sept. 11.
$441,055 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Birukova Aliaksandra, Stepanov Dmitri; Lot 105 Magnolia Point Ii; Sept. 10.
$440,000 Detherage Andrew, Detherage Julie to Rao Laxmi V, Rao Raja; Watercrest Unit 301; Sept. 11.
$435,815 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Yeager Jennifer N, Yeager John P; Lot 646 Del Webb; Sept. 7.
$435,000 Macri Lauren A, Macri Timothy J to Borchert Ashley A, Vangen Justin M; Lot 11 Blk 12 Barrington Ridge; Sept. 7.
$434,100 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Butto Evelyn Ann, Butto John Anthony; Lot 410 Greyhawk Landing West; Sept. 11.
$430,000 Cioffi Kathleen Ann, Forinash Kathleen Ann, Forinash Kathy to Thompson Gayle R, Thompson Patrick W; Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 12.
$430,000 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Van Name Gail, Van Name Randy; Lot 29 Blk 33 Crosscreek; Sept. 11.
$429,900 Durr Elide, Durr Kevin to Alberto Andres, Vazquez Yaselis M Escalante; Lot 20 Oakleaf Hammock; Sept. 7.
$425,000 Re Group Iii LLC to Signature Hotel Ellenton LLC; Phillips and Allens; Sept. 13.
$425,000 Timms Bernard to Vandenbosch Charles, Vandenbosch Jeanne Marie; Lot 13 Tara; Sept. 11.
$422,021 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Price Griselda A, Price Thomas D; Lot 57 Oakleaf Hammock; Sept. 13.
$414,355 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Hummel Melissa Beasley, Hummel Robert Lewis Iii; Lot 43 Oakleaf Hammock; Sept. 7.
$410,000 Willis Cynthia M, Willis Joe E to Pope Barry T, Pope Kassi; Lot 4 Lake View Acres; Sept. 7.
$405,000 Gulgas Charles S, Gulgas Lorraine to Anton Kerry A, Anton Michael A; Pt 29-34-16; Sept. 11.
$405,000 Richard E Westberg Declaration Of Trust, Westberg Craig, Westberg Richard E Declaration Of Trust to Gooderham Christine, Gooderham Jeffrey; Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club Unit 2; Sept. 7.
$400,000 Coughran David P, Coughran Maribel to Swetland Samuel D, Swetland Susan W; Lot 142 Greyhawk Landing West; Sept. 11.
$400,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Piburn Nicholas Ronald, Piburn Nicole Katy; Lot 54 Polo Run; Sept. 11.
$399,777 Parks Gary D, Parks Sharon E to Christ Donald Spencer; Pt 4-35-18; Sept. 13.
$398,000 Wamil Barbara, Wamil Michael to Cartagena Maria D, Cartagena Wilfredo; Lot 86 Soleil West; Sept. 10.
$397,500 Asbate George to Lomas Ricardo, Lomas Susan M; Lot 46 Edgewater Village; Sept. 13.
$395,597 Lennar Homes LLC to Dambrogio Jane H, Dambrogio Kerry J, Dambrogio Revocable Trust; Lot 55 Polo Run; Sept. 12.
$394,000 Henry F Lackey and Lillian F Lackey Living Trust, Lackey Henry F, Lackey Lillian F to Life Is A Mindset LLC; Lot 65 Edgewater Village; Sept. 7.
$390,000 Otting Jan B, Otting Mary H to Meneely Terrence A Jr; Pomello Park; Sept. 11.
$387,700 Legends Bay Real Estate LLC to Chun Li Cui; Lot 96 Legends Bay; Sept. 11.
$385,000 Dixon Sheryl Ann, Dixon Terry Peter to Hambridge Caitlin, Mott Brandon; Lot 15 Indigo Ridge at University Place; Sept. 11.
$385,000 Whitlock Lawrence T, Whitlock Tracy L to Berry Margaret S; Lot 332 Country Creek; Sept. 7.
$384,990 D R Horton Inc to Martin Gwendolyn Wilcox, Martin Paul Michael; Lot 51 Rye Wilderness Estates; Sept. 12.
$382,000 Brama Annette, Brama Brian to Osullivan Jacqueline, Osullivan Nigel; Lot 141 Hidden Oaks; Sept. 10.
$379,000 Zafir Nesrin F, Zafir Omer F to Lawrence Adam P, Lawrence Brianne C; Lot 5 Blk B El Conquistador Village Ii A; Sept. 13.
$375,000 Constance Fillmore Trust, Fillmore Constance to Carpenter James A, Carpenter Mary Rose; Lot 5098 Cascades at Sarasota; Sept. 11.
$375,000 Mary Jean Poetz Revocable Living Trust, Poetz Mary Jean, Poetz Robert P Revocable Living Trust, Robert P Poetz Revocable Living Trust to Lynch Christine, Lynch Family 2003 Trust, Lynch James; Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Inc Unit 2; Sept. 10.
$375,000 Mccue Barbara B, Mccue Leonard A to 1218 Building LLC; Pt 11-35-17; Sept. 7.
$375,000 Poetz Mary Jean to Waddell Julie B, Waddell Todd J; Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Unit 1A; Sept. 10.
$374,000 Hansen Charmaine A, Hansen Ronald L to Woolf Elizabeth C, Woolf Michael J; Lot 3048 Twin Rivers; Sept. 7.
$371,800 Osullivan Jacqueline, Osullivan Nigel to Zych Jeffrey A, Zych Jennifer L; Lot 46 Riverwalk Village; Sept. 11.
$371,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to West Kenda Lynn; Lot 389 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 11.
$370,000 Bell Barrett S, Bell Karen M to Gober Michael Jr, Gober Patricia M; Lot 1 Palmbrooke at River Club North; Sept. 12.
$370,000 Burns Susan C, Eger Laurence L to Jsl Coastal LLC; Lot 15 Blk 3 Longbeach; Sept. 11.
$370,000 Hull Briar to Martin Gerald L, Martin Willa; Lot 5 Conquistador Bayside; Sept. 7.
$369,000 Cannon Dehorah L to Nelsen Elizabeth K, Nelsen James D; Lot 255 Heritage Harbour; Sept. 11.
$368,000 Dimov Galena I, Dimov Mitko K to Mayper Kelly M, Mayper Stephen J; Blk 78 Country Club Addition to Whitfield Estates Section B; Sept. 11.
$365,000 Friedman Ann R to Joseph O Reed Iii Revocable Living Trust, Lynne E Reed Revocable Living Trust, Reed Joseph O Iii; Lot 46 Hampton Green; Sept. 13.
$355,000 Ecr Land Holdings Inc to Yochim Toni C; Terrace Unit 1; Sept. 10.
$355,000 Idsardi Kenneth A, Idsardi Michelle, Suzor Michelle to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Residential Accredit Loans Inc 2005 Qa3; Lot 46 Hampton Terrace at University Place; Sept. 7.
$352,297 Wci Communities LLC to Figueroa Rogelio Javier, Johnston Kelly Marie; Lot 73 Copperlefe; Sept. 10.
$350,036 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Swanson Debra L, Swanson Raymond T; Lot 323 Indigo; Sept. 10.
$350,000 Kelly James J to Crutcher Amy Gatherer, Crutcher Nicholas Shea; Lot 105 Foxbrook; Sept. 10.
$346,062 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Timmons Barry Robert, Timmons Jean Marie; Lot 46 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Sept. 11.
$342,996 Wci Communities LLC to Walter Dianne L; Lot 215 Rosedale Addition; Sept. 12.
$340,320 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Russell Sonia E, Russell Thomas A; Lot 447 Del Webb; Sept. 7.
$340,000 Yang Gaonou, Yang Thoobtsib B to Midthun Kermit S; 0; Sept. 7.
$338,097 Wci Communities LLC to Powers William Emmett Iii; Lot 75 Copperlefe; Sept. 10.
$337,000 Wetstein Gary M, Wetstein Judith A to Bartok Michael J, Turpin Kenneth S; Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Unit 2; Sept. 11.
$335,000 Ellis James M to Lakewood Trails Recreation LLC; Blk 2 Golfclub Gardens; Sept. 11.
$335,000 Lindsay Eric H, Lindsay Isabella to Aitken Dawn Elizabeth, Dermody Kathleen Gail; Lot 37 Mote Ranch; Sept. 11.
$334,000 Youmans Helen B, Youmans Lawrence Alan to Zenczak Dmytro, Zenczak Niki; Lot 16 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; Sept. 11.
$332,000 Cropper Stacey to Walton Marina, Walton Thomas J Jr; Bougainvillea Place; Sept. 12.
$330,000 Kolesnikov Lyudmila V, Kolesnikov Mihail to Bruttell Regina C, Bruttell Ronald W; Lot 16 Blk 10 Whitfield Country Club Estates; Sept. 13.
$327,900 Smith Gayla D to Kemp Elijah, Kemp Kristina; Lot 7 Covered Bridge Estates; Sept. 12.
$325,000 Brownstein Joseph M, Brownstein Lauren K to Carr Dianne C, Dahl Dianne C Carr; Lot 12 Central Park; Sept. 7.
$325,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Eisenberg Thomas Rudi; Coach Homes Ii at Lakewood National Unit 1621; Sept. 12.
$325,000 Lloyd A Robinson and Marlys L Robinson Trust, Robinson Lloyd A Trust, Robinson Marlys A, Robinson Marlys L to Brewer John J, Brewer Mercy E; Lot 10 Blk J Lakeridge Falls; Sept. 7.
$322,000 Dezelski Laura Lee, Laura Lee Dezelski Revocable Trust to Birch Ronald G, Birch Ruth S; Lot 55 Edgewater Village; Sept. 7.
$320,000 Bossis Magdallene to Simpson Camille B, Simpson Warren E; Lot 17 Blk E Lakeridge Falls; Sept. 7.
$320,000 Fowler Dedra, Fowler Ryan to Delucia Steelea, Delucia Vincent J; Lot 5 Gamble Creek Estates; Sept. 11.
$320,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Corsiglia Christopher Thomas, Corsiglia Erin Jayne; Coach Homes Ii at Lakewood National Unit 1521; Sept. 7.
$320,000 Spencer Louise A, Spencer Paul C to Suzie Wong Revocable Living Trust, Wong Suzie; Watercrest Unit 403; Sept. 12.
$317,000 Cottrell Robert W, Cottrell Susan M to Barry W Rice Revocable Trust, Rice Barry W; Lot 187 Heritage Harbour; Sept. 13.
$315,000 Rozin Larisa to Meyersburg Richard H; Lot 15 Quail Run; Sept. 11.
$313,000 Taylor Felicia J, Taylor Robert J to Preston Kevin L; Lot 64 Parkwood Lakes; Sept. 7.
$312,400 University Village LLC to Kinney Donna D; Lot 60 University Village; Sept. 11.
$311,216 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Legendre I Edward Iii, Legendre Natalie; Lot 157 Eagle Trace; Sept. 12.
$310,000 Anderson Bonnie L, Anderson Chris W, Holeman Sandi, Holeman Sandra to Gardner James G, Gardner Mary P; Lot 4 Tailfeather Way at Tara; Sept. 12.
$310,000 Bonaventura Pat M, Bonaventura Sharon Joy to Lopez Geraldine C, Lopez Perry M; Cayman Cay Villas Unit 106; Sept. 11.
$305,990 Calatlantic Group Inc to Hanna Lisa Marie, Hanna Robert Gary Iii; Lot 103 Old Mill Preserve; Sept. 13.
$305,990 D R Horton Inc to Andraschko Rory Lane Jr; Lot 208 Del Tierra; Sept. 7.
$305,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Schindeler Pamela Jean; Lot 14 Arbor Grande; Sept. 10.
$303,990 D R Horton Inc to Smith Jason Michael, Smith Narissa L; Lot 177 Del Tierra; Sept. 12.
$302,500 Wilson Catherine M, Wilson Gary E to Preston Susan H; Savannah Preserve at University Place Unit 8701; Sept. 11.
$300,000 Burrows Brain A, Burrows Brian A, Burrows Fredericka to Guilinger Jennifer, Guilinger Kent; Pt 30-34-22; Sept. 7.
$300,000 Cowen Sharon D Trust, Donald A Gates and Sharon D Cowen Trust, Gates Donald A Trust, Gates Wesley James, Slavik Scott A to 7 Gifts LLC; Golf Pointe at Palm Aire Country Club Unit V 187; Sept. 12.
$300,000 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Pyle Carroll D, Pyle Marilyn R; Lot 10 Blk 35 Crosscreek; Sept. 11.
$297,031 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Occhipinti Michael N, Occhipinti Wendy A; Lot 310 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Sept. 11.
$295,000 Bell Charlene Y, Bell Thomas to Brave Dan, Brave Lisa J; Lot 2 Oakley Place; Sept. 11.
$292,000 Doyle Robert James, Doyle Susie West to Hambrecht Robert Damon, Hambrecht Victoria Ann; Lot 259 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 13.
$290,000 Biggins Kimberly R, Biggins Kristin R, Norton Kimberly R to Meyer Cathy A, Meyer Family Revocable Trust, Meyer Larry W; Lot 24 Blk B Belair Bayou; Sept. 12.
$290,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Macdonald Cheryl P, Macdonald James Jr; Coach Homes Ii at Lakewood National Unit 1612; Sept. 12.
$290,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Scolavino Michael J; Coach Homes Ii at Lakewood National Unit 1611; Sept. 11.
$289,500 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Roy Cynthia M; Lot 347 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 12.
$288,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Abrams John A, Abrams Susan; Lot 6 Blk 6 Crosscreek; Sept. 10.
$285,000 Case Gloria L, Case Karen A to Kochno Donna M, Kochno Taras V; Lot 4 Hampton Green; Sept. 11.
$285,000 Eitman David F, Eitman Trust Restatement to Chiles Camille; Lot 4 Blk 46 Trailer Estates; Sept. 12.
$285,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Chilcoat Jeffrey R, Harmon Michael P, Raedle Jeff Sloan, Truax Matthew David; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1412; Sept. 7.
$283,416 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Holmes Caitlin Patricia, Holmes James Baxter Iii; Lot 12 Heron Creek; Sept. 12.
$280,789 Nalanda Estates LLC to Kapoor Anil, Kapoor Kusum; Lot 48 Nalanda Estates; Sept. 11.
$280,290 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Kitch Kenneth Rodger, Kitch Laurie Ellyn; Lot 3 Harrison Ranch; Sept. 11.
$280,000 Barlow Christy M, Barlow William J to Keyes Jonathan Andrew; Lot 27 Blk L Pine Lakes; Sept. 11.
$279,000 Ih Central Florida LLC to Mobley Christopher; Lot 225 Trevesta; Sept. 7.
$275,000 Bever Freeman G, Bever June E, Holt Christina F to Stauffer Edward B, Stauffer Marja Leena; Lot 25 Cordova Lakes; Sept. 10.
$275,000 Martinez Amanda Elizabeth, Martinez Eduardo to Thompson April C; Lot 179 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 12.
$275,000 Navarro Restructuring Corp to Ramos Blanca Leticia Castro; Pt 15-35-17; Sept. 11.
$273,814 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Steinhauer A Lavelle, Steinhauer Catherine V; Lot 294 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Sept. 10.
$272,000 Barkman Solomon Lois, Solomon Youssef N to Smith Joseph J Jr, Smith Patricia M; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit V 112; Sept. 11.
$269,842 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Cordani Esther M, Cordani John; Lot 343 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 12.
$267,500 De Freitas Antonio Cesar, De Freitas Camila to Goncalves Geraldo E Junior; Lot 75 Blk 7 Barrington Ridge; Sept. 13.
$267,000 Cofojohn Shirley A to Dang Brian; Lot 82 Covered Bridge Estates; Sept. 12.
$265,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Kooyman Richard, Kooyman Richard W Revocable Trust, Richard W Kooyman Revocable Trust; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1214; Sept. 12.
$265,000 Swetland Kristina L, Wilson Kristina Swetland to Casey Cassandra Adele, Casey James William Jr; Lot 36 Blk A 3 Summerfield Village; Sept. 13.
$263,500 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Scharnhorst Christina J, Scharnhorst Joel David; Lot 88 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Sept. 12.
$263,000 Cote John A, Cote Vicki R to Kaminsky Matthew M, Kaminsky Matthew Martin 2002 Gst Revocable Trust, Matthew M Kaminsky Revocable Trust, Matthew Martin Kaminsky 2002 Gst Revocable Trust; Villas at El Conquistador Unit 21 B; Sept. 12.
$263,000 Lund Mary Jo, Lund Thomas J to Zaffuto Vivian; Lot 343 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Sept. 7.
$261,000 Vickers Alan, Vickers Karen D to Scott Craig Allen, Scott Troy C; Lot 409 Blk C Villages Of Thousand Oaks; Sept. 12.
$260,500 Hogan Nancy, Sanzone Frank William to Peterson Deborah A; Lot 160 Parkwood Lakes; Sept. 11.
$260,000 Aliano Kristina M, Cottrill Sharon S, Dcunha Savia R, Riemenschneider Nancy T to Calogero John; Pt 28-33-18; Sept. 10.
$260,000 Markiet Elvira, Metham Monica to Olde Gordon F Jr, Olde Kimra M; Lot 120 Sonoma; Sept. 7.
$259,500 King Kace W, King Kathryn J, Pitocchelli Kathryn J to Mondy Curtis I, Mondy Karen; Lot 5 Palmetto Plantation; Sept. 13.
$258,000 Centeno Marin Tatiana, Marin Juan C to Squilla Daniel; Lot 49 Blk B Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 11.
$257,990 D R Horton Inc to Page Haven Wade, Page Rebecca Cecily; Lot 44 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 12.
$257,800 Mcsweeny Joan, Mcsweeny Joseph to Cantrell Kay P, Cantrell Michael J; Longboat Harbour Unit 305; Sept. 12.
$257,000 Boggs Jeffrey V, Boggs Trisha Ann to Offerpad Spvborrower1 LLC, Spvborrower1; Lot 14 Summerfield Village; Sept. 10.
$257,000 Mondry Sam to Caraballo Edward A, Pokol Anthony C; Las Casas Unit 9; Sept. 11.
$256,000 Wilson Joyce L to Cage Allan L, Cage Family Trust, Cage Jayne T; Lot 10 Tara; Sept. 12.
$255,000 Brickley Lisa, Brickley Paul E to Suarez Jairo; Lot 16 Blk D Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; Sept. 11.
$254,000 Kalchbrenner Hannah R, Kalchbrenner Steven to Adams Lennix B, Boyd Joyce Barbara; Palmetto Point; Sept. 12.
$254,000 Martinez Dante B, Martinez Lisa M to Bartlett Jeffrey W; Lot 151 Greenbrook Village; Sept. 11.
$253,000 Gulf Coast Land Trust, Scarlet Donald W Jr to Richards Dorothy B; Village Green Of Bradenton; Sept. 12.
$252,000 Mercer Diane C, Mercer Leonard P to Barker Brenda G, Barker William J; Lot 32 Timberly; Sept. 13.
$250,000 Barbara A Myers Revocable Living Trust, Myers Barbara A to Gascon Ryan E; Pt 35-34-18; Sept. 11.
$250,000 Kennedy Catherine, Kennedy Ryan to Casadevalls Juan P, Juan P Casadevalls and Cynthia Stewart Revocable Living Trust, Stewart Cynthia; Lot 33 Creekside Preserve Ii; Sept. 7.
$250,000 Miller Carol Jean to King Donita J; Lot 24 Tara; Sept. 13.
$249,990 D R Horton Inc to Thompson Madeline Diane; Lot 31 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 12.
$247,095 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC to Hubbell Maria, Hubbell William; Lot 38 Silverleaf; Sept. 7.
$246,357 Calatlantic Group Inc to Gonzalez Janelle, Gonzalez Mark A; Lot 105 Old Mill Preserve; Sept. 12.
$245,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Chastain Kevin Bryan, Chastain Patricia Jacobson; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 716; Sept. 10.
$245,990 D R Horton Inc to Halas Bonnie Lee, Halas Justin Emery; Lot 41 Willow Hammock; Sept. 12.
$245,000 Brown Darlene J, Brown E Ray to Gervais Alfred A, Gervais Roberta C; Racquet Club Villas Unit 81; Sept. 7.
$245,000 Oliphant Lisa J, Oliphant Stephen A to Caceres Sabrina, Nalvarte Erick Ernesto; Lot 15 Summerfield Village; Sept. 7.
$245,000 Rawson Kathryn, Rawson Rodney to Payne James T; Lot 13 Tropical Harbor; Sept. 7.
$243,990 D R Horton Inc to Cornejo Isabella Maria, Valenzuela Amador Jr; Lot 65 Cottages at San Lorenzo; Sept. 13.
$243,210 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Clyman Roberta J; Lot 81 Old Mill Preserve; Sept. 12.
$242,990 D R Horton Inc to Hi Tech Properties LLC; Lot 72 Villages Of Glen Creek; Sept. 10.
$242,900 Mayled Jonathan C, Mayled Mary E, Sussinskie Mary E to Giorgio Dorothy, Giorgio Vince; Lot 20 Blk 12 Village Green Of Bradenton; Sept. 12.
$242,000 Bailey Christopher L, Bailey Renee C to Powers Derek J, Powers Stephanie L; Lot 50 Fosters Creek; Sept. 7.
$242,000 Prokopova Blank, Prokopova Blanka to Brooke Wendy E; Lot 3042 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; Sept. 12.
$239,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Cummings Robin John, Moshure Pamela Pauline; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 711; Sept. 10.
$239,990 D R Horton Inc to Behringer Lucas M, Behringer Rebecca L; Lot 30 Villages Of Glen Creek; Sept. 11.
$239,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Mania Daniel John, Noah Jennifer Louise; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 721; Sept. 7.
$239,000 Podjan Carol S, Podjan Daniel A to Williams Edward V; Villas Of Eagle Creek Unit 6222; Sept. 11.
$237,000 Wald Danielle to Milkie Diane G, Milkie Richard; Lot 23 Copperstone; Sept. 7.
$236,000 Yao Chang Liang, Yao Janet J to Adams Susan J, Schell William H; Lot 61 San Michele at University Commons; Sept. 13.
$235,000 Roberts Tamara, Schroeder Tamara to Fowler Carrie Lee, Fowler Randall Austin; Palmetto Point; Sept. 12.
$232,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Lagor Cheryl A, Lagor Donald Michael; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 723; Sept. 12.
$230,000 Popik David C to Cary Glenda A, Cary Jack L; Lot 35 Blk L Pine Lakes; Sept. 11.
$230,000 Tran Trucmai to Easterling Madison; Blk 16 Edgemere; Sept. 13.
$228,816 Pgci Iv LLC to Power Dustin L, Semple Madison D; Lot 330 Silverleaf; Sept. 12.
$227,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Fay Marie Elaine, Fay Michael J; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 722; Sept. 7.
$226,000 Fairhomes Opal Properties LLC to Morrison Matthew; Lot 25 Blk A Crescent Lakes; Sept. 12.
$225,254 Lennar Homes LLC to Collins Lorna Anne, Collins Patrick John; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 725; Sept. 13.
$225,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Hart Stanley Allen; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 724; Sept. 7.
$225,000 Mohammed Abdul M, Tabb Jolonda Q to Craig Olivia C, Craig William J; Lot 25 Blk 75 Country Club Addition to Whitfield Estates; Sept. 12.
$225,000 Tucci Michael J to Keirstead Susanne; Lot 61 Woods Of Whitfield; Sept. 7.
$224,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Piscitelli Christine Ann, Piscitelli Salvatore Anthony; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 712; Sept. 7.
$224,500 Worby Marilyn to Slocum Christopher B, Slocum Tita Duran; Lot 26 Blk B Palmetto Estates; Sept. 7.
$224,000 Ankersmit Anthony W to Siemer Mark, Siemer Stephanie; Lot 6 Blk F Kingsfield; Sept. 11.
$222,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Conaway Dennis V, Conaway Janice R; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 713; Sept. 11.
$221,550 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Lee Malinda E; Lot 149 Willow Walk; Sept. 12.
$220,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Leavy John Edward, Leavy Josephine Mary; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 714; Sept. 10.
$220,000 Mitchell Family Revocable Living Trust, Mitchell Mary L, Mitchell Peter L to Hahlen Scott D, Hds Trust; Lot 260 River Isles; Sept. 10.
$219,900 Sunstate Financial Resources Inc to Conner Gary Michael, Valentine Danette; Lot 3 Lamp Post Place; Sept. 11.
$219,900 Tibbets C Lynn, Tibbets Lynn C to Bauernsmith Holly; Clubside at Palm Aire Unit 7692; Sept. 12.
$218,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Mcnulty Patrick F; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 204; Sept. 11.
$217,000 Haney Luz De Gloria, Haney Michael P Sr to Ayala Erick D Torres, Santiago Maria A Santos; Lot 40 Aberdeen; Sept. 7.
$215,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Gangnes Gerald Karl; Veranda Ii at Lakewood National Unit 715; Sept. 10.
$215,000 Zaret Robert to Caloiaro Matteo Beiago, Olivares Brooke N; Blk 52 Whitfield Estates On Sarasota Bay; Sept. 12.
$214,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Caron Denise M; Bacciano I at Esplanade at Lakewood Ranch Unit 203; Sept. 10.
$214,400 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Stone Pamela Elaine, Stone Robert Allen; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 202; Sept. 11.
$213,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Garcia Arthur B, Garcia Jennifer O; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 102; Sept. 11.
$212,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Litherland Phillip R, Litherland Sandra K; Bacciano I at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 103; Sept. 11.
$212,000 Johnson Suzanne, Lovell Barbara L to Stout Kristen Brown, Stout Robert Bruce; Lot 81 Aberdeen; Sept. 13.
$210,000 Blake Whisenant Revocable Living Trust, Dakin Farren, De Greef Mary Ann, Desoto Ranch Estates, Putnal Zachary, Whisenant Robert Blake Jr to Dakin Cameron; 0; Sept. 13.
$210,000 Sander Arthur J to Perry Judy J, Perry Samuel C; Lot 187 River Isles; Sept. 7.
$210,000 Smelser Nga to Iachimet Tatiana A; Lot 64 Oak Terrace; Sept. 11.
$205,000 Hynton A Robert, Hynton Patricia A to Morton Building 9 LLC; Lot 15 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 11.
$205,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mazzocco Dominick; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 523; Sept. 11.
$205,000 Mckrill Douglas A to Bateman Jacob M, Palmer Ashley E; Lot C Kenilworth at Country Club; Sept. 12.
$204,000 Barry Robert D, Robert D Barry Declaration Of Trust to Gonzalez Jonathan Molina, Zendejas Alma Rosa Castelan; Lot 1 Blk B Twenty Six Street Addition; Sept. 13.
$200,899 Lennar Homes LLC to Sinha Ashish K; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 532; Sept. 7.
$200,100 Camp Jerrold D, Camp Jerry D, Internal Revenue Service, Manatee County, United States Department Of Treasury to Home Equity Mortgage Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 Ks9, Residential Asset Securities Corporation, U S Bank National Association; Lot 4 Gap Creek 2017 Ca 003421; Sept. 11.
$200,000 Fuller David L to Marshall James Leonard, Marshall Tiffany Paige; Blk 12 Pelots Addition to City Of Manatee; Sept. 12.
$200,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Craver Ryan M; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 541; Sept. 10.
$200,000 Vermilion Newton Leland, Vermilion Shirley R to Vermilion Emilee R; Lot 3 Blk D Kingsfield; Sept. 12.
$200,000 Wells Fargo Bank to Lodeiro Jose Rafael, Lodeiro Lisbet; Lot 16 Heritage West; Sept. 12.
$199,990 D R Horton Inc to Worline Shelby Naomi; Lot 31 Willow Hammock; Sept. 13.
$199,000 Sunshine Home Of Ami Inc to Smidlein Tim; Morningside; Sept. 10.
$194,000 Jensen J Phil, Jensen Rosalee Lynn to Sandello Theresa; Cypress Strand Unit 15 202; Sept. 13.
$192,500 Beckett Marianne, Ondocin Marianne to Hinchey Ilene Marder, Hinchey Michelle; Terraces at Wild Oak Bay Ii Unit 273; Sept. 7.
$192,199 Lennar Homes LLC to Karl Peter John; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 516; Sept. 7.
$192,000 Kuykendall Charles Lloyd to Schmitt Brenda L, Schmitt John J; Palmetto Point Addition; Sept. 11.
$190,000 Antoinette Jacques Revocable Living Trust, Jacques Antoinette Revocable Living Trust, Paquin Dennis A to Wilder Lina Rodriguez, Wilder Marc Harold; Palma Sola Harbour Unit V 65; Sept. 7.
$190,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Miceli Craig Francis, Miceli Deborah Anne; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 517; Sept. 7.
$190,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Hooven Christopher C, Hooven Lisa O; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 526; Sept. 10.
$189,000 Klauber Sonia L to Stannard Sarah J; Lot 612 Copperstone; Sept. 7.
$185,000 Con2444 LLC to Morales Mileady Cintron; Lot 11 Blk D Braden River City; Sept. 11.
$185,000 Delucenay Janice to Manatee School For The Arts, Renaissance Arts and Education Inc; Lot 23 Sunkist Acres; Sept. 13.
$185,000 Galantino Elisabeth, Galantino Joseph to Diana Gina L; Five Lakes Unit 205; Sept. 7.
$185,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Flvacahome LLC; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 527; Sept. 12.
$185,000 Siebenaler Brenda, Siebenaler Donovan A Ii to Sucevic Slavica, Sucevic Stevo M; Pinehurst Village Unit 202; Sept. 12.
$185,000 Vca Fidu Inc to Almeida Jose Torres, Ramirez Iris Iribar; Lot 19 Blk A Citrus Meadows; Sept. 12.
$184,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Ashworth Ruth; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 513; Sept. 7.
$182,000 Grewe Ann, Williiams Thomas to Thompson Susan D; Blk 32 Trailer Estates; Sept. 12.
$182,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Robert Ural and Margaret A Ural Family Trust, Ural Margaret A, Ural Robert; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 546; Sept. 12.
$180,850 Hassell Helen Frances, Hassell Terrence Michael to Mcnatt Joshua Allen; Dude Ranch Acres; Sept. 11.
$179,500 Lennar Homes LLC to Muller Colleen Mary, Muller Thomas William; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 514; Sept. 10.
$178,000 Diaz Cortez Lourdes, Larivee Andrew to Gingell Helen, Gingell Robert; Lot 90 Sunny Lakes Estates; Sept. 10.
$178,000 Miller Charlene Victoria, Miller Jason J to Parker Cynthia; Grand Estuary V at River Strand Unit 512; Sept. 13.
$177,000 Partridge Phyllis Darlene, Phyllis Darlene Partridge Revocable Living Trust to Dufur Julie P, Wallace Caitlin Brittany; Blk D Gates Estates; Sept. 12.
$176,000 Rinehart Homes L L C to Tasher Troy D; Lot 35 Cortez Landings; Sept. 13.
$175,500 Sd Tlc Holdings LLC to Nelson Homes Inc; Lot 43 Lake View Estates at Lake Club; Sept. 11.
$175,001 Mahoney Michael P, Quandt Tamicka to Beck Karen, Beck Steven; Lot 604 Copperstone; Sept. 12.
$175,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Pinel William Toby; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 524; Sept. 12.
$175,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Churchill Investments and Consulting LLC; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 543; Sept. 12.
$175,000 Vogler Debra A, Vogler Edward Ii to Funk Margret A, Funk Michael G, Michael G Funk and Margaret A Funk Revocable Trust; Fairways at Pinebrook Unit 102; Sept. 11.
$175,000 Yates Nikki R to Maddox Lori Lynn, Maddox Lorrin Jay; Blk 18 Map Of Myakka City; Sept. 7.
$174,900 Lennar Homes LLC to Pinel Sandy Michelle; Terrace Iii at Lakewood National Unit 525; Sept. 12.
$171,250 Bintz Carol to Towne Deborah A, Towne Russell A Jr; Mainstreet at Bradenton Unit 107; Sept. 11.
$170,000 Smith Olga, Wolanin Olga to Brian R Schlappich Inc; Willowbrook Unit 402; Sept. 13.
$169,900 Smith Edna G to Funes Yunet Lopez, Martinez Alexander; Lot 17 Blk K Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 7.
$167,500 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Montes Medina Yolotzin; Pt 18-35-18; Sept. 11.
$165,000 Macchiagodena Carmine, Matteo Sylvie to Barbour Kathy S, Barbour Michael Gene; Palm Aire at Sarasota Unit 130; Sept. 7.
$160,000 Pinkham George F, Pinkham Karen L to Cannady William D; Lot 37 Kenilworth at Country Club; Sept. 13.
$155,000 Lawrence Marvin Strouse and Ellen Jayne Strouse Joint Living Trust, Strouse Ellen Jayne, Strouse Lawrence Marvin to Artalona Maureen; Fairway Trace at Peridia Ii Unit 102; Sept. 13.
$155,000 Mason Floyd D Sr, Mason Thelma Jean to Wend Thomas J, Williams Donna J; Ridgewood Meadows Unit 84; Sept. 7.
$152,871 Coleman Christopher W, Coleman Diane to Lsf10 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Lot 20 Blk B Elmco Heights; Sept. 12.
$152,000 Ltd Family Trust LLC to Chirichigno Laura A, Chirichigno Luis G; Blk D Merrcell Park; Sept. 10.
$152,000 Ramsey Roseann M, Ramsey Timothy B to Murtha Donna S, Murtha Timothy L; Fairway Trace at Peridia Ii Unit 201; Sept. 7.
$150,000 Christine S Jacobsen Revocable Living Trust, Jacobsen Christine S Revocable Living Trust, Jacobsen Shawn Eric, Jacobsen Stephen Herman to Jacobsen Elizabeth K, Jacobsen Stephen H; Links at Pinebrook Unit 508; Sept. 12.
$145,000 Ao Xiaoting, Zhu Zhenggang to Lynch John W Jr, Lynch Judith D; Lakeside Village Townhome Unit 1104; Sept. 11.
$145,000 Kinard Mary Kate, Kinard Michael T to Higgins Brian; Lot 9 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 7.
$143,000 Wesorick Dale G, Young Amy J, Young Jason A to Kihas LLC; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Ii Unit 2807; Sept. 12.
$142,000 Blades Barry, Blades N Diane to Ayers Robert F, Ayers Shannon N; Meadowcroft South Unit 6207; Sept. 7.
$139,000 Condon Joan to Epic Sun Homes LLC; Lot 17 Mackles; Sept. 10.
$135,000 Brenda S Fisher Trust, Fisher Brenda S to Elliott Matthew L; Eagle Creek Ii Unit 7421; Sept. 13.
$135,000 Olewiler Betty Lee, Olewiler Robert L to Wenzler Barbara A, Wenzler Robert A; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 746; Sept. 12.
$133,167 Deslauriers David, Deslauriers David R, Deslauriers David Ralph to N A Snapp Properties LLC; Palmetto Point; Sept. 7.
$132,000 Galeas Doris to Noguera Martha S; Lot 92 Gilley Patten; Sept. 7.
$131,200 Bank Of America, Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association, Florida Department Of Revenue, Internal Revenue Service, Robb Alan B, Robb Ashley Marie, Robb Jeff, Robb Jeffrey, Robb Jeffrey Alan, United States Of America Department Of Treasury to Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC; Lot 55 Hibiscus Park 2015 Ca 005690; Sept. 7.
$129,900 Buffone Virginia Ann to Mcdowell Colleen V; Country Village Unit 2279; Sept. 11.
$129,000 Yoder Diana L, Yoder Kenneth E to Holloway James W, Holloway Kimberly D; Pt 36-34-22; Sept. 11.
$125,000 David Bryant to Anderson Angelia E; Village at Townpark Unit 202; Sept. 11.
$125,000 Hannaford Rex, Hannaford Terri to Craft Richard Jason; Blk D Atzroths Addition to Palmetto; Sept. 11.
$123,000 Stewart Mitzi, Stewart Thomas J to Jones Michael Aaron, Odonnell Timothy David; Lot 4 Blk 5 Sabal Harbour; Sept. 7.
$122,500 Connor Arthur W to Ortega Manuel L; Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 13 C; Sept. 12.
$122,000 Giacone Sherri to Higgins Bruce; Lot 2 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 12.
$120,000 Dibiase Lydia C Trust, Dibiase Peter K, Lydia C Dibiase Trust to Dibiase Margaret, Dibiase Peter K; Meadowcroft Unit 1310; Sept. 7.
$120,000 Rel Homes LLC to B and B 41 LLC; Pt 13-35-17; Sept. 13.
$117,900 Orr Anne M, Orr Mark James, Orr Matthew James to Clement David; Morton Village Unit H 7; Sept. 7.
$116,000 Sturts Reginald W to Adams David Lee, Adams Nancy Louise; Palms Of Cortez Unit 13; Sept. 11.
$115,000 1431 18Th St Land Trust, Blanchard Joshua to Epic Sun Homes LLC; Lot 10 Blk D Tylers; Sept. 12.
$115,000 Kunkel Frederick A, Kunkel Gail L to Robinett Candace A; Meadowcroft South Unit 6132; Sept. 12.
$114,000 Pau Edmond to Zhou Nai Ying; Pt 15-35-17; Sept. 11.
$110,000 Clement David J, Clement Mark to Cameron Kathleen; Bayshore Village Unit 1122; Sept. 7.
$110,000 Pau Edmond to Reese Gerald, Reese Iddress; Pt 7-35-18; Sept. 11.
$110,000 Ramsaran Rachael, Sharma Pravin to Pinnegar Jason D, Pinnegar Lesley A; Desoto Square Villas Unit 102; Sept. 7.
$107,600 Cepeda Francisco, Cepeda Francisco M to Branch Banking and Trust Company; Lot 156 Manatee Palms 2017 Ca 001937; Sept. 7.
$107,000 Dix Cynthia A, Newman Rose, Perryman Joanne M, Perryman Madison Eugene to Tindall Dorothy Lowry; Piney Point Homeowners Unit 369; Sept. 12.
$105,000 Jarboe Dennis W, Jarboe Rosemary J to Eagle Creek Property Land Trust, Tee Holdings LLC; Grand Oaks Unit 102; Sept. 7.
$105,000 Wong Emilie Hui Zhen to Four Bs Holdings LLC; Palms Of Cortez Unit 22; Sept. 11.
$103,000 Baker John to Grommes Julia; Spicewood Unit 124; Sept. 13.
$100,000 Carter Donald J, Carter Linda J to Black James B Jr; Riviera Dunes Marina Unit C 17; Sept. 7.
$100,000 Chavez Alex to Thompson Larry; Lot 4 Peacock; Sept. 11.
$100,000 Potter Del Ann to Beierlein William Joseph Ii; Meadowcroft Unit 1311; Sept. 13.
$100,000 Redsky Development LLC to Urban Vlasta M; Lot 6 Pine Acres; Sept. 7.
$90,000 Barr Elayne B, Barr Harold R to Bogner Patricia Kae; Riviera Dunes Marina Unit C 3; Sept. 7.
$90,000 Gould Lady Claire, Gould Lady Claire A, Layhew Lady Claire Gould, Layhew Ladyclaire to Aguirre Teresa; Entrance Park; Sept. 10.
$90,000 Montague Janet H, Montague Skiles F to Jenkins Jessica Marie, Seaman Danny Lee; Lot 4 Blk F Casa Loma Mobilehome; Sept. 12.
$89,500 Koester Christopher to Bonfanti Fiorella; Mirror Lake Unit 4150; Sept. 11.
$88,500 Midfirst Bank to United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development; Pt 8-33-22; Sept. 12.
$87,000 Suffel Delores A, Suffel Donald C to Barnwell Janice L, Barnwell Jerry M; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 373; Sept. 7.
$85,000 Hector F Terzo Inc to Mejia Jose R; Pine Villas Unit 2; Sept. 12.
$85,000 Zorn David P, Zorn Susan L to David John and Nancy Ann Dievendorf Trust, Dievendorf David John Trust, Dievendorf Nancy Ann; Villa No 96 Of Parkway Villas Unit 5; Sept. 13.
$82,000 Duffy John R Living Trust, Grimaudo Joesph, John R Duffy Living Trust to Chabra Erika H; River Oaks Apartments Unit 106 A; Sept. 11.
$79,000 Goble Kruger Phyllis M, Kruger Melvin Devon to Martin Daniel J; Fourth Bayshore Unit K 31; Sept. 12.
$78,538 Grande Ronald to Grande Ronald, Grande Susan; Lot 9 Court Of Palms; Sept. 13.
$76,500 Findley Kathryn, Montero Miguel to Pereira Patricia A; Ironwood First Unit 114 A; Sept. 13.
$75,000 West Joyce I to Sinnavong Thathkeo; Pt 8-33-22; Sept. 13.
$73,000 Chase James W, Chase Theresa A to Dudgeon James Michael, Dudgeon Melody Ann; Terra Ceia Manor Unit 137; Sept. 12.
$73,000 Topolansky Adam I to Houck Jeffery, Houck Tammie; Second Bayshore Unit N 37; Sept. 10.
$71,000 Hernandez Reginald, Hernandez Sandra to Mcdougall Charles, Mcdougall Sienna M; 0; Sept. 7.
$70,700 Miller Alvin L, Shipley Kimberley to Shipley Kimberley; Lot 8 Blk 9 Welsh Addition to City Of Palmetto Fla; Sept. 12.
$70,000 Hrinko Mary, Hrinko William to Fulford Beatrice; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 108; Sept. 13.
$67,897 Brawn Hoyt, Brawn William Hoyt to Brawn Evan, Brawn William Hoyt; 0; Sept. 12.
$66,500 Simison Norman, Simison Shana to Scandalito Frank B, Scandalito Lourdes V; Lot 12 Blk A Casa Loma Mobilehome; Sept. 7.
$65,000 Bishop Evelyn L, Smith Brian W to Frey Robin; Lot 32 Tidevue Estates First Addition; Sept. 11.
$65,000 Wall Maureen E, Wall Paul J to Wilson Terry A; Villager Apartments Unit 26; Sept. 10.
$63,000 Bistolas Tracie, Bistolas William to Pearson Barbara Joan; Leisure Lake Village Unit 440; Sept. 11.
$62,000 Fields Brenda J, Fields James W to Bucher Mark D; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 421; Sept. 7.
$61,000 Agidi Kathryn Elizabeth, Arthur Angela Sudbury, Miller George Michael Jr, Miller Patricia A, Sudbury Donald Edwin to Vc Sarasota Inc; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 102 B; Sept. 7.
$60,000 Hartmeyer Gregory A to Hartmeyer James K, Hartmeyer Jan R; Ironwood Second Unit 304 C; Sept. 13.
$60,000 Janney Leagh to Janney Matthew; Lot 149 Crystal Lakes; Sept. 7.
$60,000 Strachan Douglas John, Strachan Ian Charles, Strachan Winifred to Beck Charles Wayne, Beck Marie; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 76A; Sept. 13.
$59,000 Boyd Rebecca L, Boyd William S to Icaza Carmen Alicia, Icaza Yarisel E; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 304; Sept. 12.
$57,500 Albright Linda K to Lane Patricia A; Third Bayshore Condominium Section 18 Unit B 34; Sept. 11.
$56,900 Anchor Kb LLC to Rfl Family Trust; Villager Apartments Unit B; Sept. 11.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 52 Amber Glen; Sept. 12.
$55,000 Holden Gary W, Holden Linda S to Makin Sarah; Lot 29 Blk C Heather Hills Estates; Sept. 7.
$53,000 Westfield Associates L P to Sahin Hursehit, Yilmaz Hasan John; Garden Walk Unit 2005; Sept. 11.
$52,000 Fulwider Michael W to Lockenwitz Paula E, Lockenwitz Preston A; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 291; Sept. 13.
$50,800 Hill Karen L to Ten 1411 LLC; Lot 38 Blk C Main Street; Sept. 11.
$50,700 Primozic Kathy to Ten 1411 LLC; Lot 38 Blk C Main Street; Sept. 11.
$50,000 Sprung Marcelo Antonio to U S Equity LLC; Belle Mead; Sept. 12.
$48,000 Red Sunset Homes LLC to David Rothermel Roth Ira, Equity Trust Company, Rothermel David Roth Ira; Burgundy Unit Two Unit 320; Sept. 12.
$47,500 Geraldine D Ogle Revocable Living Trust, Ogle Geraldine D Revocable Living Trust to Christina M Dakin Living Trust, Dakin Christina M, Dakin Farren, Farren R Dakin Living Trust; Pt 14-36-21; Sept. 12.
$45,000 Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc to Kus James, Kus Sharon; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit R10; Sept. 10.
$40,000 Dunford Patricia J to Dunford Elizabeth, Dunford Martin; Blk 9 Cortez Gardens; Sept. 7.
$38,500 Meridian Trust LLC to Patjoelav LLC; Burgundy Unit Two Unit 249; Sept. 12.
$37,000 Hall Robert L, Kreider Shirley A to Unaeze Grace; Fourth Bayshore Condominium Section 23 Unit E 26; Sept. 12.
$35,378 Moor Eve, Moor Marco to Moor Real Estate Holding LLC; Lot 16 Blk A 2 Summerfield Village; Sept. 7.
$34,000 Christenson LLC to Evans Richard Michael; El Rancho Village Unit C42; Sept. 7.
$30,000 Roose Gerald L, Roose Linda L to Brewer Donna, Carter Jeremy, Carter Lindsey; Pt 32-34-18; Sept. 13.
$21,500 Leyva Carolyn M to Leyva Carolyn M, Leyva George R Iii; Harrington; Sept. 7.
$20,000 Rogers Kharma to Meridian Trust LLC; Burgundy Unit Two Unit 249; Sept. 12.
$15,000 Anastasini Giovanni to Arthurs Diane; Pt 36-34-22; Sept. 12.
$12,313 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 14; Sept. 11.
$12,313 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Nc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 14; Sept. 11.
$6,400 Lake Vista Residences LLC to Edwards Willson O Revocable Trust, Willson O Edwards Revocable Trust; Lake Vista Residences; Sept. 7.
$6,000 Lefcourt Carol, Lefcourt Schrier Carol to Hensel Eric N, Hensel Hazel E, Hensel Samantha M; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 111; Sept. 13.
$2,000 Kolb Carol A, Kolb Mark A to Campana Joseph A, Campana Pamela M; White Sands Of Longboat Unit 202; Sept. 11.
$500 Coleman Nixie K to Bell Chester H, Bell Ellen E; 0; Sept. 10.
$500 Kirchhoff William E to Bell Chester H, Bell Ellen E; Sarasota Bay; Sept. 10.
$300 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 20; Sept. 12.
$100 Adams Egan, Heritage Harbour Master Association Inc, Lennar Homes Inc, Placensio David, Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iii Condominium Association Inc to U S Bank National Association, Us Rof Iii Legal Title Trust 2015 1; Townhouses at Lighthouse Cove Iii Unit 1805 2016 Ca 002469; Sept. 7.
$11 Adams Rustin Monetta L to Rustin Dino; Lot 16 Greyhawk Landing; Sept. 7.
$10 Akers Ann, Akers Kathleen to Akers Family Enterprises; Lot 25 Perico Isles; Sept. 7.
$10 Bacheler Sherry, Bacheler Stewart to Bacheler Sherry L, Bacheler Stewart B, Bacheler Trust; Lot 82 River Wilderness; Sept. 12.
$10 Bank Of America to United States Department Of Housing and Urban Development; Lot 13 Blk G Singletary; Sept. 7.
$10 Bates John T, Bates Margaret H to Bates John T, John T Bates Revocable Trust; Lot 13 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 7.
$10 Biros William P, Ritchie Mary A, Ritchie Mary Anna to Biros Albert, Biros Bernard; Riverdale; Sept. 11.
$10 Bradenton Sunshine Ventures LLC to Barbrow Michele M, Barbrow Richard T; Lot 143 Legends Bay; Sept. 7.
$10 Brown Rhonda Rochelle to Brown Rhonda Rochelle, Brown Taraea, Brown Tyler; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 101; Sept. 13.
$10 Burdick Brigitte E to Brigitte E Burdick Revocable Trust, Burdick Brigitte E; Harbour Villa Club at The Buccaneer Unit 110; Sept. 11.
$10 Burdick Brigitte E to Brigitte E Burdick Revocable Trust, Burdick Brigitte E; Lot 51 Cutrona; Sept. 11.
$10 Burdick Brigitte E to Brigitte E Burdick Revocable Trust, Burdick Brigitte E; Lot 19 Sleepy Lagoon Park; Sept. 11.
$10 Cafiero Erin E, Cafiero Kenneth J to Cafiero Erin, Cafiero Family Trust, Cafiero Kenneth; Lot 69 Covered Bridge Estates; Sept. 10.
$10 Calder Jean Elizabeth, Reid David Blake to Reid David Blake; Lot 53 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 13.
$10 Camino Barbara, Camino John to Barbara A Camino Revocable Trust, Camino Barbara A, Camino John A; Lot 2 Riverwalk Ridge; Sept. 11.
$10 Candelario Fredy, Candelario Fredy Manuel, Gonzalez Ana J Zacarias to Candelario Fredy Manuel, Gonzalez Ana J Zacarias; Lot 5 Blk 2 Bells; Sept. 11.
$10 Chandler Amanda, Chandler Braden to Vanderhoven Mary G, Vanderhoven Stephanus V W; Blk A Braden Pines; Sept. 12.
$10 Charles L Jones and Bette J Jones Trust, Jones Bette J, Jones Charles L to Summer Henry Bowen, Summer Shaelyn; Pt 25-34-16; Sept. 7.
$10 Cox Michael G, Cox Nedra N to Cox Michael G, Cox Nedra N, Michael G Cox Living Trust, Nedra N Cox Living Trust; Chateau Village Unit 236; Sept. 12.
$10 Cruikshank Robert H to Cruikshank Robert H, Robert H Cruikshank Revocable Trust; Willowbrook Unit 4605; Sept. 11.
$10 Cruikshank Robert H to Cruikshank Robert H, Robert H Cruikshank Revocable Trust; Orchid Cove Unit 6 102; Sept. 10.
$10 Cruikshank Robert H to Cruikshank Robert H, Robert H Cruikshank Revocable Trust; Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 9 201; Sept. 10.
$10 D R Horton Inc to Groves Homeowners Association Inc; Pt 32-35-18; Sept. 13.
$10 Darling Laura J, Peek Laura J, Roell Sandra A to Laura J Peek and Sandra A Roell Living Trust, Peek Laura J, Roell Sandra A; Lot 12 Owens; Sept. 13.
$10 Del Greco Geraldine to Del Greco Geraldine, Geraldine Del Greco Living Trust; Lot 42 Soto Lakes Country Club Colony; Sept. 13.
$10 Dell Alan M to Alan Dell Trust, Dell Alan; Lot 425 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Sept. 11.
$10 Delrosario Kimberly, Renneisen Opal Marie to Opal Marie Renneisen Revocable Trust, Renneisen Opal Marie; Second Bayshore Unit C 7; Sept. 13.
$10 Dentici Salvatore to Dentici Salvatore, Salvatore Dentici Revocable Trust; Oakrun; Sept. 13.
$10 Eaton Catherine Ann to Bertran Elizabeth Ellen, Eaton Catherine Ann; Creekview Unit 3A; Sept. 13.
$10 Farrell Brittany, Farrell William J to 3329 Oak Grove Drive Family Land Trust; Lot 35 Oak Grove Park; Sept. 7.
$10 Fils Michelet to Manoucheka Marie; Blk D Pennsylvania Park; Sept. 11.
$10 Flannery Lynn M, Wiepert Robert A to Kruse Cathie, Kruse Lee; Lot 1 Nestors; Sept. 12.
$10 Fred Gail D, Fred Lowell, Nemeth Bernadine, Shearman Brenda to 1431 18Th St Land Trust, Blanchard Joshua; Lot 10 Blk D Tylers; Sept. 12.
$10 Fulford Beatrice to Blus Tiffany Renee, Fulford Beatrice; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 108; Sept. 13.
$10 Gibson Andrea to Inbusiness Inc; Lot 114 Palm Aire at Sarasota; Sept. 12.
$10 Grabowski Laura D, Grabowski Robert W Jr to Grabowski Laura D, Grabowski Robert W Jr, Grabowski Trust; Lot 113 Highland Ridge; Sept. 10.
$10 Hamilton Kaci N, Hamilton Michael R to Hamilton Kaci N, Hamilton Kaci Nichole Living Trust, Hamilton Michael R, Hamilton Michael Robert Living Trust, Kaci Nichole Hamilton Living Trust, Michael Robert Hamilton Living Trust; Lot 583 Harrison Ranch; Sept. 13.
$10 Hamner Della J to Matturro Claire H; Lot 3 Blk F Pine Lakes; Sept. 11.
$10 Hamner William Dioh to Matturro Claire H; Lot 3 Blk F Pine Lakes; Sept. 11.
$10 Hansen Nancy Grace to Ellis Susan Hansen, Hansen Nancy Grace, Schuhmann Angela Patricia; Lot 26 Saddlehorn Estates; Sept. 7.
$10 Hartmeyer Grace Elizabeth to Hartmeyer Grace Elizabeth, Hartmeyer James K, Hartmeyer Jan R; Ironwood Fifth Unit 103 F; Sept. 13.
$10 Holeman Sandra L to Weiner Heather N; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Ii Unit 201; Sept. 12.
$10 Ingorvaia Wendy to Ingorvaia Angelo; Sabal Bay Unit 15 1; Sept. 12.
$10 Irvin Barbara, Irvin Garrell Z to Irvin Barbara, Irvin Garrell Z; Pt 16-37-22; Sept. 11.
$10 Irvin Barbara, Irvin Garrell Z to Irvin Barbara, Irvin Garrell Z; Pt 16-37-22; Sept. 11.
$10 Irvin Barbara, Irvin Garrell Z to Irvin Barbara, Irvin Garrell Z; Pt 16-37-22; Sept. 11.
$10 Irvin Garrell Z, Irvin Lynn D to Irvin Barbara, Irvin Garrell Z; Pt 16-37-22; Sept. 11.
$10 Isram Realty and Management Inc to Isram Palmetto Outparcel LLC; Pt 13-34-17; Sept. 7.
$10 Jack A Zandstra and Beth S Zandstra Joint Living Trust, Zandstra Beth S, Zandstra Jack A to Jack A Zandstra and Beth S Zandstra Joint Living Trust, Zandstra Beth S, Zandstra Jack A; Wildewood Springs Iib Unit 148; Sept. 7.
$10 Jones Lethario R Sr, Jones Letherio Sr to Jones Diana; Lot 222 Pincrest; Sept. 13.
$10 Kelley Carol A, Kelley Family Trust, Kelley Lawrence A Jr to Kelley Carol A; Fairways at Pinebrook Unit 501; Sept. 11.
$10 King William B to King Barbara T, King William B, William B King Revocable Trust; Waites; Sept. 11.
$10 Kowalski Sharon A to Brumber Kimberly A, Kowalski Sharon A; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 39 5; Sept. 7.
$10 Kozlowski Frederick, Kozlowski Martha to Kozlowski Family Joint Revocable Trust, Kozlowski Frederick Stanley, Kozlowski Martha Rose; Lot 19 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Sept. 13.
$10 Laurence Leslie Glen to Laurence Leslie Glen, Leslie Glen Laurence Revocable Trust; Longboat Harbor Towers Unit 705; Sept. 12.
$10 Liu Kezhao, Qiu Ping to Mansfield Rentals LLC; Lot 7 Blk B Palmetto Estates; Sept. 12.
$10 Liu Kezhao, Qiu Ping to Sabal Rentals LLC; Lot 8 Blk D Spanish Park; Sept. 12.
$10 Liu Kezhao, Qiu Ping to Captiva Ventures LLC; 0; Sept. 12.
$10 Liu Kezhao, Qiu Ping to Mansfield Rentals LLC; Lot 6 Briarwood; Sept. 12.
$10 Liu Kezhao, Qiu Ping to Captiva Ventures LLC; Lot 169 Sabal Harbour; Sept. 12.
$10 Liu Kezhao, Qiu Ping to Sabal Rentals LLC; Lot 151 Sabal Harbour; Sept. 12.
$10 Matson Charles J, Matson John A to High Noon Lanco Inc; Pt 18-36-21; Sept. 7.
$10 Mccarthy John J, Mccarthy Mary H to John J and Mary H Mccarthy Living Trust, Mccarthy John J, Mccarthy Mary H; El Rancho Village Unit J 32; Sept. 11.
$10 Mcpherson Deborah L, Mcpherson Forrest D to Mcpherson Deborah L; Or2739 Pg4124; Sept. 11.
$10 Mersch Carol J, Mersch Michael R to Mersch Carol J, Mersch Michael R, Michael R Mersch and Carol J Mersch Revocable Living Trust; Cape Town Village Unit 5; Sept. 7.
$10 Morgan Hilton H Jr to Morgan Hilton H Jr, Morgan Kathleen E; Pt 13-36-21; Sept. 11.
$10 Mr Cooper, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Lot 6 Blk 1 Village Green Of Bradenton; Sept. 12.
$10 Mulligan Ann T, Mulligan James M to Hurley Doreen A, Mulligan Family Irrevocable Trust; Longboat Key Casa Del Mar Inc Unit 19A; Sept. 12.
$10 Nguyen Sunday Nhat to Nguyen Don Luan; Lot 17 Sunshine Ridge; Sept. 11.
$10 Noble Fred E, Noble Paula Schmidt to Schmidt Jeannie H, Schmidt Robert G; Blk 28 Trailer Estates; Sept. 7.
$10 Noble Sean Edward to Noble Cheryl Ann; Riveria Dunes Marina Unit S 76; Sept. 7.
$10 Osborn Lynn R to Lynn R Osborn Revocable Living Trust, Osborn Lynn R; Lot 71 Coral Shores; Sept. 7.
$10 Ouderkirk Donna G to Donna G Ouderkirk Revocable Living Trust, Ouderkirk Donna G; Lot 7 Blk B Manatee Highlands; Sept. 7.
$10 Peek Laura J, Roell Sandra A to Laura J Peek and Sandra A Roell Living Trust, Peek Laura J, Roell Sandra A; Lot 26 Westover; Sept. 13.
$10 Pentz Bradley Thomas, Pentz Christine Lynn to Pentz Bradley T, Pentz Christine L, Pentz Trust; Lot 354 Del Webb; Sept. 7.
$10 Prose Frederick, Prose Living Trust, Prose Priscilla R to Prose Frederick, Prose Frederick Jr, Prose Priscilla R; Lot 149 Silverleaf; Sept. 11.
$10 Reuss George M to Webb Doris P; Lot 94 Shaws Point; Sept. 7.
$10 Rhein Janice M, Rhein Ray S to Lubick Deborah M, Rhein Eric J, Rhein Janice M, Rhein Ray S; Abors at Pinebrook Unit 306; Sept. 13.
$10 Robinson Linda A, Robinson Robert A to Robinson Netmark Corporate Retreat LLC; Lot 8 Blk 13 Replat Of A Part Of Holmes Beach 34Th Unit; Sept. 11.
$10 Robinson Linda A, Robinson Robert A to Lindybo LLC; Lot 5 Canal Road Industrial Park; Sept. 11.
$10 Robinson Shawnta, Zackery Demarkus Markeith, Zackery Shawnta to Zackery Demarkus Markeith, Zackery Shawnta; Lot 77 Oak View; Sept. 7.
$10 Ruggiero Ferdinand Fred, Ruggiero Fred F, Ruggiero Isabel A, Ruggiero Isabella Ann to Conley Christina Julia, Isabella Ann Ruggiero Revocable Living Trust, Ruggiero Isabella Ann, Ruggiero Robert James; Lot 14 Blk B Twin Lakes Estates; Sept. 11.
$10 Russ Putnal Ranches LLC to Desoto Ranch Estates, Putnal Zachary; Or2275 Pg7329; Sept. 13.
$10 Scalzitti Kim M, Scalzitti Kim Marie to Ferguson Julianne M, Kim Marie Scalzitti Revocable Living Trust, Scalzitti Kim Marie; Sherwood Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 273D; Sept. 13.
$10 Schell Donald J to Ruffner Marilyn; Parkway Villas Unit 187; Sept. 7.
$10 Schmidt Jeannie H, Schmidt Robert G to Schmidt Robert G; Blk 28 Trailer Estates; Sept. 7.
$10 Skidmore Mary A to Skidmore Mary A, Skidmore Shawn R; Valencia Garden Coondominiums Iii Unit 311; Sept. 11.
$10 Smugglers Cove Resort Condominium Association Inc to Ledgerwood Robert; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 209; Sept. 13.
$10 Speed Andrew W, Speed Barbara D, Speed Barbara Zena Dulko to Barbara Zena Dulko Speed Trust, Speed Barbara Zena Dulko; Spanish Main Yacht Club Unit 72; Sept. 13.
$10 Stephenson Manor Homes Inc to Heron Creek Neighborhood Association Inc; Heron Creek; Sept. 7.
$10 Strempek Lillian J, Strempek William M to Strempek Lillian J, W and L Strempek Family Revocable Trust Of 2010; Lot 127 Palma Sola Trace; Sept. 12.
$10 Strickler Janine, Strickler William to Strickler Janine M, Strickler William R, William R Strickler and Janine M Strickler Joint Trust; Lot 516 Braden Woods; Sept. 12.
$10 Stucchi Dario A, Stucchi Linda H to Dario A Stucchi and Linda H Stucchi Revocable Living Trust, Stucchi Dario A, Stucchi Linda H; Lot 329 Del Webb; Sept. 7.
$10 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to 12611 Sorrento Way LLC; Or2739 Pg3228; Sept. 13.
$10 Thomas John P to Thomas Claudia L; Saddlehorn Estates; Sept. 7.
$10 Truax Dennis R Sr, Truax Nora K to Truax Dennis R, Truax Family Trust, Truax Nora K; Boca Grove Unit 202; Sept. 12.
$10 Vanderhoven Mary G, Vanderhoven Stephanus V W to Chandler Amanda, Chandler Braden; Pt 18-35-19; Sept. 12.
$10 Willingham Bruce R, Willingham Nina K, Willingham Nina M to Willingham Bruce R, Willingham Nina M, Willingham Trust; Lot 28 Stoneledge; Sept. 10.
$1 Sfr Jv 1 Property LLC, Sfr Jv 1 Transfer LLC to Sfr Jv 1 Property LLC; Lot 4 Blk B Heather Glen; Sept. 11.
$1 Stewart Larry G, Stewart Shelley A to Larry G Stewart Trust, Shelley A Stewart Trust, Stewart Larry G, Stewart Shelley A; 0; Sept. 13.
$1 Tah Holding LP to Sfr Jv 1 Transfer LLC; Lot 4 Blk B Heather Glen; Sept. 11.
$1 Lavery Annette to Annette Lavery Trust, Lavery Annette P, Lavery Annette Trust; Scrogins; Sept. 13.
$1 Parsons Family Trust, Parsons Jack D to Simison Norman, Simison Shana; Lot 12 Blk A Casa Loma Mobilehome; Sept. 7.
$1 Pfeil Deane S, Pfeil Jeffrey W to Deane and Jeffrey Pfeil Revocable Trust, Pfeil Deane S, Pfeil Jeffrey W; Lot 36 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 7.
$1 Valle Lois to Valle Kathleen; Westbay Cove Unit 104; Sept. 12.
$0 Blagdon Anthony William to Anthony William Blagdon Revocable Living Trust, Blagdon Anthony William; Blk D Greenwood Heights; Sept. 7.
$0 Butts Diane Nealey to Michaud Gerald C, Michaud Jean P; Or2685 Pg1574; Sept. 11.
$0 Clark Carol L, Clark Curtis R to Clark Family Revocable Trust; Lot 35 Blk A Heather Glen; Sept. 11.
$0 Denison Cindy S, Denison Dwayne A to Griggs Anginette, Griggs Morris H; Pt 3-34-18; Sept. 11.
$0 Deslauriers Douglas, Deslauriers Gregory, Deslauriers Jean, Deslauriers Mark, Deslauriers Philip to N A Snapp Properties LLC; Addition to Palmetto Point; Sept. 7.
$0 Douglas Anne Marie, Douglas Jim to Douglas Anne Marie, Douglas Family 2005 Trust, Douglas Jim, Douglas Jim E; Lot 189 Chelsea Oaks; Sept. 11.
$0 Favorite Dorothy Ruth to Favorite Dorothy Ruth, Favorite Guy, Favorite Melia, Hoying Gina; Bay Estates North Unit 13; Sept. 7.
$0 Fischer Robert E to Fischer Marie D, Fischer Robert E; Desoto Square Villas Unit 305; Sept. 12.
$0 Geoffrey D Sugden Defined Benefit Pension Plan, Geoffrey D Sugden Retirement Plan, Sugden Geoffrey D to Geartz Kathie J, Geartz Kent W, Kathie J Geartz Revocable Living Trust; Or2732 Pg5585; Sept. 11.
$0 Guard Abraham, Guard Norma to Abraham Guard and Norma Guard Trust, Guard Abraham, Guard Norma; Heritage Village West Unit 4188; Sept. 12.
$0 Home Vil LLC to Cruz Silvia Hernandez, Cruz Silvia Labra; Booker T Washington Homesteads; Sept. 13.
$0 Hunter John D, Hunter Patricia to Hunter Robert Ellis; Lot 8 Lakeland Ranch Country Club Village; Sept. 13.
$0 Kinard Jason Peter to Higgins Brian; Lot 9 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 7.
$0 Kinard Richard Craig to Higgins Brian; Lot 9 Blk C Bayshore Gardens; Sept. 7.
$0 Langei Joshua C, Langei Julia A to Langei Joint Revocable Living Trust, Langei Joshua C, Langei Julia A; Lot 13 Osprey Landing; Sept. 12.
$0 Magna Trust 10 80 00574 000, Magna Trust Company, Regions Bank to Jack L Schmitt Revocable Trust, Schmitt Jack L Revocable Trust; Bay Watch Unit 2 B; Sept. 12.
$0 Maynard Cheryl A, Maynard Daniel T to Daniel T Maynard and Cheryl A Maynard Family Trust, Maynard Cheryl A, Maynard Daniel T; Lot 208 Sugar Mill Lakes; Sept. 7.
$0 Oran Edgar J to Avalos Roman, Ramirez Rosario; Pt 17-33-18; Sept. 11.
$0 Ortiz Maritza, Pardue Stephen Jason to Nguyen Huy, Nguyen Yem Wade, Pham Angelina, Pham Loi; Lot 8 Oakley; Sept. 13.
$0 Recker Leslie A, Recker Mark W to Mark W and Leslie A Recker Revocable Trust, Recker Leslie A, Recker Mark W; Lot 180 Bridgewater; Sept. 12.
$0 Smr Northeast LLC to Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District; 0; Sept. 11.
$0 Sours Ronald E to Sours Patricia A, Sours Ronald E; Or1027 Pg3295; Sept. 10.
$0 Tuemler Sawaeng to Condon Frances J, Sawaeng Latthipromma Tuemler Revocable Trust, Tuemler Sawaeng Latthipromma; Springs Lakes Ii Unit 517D; Sept. 13.
$0 Young Stephen A to Stephen A Young Trust, Young Stephen A; Lot 423 Forest Creek; Sept. 13.
